SugarHouse Casino : Gives Annual $1 Million Contribution to Penn Treaty Special Services District

SugarHouse Casino presented its annual $1 million contribution to the
Penn Treaty Special Services District during the Penn Treaty SSD
Community Service Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 16. This year’s $1 million
check brings SugarHouse’s total contribution to Penn Treaty SSD to $6.7
million.
SugarHouse Casino presents the Penn Treaty Special Services District Board with its annual $1 million contribution. (Photo: Business Wire)
Since 2009, Penn Treaty SSD has received a yearly contribution from
SugarHouse Casino and, through grants, distributes the money to benefit
residents of Olde Richmond, Fishtown, South Kensington and Northern
Liberties. The Penn Treaty SSD uses the casino funds to sponsor
community activities and make physical improvements to parks and other
infrastructure, and also provides financial assistance to deserving
local groups.
“SugarHouse is proud to continue to support and partner with the Penn
Treaty SSD,” said Cheryl Duhon, general manager of SugarHouse Casino.
“It has done a wonderful job of consistently working to better our
community, and we are glad to contribute to these projects.”
At the check presentation ceremony, Penn Treaty SSD honored individuals
and organizations for their outstanding service benefiting the
neighborhoods surrounding the casino. The evening’s honorees were Shawn
Murphy, president of Fishtown Athletic Club, and Ira Upin, vice-chair of
the zoning committee for the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association.
Murphy and Ira Upin have volunteered countless hours with their
respective organizations. Upin was recently instrumental in overseeing
the completion of the new pavilion at the Northern Liberties Neighbors
Association.
The two organizations honored at the event were Ceiba, a nonprofit
promoting economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino
community representing South Kensington; and The Pink Elephant, a
501(c)(3) nonprofit representing Olde Richmond that helps addicted
people and their families.
“Each year, we are honored to present these awards to individuals and
organizations that are making a difference in our community,” said Penn
Treaty SSD board Chairman Rich Levins. “And thank you to SugarHouse for
its continued support in this effort.”
Each of the award recipients received a City of Philadelphia citation
from Margaret Hughes, First Deputy City Representative, who presented
and attended on behalf of Mayor Jim Kenney.
