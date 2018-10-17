SugarHouse Casino : Gives Annual $1 Million Contribution to Penn Treaty Special Services District

Grant recipients honored at Penn Treaty SSD Community Service Awards

SugarHouse Casino presented its annual $1 million contribution to the Penn Treaty Special Services District during the Penn Treaty SSD Community Service Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 16. This year’s $1 million check brings SugarHouse’s total contribution to Penn Treaty SSD to $6.7 million.

SugarHouse Casino presents the Penn Treaty Special Services District Board with its annual $1 million contribution. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2009, Penn Treaty SSD has received a yearly contribution from SugarHouse Casino and, through grants, distributes the money to benefit residents of Olde Richmond, Fishtown, South Kensington and Northern Liberties. The Penn Treaty SSD uses the casino funds to sponsor community activities and make physical improvements to parks and other infrastructure, and also provides financial assistance to deserving local groups.

“SugarHouse is proud to continue to support and partner with the Penn Treaty SSD,” said Cheryl Duhon, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “It has done a wonderful job of consistently working to better our community, and we are glad to contribute to these projects.”

At the check presentation ceremony, Penn Treaty SSD honored individuals and organizations for their outstanding service benefiting the neighborhoods surrounding the casino. The evening’s honorees were Shawn Murphy, president of Fishtown Athletic Club, and Ira Upin, vice-chair of the zoning committee for the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association. Murphy and Ira Upin have volunteered countless hours with their respective organizations. Upin was recently instrumental in overseeing the completion of the new pavilion at the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association.

The two organizations honored at the event were Ceiba, a nonprofit promoting economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino community representing South Kensington; and The Pink Elephant, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit representing Olde Richmond that helps addicted people and their families.

“Each year, we are honored to present these awards to individuals and organizations that are making a difference in our community,” said Penn Treaty SSD board Chairman Rich Levins. “And thank you to SugarHouse for its continued support in this effort.”

Each of the award recipients received a City of Philadelphia citation from Margaret Hughes, First Deputy City Representative, who presented and attended on behalf of Mayor Jim Kenney.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

