SugarHouse Casino : to Become Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s first casino will join its sister properties under a single brand

Philadelphia’s first casino is raising its game and changing its name. SugarHouse Casino, which opened on Delaware Avenue in 2010, will introduce a series of property upgrades later this year and rebrand as Rivers Casino Philadelphia. There’s no change in ownership of the property.

Among the planned upgrades are a new state-of-the-art permanent sportsbook, a new signature restaurant, and an online casino experience that complements the brick-and-mortar operations. This rebranding represents a $15 million reinvestment in the property, and all changes to the facility will be completed by local companies and contractors. These additions, along with a $164 million expansion in 2016, will continue a property-wide transformation—culminating in a new name.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will debut in Philly later this fall. With the advent of mobile sports betting and online gaming, having a seamless brand platform will enhance customer experiences throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.

“Since receiving our casino license in 2006, gaming in Pennsylvania has evolved tremendously,” said Greg Carlin, CEO of SugarHouse Casino and Rush Street Gaming. “Keeping pace with the changing landscape has been paramount to our success. Creating a unified brand is another example of how we’re anticipating and responding to the competitive market for gaming.”

Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates, which own and operate SugarHouse, currently have three other casinos in the U.S. operating under the Rivers Casino brand—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area); and Schenectady, New York. All Rivers Casinos lead their markets.

Rebranding SugarHouse will enable regional and national marketing to promote one Rivers Casino brand across multiple markets and channels.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board acknowledged SugarHouse’s plans to rebrand during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on June 12, 2019. The physical transformation of the property will occur over the next several months, including signage, gaming pieces, Team Member uniforms and more.

The rebranding is great news for SugarHouse guests, who can expect a seamless transition, expanded players’ club benefits and a 360-degree, full-service gaming experience—land-based, mobile and online.

PlaySugarHouse.com will align with the Rivers brand later this year. The transition will also be seamless for online players.

SugarHouse’s 1,600 Team Members bring Rivers Casino’s total workforce to approximately 6,000 across four states. SugarHouse Team Members voted the casino a leading Philadelphia workplace for the 14th time in 2019; Rivers Casino Team Members have similarly lauded their employers many times.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will remain committed to its Fishtown neighborhood and to the city. The Penn Treaty Special Services District, which annually receives a $1 million operating grant from SugarHouse for neighborhood improvements, will now receive $1 million annually from Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Periodic updates about SugarHouse’s rebranding process will be shared on SugarHouseCasino.com and on the casino’s social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. A property rededication and renaming ceremony will be announced later this year, when the rebranding process is completed.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Fishtown Hops and Geno’s Steaks—riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in 2010, employs approximately 1,600 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

