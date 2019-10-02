SugarHouse Casino : Makes Annual $1 Million Contribution to Penn Treaty Special Services District

Grant recipients honored at Penn Treaty SSD Community Service Awards

SugarHouse Casino presented its annual $1 million contribution to the Penn Treaty Special Services District during the Penn Treaty SSD Community Service Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This year’s $1 million check brings SugarHouse’s total contributions to Penn Treaty SSD to $7.7 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005772/en/

SugarHouse executives present a $1,000,000 check to the Penn Treaty Special Services District. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2009, Penn Treaty SSD has received a yearly contribution from SugarHouse Casino and, through grants, has distributed the money to benefit residents of Olde Richmond, Fishtown, South Kensington and Northern Liberties. The Penn Treaty SSD uses the casino funds to sponsor community activities and make physical improvements to parks and other infrastructure as well as to provide financial assistance to deserving local groups.

“As a proud community partner, SugarHouse is honored to continue working with the Penn Treaty SSD,” said Rob Long, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “The organization has been instrumental in improving our surrounding communities, and we’re honored to contribute to its mission.”

At the check presentation ceremony, Penn Treaty SSD honored three individuals and the Kensington Soccer Club for their outstanding service benefiting the neighborhoods surrounding the casino. Recognized were Matt Ruben, president of Northern Liberties Neighbors Association; Bea Rider, Green Streets coordinator of Olde Richmond Civic Association; and Pat Cain, who was honored posthumously as founder of We Care Soccer Camp. All three have volunteered countless hours with their respective organizations.

The Kensington Soccer Club provides year-round programs to a growing number of children from 51 different high schools all over the city. The club works with various grassroots and community groups while also promoting its gender equality policy to ensure young women have equal opportunities throughout each level of the program.

“We’re honored to recognize these leaders and organizations in the community, who have spent countless hours making our neighborhoods a better place to live,” said Penn Treaty Special Services District Board Chairman Rick Angeli. “We’d also like to thank SugarHouse Casino for its ongoing support and commitment.”

Each award recipient received a City of Philadelphia citation from Mayor Jim Kenney.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Tacconelli’s Pizzeria, Saxbys and Geno’s Steaks — riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in 2010, employs approximately 1,600 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

ABOUT PENN TREATY SPECIAL SERVICES DISTRICT

The Penn Treaty SSD, incorporated in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) community-based organization that works to enhance the quality of life for residents of the immediate neighborhoods surrounding SugarHouse Casino — including Fishtown, South Kensington, Old Richmond and Northern Liberties. Funding is provided by SugarHouse Casino through an annual donation. Allocation of funds is determined exclusively by the Penn Treaty SSD Board through a grant request form and a review process. For more information on the Penn Treaty Special Services District, or to apply for a grant, visit www.PennTreatySSD.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005772/en/