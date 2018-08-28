Sugars & Sweeteners - Global Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sugars
and Sweeteners - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $116.42 billion in
2017 and is expected to reach $162.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR
of 3.8% from 2017 to 2026. There is a high demand for sugar syrups from
emerging economies owing to growing urbanization is leading the market
from front.
Increasing number of people with diabetes, obesity and growing health
awareness are the key factors fuelling the market growth. On the
flipside, growing issues regarding clean label solutions, and the
complex regulatory structure in Europe and United States are hampering
the market growth.
The sugars including sweeteners, experienced growth during the last ten
years due to advancement in production, which has made the market alter
and modern.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market, By Type
6 Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market, By Application
7 Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
-
Beneo GmbH
-
Biofeed
-
British Sugar PLC
-
Cargill Inc.
-
Celanese Corporation
-
Clasado Biosciences
-
Cosucra-groupe Warcoing S.A.
-
Dairy Crest
-
Dupont
-
Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers
-
Frieslandcampina
-
Grain Processing Corporation
-
Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
-
HYET Sweet
-
Ingredion Inc.
-
Kerry Group PLC
-
Lallemand Inc.
-
Mitushi Biopharma
-
Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd.
-
Purecircle
-
Sensient Technologies Corporation
-
Sensus B.V.
-
Tate & Lyle
-
Tereos
-
The Ingredient House (TIH)
-
Wilmar Bioethanol
-
Xylitol Canada Inc.
-
Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/657xb5/sugars_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005369/en/