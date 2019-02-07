SugarCRM Champions Collaboration and Efficiency With its Latest Product Updates

SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps global organisations build better
business relationships, has today announced new customer-driven
improvements to its core Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
application, as well as its industry-leading Customer Journeys.
SugarCRM’s latest release builds on its ongoing commitment to delivering
simple, easy to use, innovative tools, enabling companies to strengthen
existing relationships and create new ones.
Rich Green, chief product officer and CTO at SugarCRM, said: “When it
comes to business success, understanding customers is key. At SugarCRM
we’ve always focused on helping our customers to develop better business
relationships. To build those relationships and stay relevant in the
eyes of their customers, businesses need to pay close attention to what
their customers’ behaviour is telling them.
“The latest Sugar release gives our customers access to higher
quality information and improved collaboration facilities, ensuring
businesses can base decisions on customer and employee insights. It’s an
approach we take ourselves here at SugarCRM, with the habits, feedback
and insight of our customers helping to drive our own innovation.”
The new features and updates included in the SugarCRM Winter ‘19 release
include a wide range of customer-driven innovations that will ensure
Sugar remains at the forefront of collaboration, reporting and business
automation:
-
Collaboration - Included in Winter ‘19 is the introduction of
the Comments Log, enabling employees to keep relevant conversations
within Sugar. Available with both custom and out-of-the-box modules,
the comments log gives users the ability to collaborate and contribute
their customer knowledge in one place.
-
Real-Time Business insights - SugarCRM understands the
importance of efficiently utilising stored data and ensuring that
reporting is streamlined and simple. In Winter ‘19, users can download
any report type to a CSV file, adding further flexibility to how
business insights are gathered, processed and digested.
-
Product Catalog Quick Picks Dashlet - SugarCRM’s continuous
investment in CPC capabilities is highlighted with a brand new
dashlet. The Product Catalog Quick Picks dashlet provides users with
their most recent and frequently-used products, offering a more
efficient sales process.
-
Business automation - Advanced Workflow allows users to drive
automation into all aspects of customer operations. Winter ‘19
includes significant improvements to Advanced Workflow, with the added
ability to automatically create and update multiple related records,
and the capabilities to generate constructive and actionable feedback
as part of process design.
Hint Insights
SugarCRM also announces the release of Hint Insights, an exciting new
addition to its flagship intelligence product, SugarCRM Hint.
Hint, now with Insights, pushes relevant signals to users via multiple
channels, enabling better decision-making and uncovering deep customer
insights. These new capabilities keep users up-to-date with breaking
developments, news activity and important signals within key accounts,
as well as messages emerging from the wider industry.
Hint Insights is now available to all Hint customers, and includes the
following:
-
Enhanced real-time multi-channel alerts – receive proactive and
configurable account alerts for signals and interesting moments, based
on user preferences
-
Configurable filters – Users can quickly configure keywords and other
types of relevant data events they wish to see, such as funding
announcements, personnel changes among client accounts, or M&A events
-
Clearer information – In addition to browser notifications - email
alerts, daily digest reports and informative dashlets make it easier
than ever to consume and take action from Hint data
The latest version of Hint helps users be even more productive, by
seamlessly providing important, useful and actionable alerts about key
customer accounts. Beyond these exciting new features, SugarCRM
continues to pioneer new intelligence capabilities, leveraging the
latest technologies, to reduce task load and promote value-driven focus.
Momentum
Located within Customer Journeys, Momentum allows users to intuitively
track the progress of sellers and service representatives through
Customer Journeys in accordance to timescales.
Maximum points are awarded when activities are completed within set
time-frames, while points are deducted in instances where activities
exceed their allotted timings.
Momentum allows organizations to score the success of individuals in
sales and service organizations by measuring their success against
predicted timescales.
Green added: “As an innovative and industry-leading CRM provider, we
work with businesses as true partners to ensure the system is right for
them, grows as they do and ‘just works’. By listening to our customers
and continuing to develop our product in line with their needs, we’re
able to help them improve their products and services for their
customers, so they can build lasting relationships and stay relevant in
a highly competitive marketplace.”
