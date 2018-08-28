Sugars & Sweeteners - Global Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sugars and Sweeteners - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $116.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $162.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2026. There is a high demand for sugar syrups from emerging economies owing to growing urbanization is leading the market from front.

Increasing number of people with diabetes, obesity and growing health awareness are the key factors fuelling the market growth. On the flipside, growing issues regarding clean label solutions, and the complex regulatory structure in Europe and United States are hampering the market growth.

The sugars including sweeteners, experienced growth during the last ten years due to advancement in production, which has made the market alter and modern.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market, By Type

6 Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market, By Application

7 Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Beneo GmbH

Biofeed

British Sugar PLC

Cargill Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Clasado Biosciences

Cosucra-groupe Warcoing S.A.

Dairy Crest

Dupont

Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers

Frieslandcampina

Grain Processing Corporation

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

HYET Sweet

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Lallemand Inc.

Mitushi Biopharma

Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd.

Purecircle

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Sensus B.V.

Tate & Lyle

Tereos

The Ingredient House (TIH)

Wilmar Bioethanol

Xylitol Canada Inc.

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/657xb5/sugars_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005369/en/