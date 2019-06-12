SugarHouse Casino : to Become Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s first casino is raising its game and changing its name.
SugarHouse Casino, which opened on Delaware Avenue in 2010, will
introduce a series of property upgrades later this year and rebrand as
Rivers Casino Philadelphia. There’s no change in ownership of the
property.
Among the planned upgrades are a new state-of-the-art permanent
sportsbook, a new signature restaurant, and an online casino experience
that complements the brick-and-mortar operations. This rebranding
represents a $15 million reinvestment in the property, and all changes
to the facility will be completed by local companies and contractors.
These additions, along with a $164 million expansion in 2016, will
continue a property-wide transformation—culminating in a new name.
Rivers Casino Philadelphia will debut in Philly later this fall. With
the advent of mobile sports betting and online gaming, having a seamless
brand platform will enhance customer experiences throughout the
Commonwealth and beyond.
“Since receiving our casino license in 2006, gaming in Pennsylvania has
evolved tremendously,” said Greg Carlin, CEO of SugarHouse Casino and
Rush Street Gaming. “Keeping pace with the changing landscape has been
paramount to our success. Creating a unified brand is another example of
how we’re anticipating and responding to the competitive market for
gaming.”
Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates, which own and operate SugarHouse,
currently have three other casinos in the U.S. operating under the
Rivers Casino brand—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois
(Chicago area); and Schenectady, New York. All Rivers Casinos lead their
markets.
Rebranding SugarHouse will enable regional and national marketing to
promote one Rivers Casino brand across multiple markets and channels.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board acknowledged SugarHouse’s plans to
rebrand during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on June 12, 2019.
The physical transformation of the property will occur over the next
several months, including signage, gaming pieces, Team Member uniforms
and more.
The rebranding is great news for SugarHouse guests, who can expect a
seamless transition, expanded players’ club benefits and a 360-degree,
full-service gaming experience—land-based, mobile and online.
PlaySugarHouse.com
will align with the Rivers brand later this year. The transition will
also be seamless for online players.
SugarHouse’s 1,600 Team Members bring Rivers Casino’s total workforce to
approximately 6,000 across four states. SugarHouse Team Members voted
the casino a leading Philadelphia workplace for the 14th time
in 2019; Rivers Casino Team Members have similarly lauded their
employers many times.
Rivers Casino Philadelphia will remain committed to its Fishtown
neighborhood and to the city. The Penn Treaty Special Services District,
which annually receives a $1 million operating grant from SugarHouse for
neighborhood improvements, will now receive $1 million annually from
Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
Periodic updates about SugarHouse’s rebranding process will be shared on SugarHouseCasino.com
and on the casino’s social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and
Instagram. A property rededication and renaming ceremony will be
announced later this year, when the rebranding process is completed.
ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO
Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino
features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a
28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports
betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars—among
them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Fishtown Hops and Geno’s
Steaks—riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free
parking and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in
2010, employs approximately 1,600 Team Members and has been voted a
great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and
operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information,
visit SugarHouseCasino.com.
