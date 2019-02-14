SugarCRM Appoints Craig Charlton as New CEO

SugarCRM Inc.®, the company that helps organizations build better
business relationships, today announced that it has appointed Craig
Charlton as chief executive officer effective immediately. Charlton
succeeds Larry Augustin, SugarCRM’s former CEO, who has been named
chairman of the board of directors.
“Craig is going to take SugarCRM to the next level,” said Augustin. “His
experience in accelerating growth organically and through acquisitions,
his passion for acquiring and servicing customers at global scale and
his expertise in building, selling, implementing and supporting Customer
Relationship Management (CRM) systems make him an extraordinary fit for
SugarCRM.” Augustin continued, “He is the right person to lead SugarCRM
to the next stage of growth.”
Charlton has spent over 25 years building and running high-growth
businesses. Most recently, he was CEO of Oildex, a provider of financial
automation software and services for the oil and gas industry, where he
helped the company achieve 150% bookings growth, leading to the
company’s acquisition by Drillinginfo. Before joining Oildex, Craig was
CEO of Abila, a provider of financial and CRM software and services to
associations, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities. Abila,
which was acquired by Community Brands, grew its revenues threefold and
transformed its revenue base to a subscription-based (SaaS) model over a
three-year period.
Prior to that, Charlton was senior vice president and general manager
Asia Pacific at Epicor Software Corporation, an industry-leading ERP
solution provider, where he developed and executed the company’s
regional strategy, achieving consistent revenue and profit growth.
“I’m incredibly excited to join the SugarCRM team,” said Charlton.
“SugarCRM has that rare combination of a passionate customer base,
high-performing channel partners and market-leading solutions that help
customers increase the productivity of their sales, service and
marketing teams. The company has a relentless focus on delivering an
intuitive user experience, dedication to technology innovation and
significant market momentum. I’m honored to join all of the great people
that have fueled SugarCRM’s success and look forward to helping the
company accelerate growth.”
Larry Augustin will remain actively involved in the company as chairman
of the board of directors. He will continue to assist the company with
long-term strategy and customer evangelism. During Augustin’s tenure as
CEO, the company grew revenue by 10x and established itself as a leading
CRM disruptor with more than 5,000 customers and 2 million users in over
120 countries. SugarCRM is the number one vendor in the prestigious
PCMag Readers’ Choice Awards with the highest Net Promoter Score in the
survey.
“We’re starting a new phase of growth for SugarCRM,” added Charlton.
“I’m grateful to Larry for building a company that has such a strong
foundation and bright future ahead. The employees at SugarCRM are world
class and the value that we are providing to companies worldwide has and
will only continue to grow.”
