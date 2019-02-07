SugarCRM Champions Collaboration and Efficiency With its Latest Product Updates

The latest innovation from industry leader SugarCRM delivers a range of improvements to simplify collaboration, reporting and sales efficiency.

SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps global organisations build better business relationships, has today announced new customer-driven improvements to its core Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application, as well as its industry-leading Customer Journeys.

SugarCRM’s latest release builds on its ongoing commitment to delivering simple, easy to use, innovative tools, enabling companies to strengthen existing relationships and create new ones.

Rich Green, chief product officer and CTO at SugarCRM, said: “When it comes to business success, understanding customers is key. At SugarCRM we’ve always focused on helping our customers to develop better business relationships. To build those relationships and stay relevant in the eyes of their customers, businesses need to pay close attention to what their customers’ behaviour is telling them.

“The latest Sugar release gives our customers access to higher quality information and improved collaboration facilities, ensuring businesses can base decisions on customer and employee insights. It’s an approach we take ourselves here at SugarCRM, with the habits, feedback and insight of our customers helping to drive our own innovation.”

The new features and updates included in the SugarCRM Winter ‘19 release include a wide range of customer-driven innovations that will ensure Sugar remains at the forefront of collaboration, reporting and business automation:

Collaboration - Included in Winter ‘19 is the introduction of the Comments Log, enabling employees to keep relevant conversations within Sugar. Available with both custom and out-of-the-box modules, the comments log gives users the ability to collaborate and contribute their customer knowledge in one place.

Included in Winter ‘19 is the introduction of the Comments Log, enabling employees to keep relevant conversations within Sugar. Available with both custom and out-of-the-box modules, the comments log gives users the ability to collaborate and contribute their customer knowledge in one place. Real-Time Business insights - SugarCRM understands the importance of efficiently utilising stored data and ensuring that reporting is streamlined and simple. In Winter ‘19, users can download any report type to a CSV file, adding further flexibility to how business insights are gathered, processed and digested.

SugarCRM understands the importance of efficiently utilising stored data and ensuring that reporting is streamlined and simple. In Winter ‘19, users can download any report type to a CSV file, adding further flexibility to how business insights are gathered, processed and digested. Product Catalog Quick Picks Dashlet - SugarCRM’s continuous investment in CPC capabilities is highlighted with a brand new dashlet. The Product Catalog Quick Picks dashlet provides users with their most recent and frequently-used products, offering a more efficient sales process.

SugarCRM’s continuous investment in CPC capabilities is highlighted with a brand new dashlet. The Product Catalog Quick Picks dashlet provides users with their most recent and frequently-used products, offering a more efficient sales process. Business automation - Advanced Workflow allows users to drive automation into all aspects of customer operations. Winter ‘19 includes significant improvements to Advanced Workflow, with the added ability to automatically create and update multiple related records, and the capabilities to generate constructive and actionable feedback as part of process design.

Hint Insights

SugarCRM also announces the release of Hint Insights, an exciting new addition to its flagship intelligence product, SugarCRM Hint.

Hint, now with Insights, pushes relevant signals to users via multiple channels, enabling better decision-making and uncovering deep customer insights. These new capabilities keep users up-to-date with breaking developments, news activity and important signals within key accounts, as well as messages emerging from the wider industry.

Hint Insights is now available to all Hint customers, and includes the following:

Enhanced real-time multi-channel alerts – receive proactive and configurable account alerts for signals and interesting moments, based on user preferences

Configurable filters – Users can quickly configure keywords and other types of relevant data events they wish to see, such as funding announcements, personnel changes among client accounts, or M&A events

Clearer information – In addition to browser notifications - email alerts, daily digest reports and informative dashlets make it easier than ever to consume and take action from Hint data

The latest version of Hint helps users be even more productive, by seamlessly providing important, useful and actionable alerts about key customer accounts. Beyond these exciting new features, SugarCRM continues to pioneer new intelligence capabilities, leveraging the latest technologies, to reduce task load and promote value-driven focus.

Momentum

Located within Customer Journeys, Momentum allows users to intuitively track the progress of sellers and service representatives through Customer Journeys in accordance to timescales.

Maximum points are awarded when activities are completed within set time-frames, while points are deducted in instances where activities exceed their allotted timings.

Momentum allows organizations to score the success of individuals in sales and service organizations by measuring their success against predicted timescales.

Green added: “As an innovative and industry-leading CRM provider, we work with businesses as true partners to ensure the system is right for them, grows as they do and ‘just works’. By listening to our customers and continuing to develop our product in line with their needs, we’re able to help them improve their products and services for their customers, so they can build lasting relationships and stay relevant in a highly competitive marketplace.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market.

Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience.

More than two million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

To learn more visit https://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

