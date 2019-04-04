Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Suit Filed By Hotel Guest Following Assault by Chance the Rapper's Bodyguard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles man, who visited Chicago in 2017 to attend that summer's Lollapalooza music festival, has filed suit against one of Chance the Rapper's bodyguards following a violent encounter in the lobby of the W Hotel where the performer was attending an event.

Attorney Tim Tomasik, of Tomasik Kotin Kasserman, along with Michael Adler of AdlerLaw in Los Angeles, filed suit on behalf of Travis Montgomery, seeking damages for the injuries he suffered after being thrown against a wall and choked by Guardian Security Services guard Star Thomas.  Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is not a defendant in the suit at this time.

"This was an unprovoked, vicious attack that came without reason or warning," says Tomasik.  "Tyler was simply a hotel guest walking through the lobby, not posing a threat or even interacting with Chance the Rapper."

Montgomery was about to step onto an elevator, heading from the hotel's 27th floor to the lobby, when he first encountered Thomas.  Thomas, who stands 6' 4" tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds, shoulder-blocked the 5' 10" and 160 pound Montgomery from entering the elevator, ostensibly because Chance the Rapper was on board.  Montgomery stepped away and took the next elevator down.

Hotel surveillance video captured what happened next, as the two encountered each other again in the hotel's busy lobby. Montgomery rounded a corner and then attempted to walk past a group of people, including Chance the Rapper and the bodyguard Thomas. Thomas engaged in a verbal exchange with Montgomery and then Thomas grabbed Montgomery by the neck, pushing him violently across the room into a wall and then held him against the wall by his neck, choking him.

Police were called to the scene and Thomas was charged with battery.

Star Thomas and Guardian Security Services are named as defendants in the lawsuit, as are Starwood Hotels and the W Hotel's local Director of Operations.

"While Star Thomas was the person actually choking Travis and violently injuring him, the hotel and its ownership and management are responsible for allowing the incident to happen," explains Tomasik.  "When you're a guest at a hotel, they owe you the 'highest duty of care,' and have to take the right steps to ensure your safety. The W Hotel knew there would be hundreds of guests around their property during Lollapalooza, which attracts music fans from around the world, and absolutely failed to have adequate security to protect guests in the lobby and hotel."

Tim Tomasik is a trial lawyer with extensive experience handling transportation, medical malpractice and personal injury matters.  He began his career at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, trying high-profile murder and sexual assault cases as a member of the Bureau of Special Prosecutions.  As a plaintiff's attorney he is noted for his role in the Girl X case, having secured a $3.2 million settlement from the Chicago Housing Authority and two private security firms responsible for protecting CHA residents after a 9-year-old girl was assaulted at Cabrini Green.

Contact: Debra Pickett, Page 2 Communications
773 368 7064
deb@page2comm.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suit-filed-by-hotel-guest-following-assault-by-chance-the-rappers-bodyguard-300824998.html

SOURCE Tomasik Kotin Kasserman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pGILEAD SCIENCES : Commits to Reducing our Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 25 Percent by 2025
PU
03:07pLOBLAW : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
AQ
03:05pSMART ENERGY WATER : (SEW) to Expand SEW Platform at Global Scale Using Microsoft Azure
BU
03:04pPERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:04pXenoTherapeutics Wins ABA's Best Bioengineering Paper Award for Research on Xeno-Skin™, a Novel Xenotransplantation Treatment for Severe Burns
BU
03:03pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil weighs offering coffee options to support prices - sources
RE
03:03pBOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crashes and what comes next
RE
03:03pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : What to watch in the leading soccer countries in Europe
AQ
03:03pSYNC.ME : Reinvents the Incoming Call Experience with Personalized Video Ringtones
BU
03:03pPHYSICIANS' EDUCATION RESOURCE : ® to Host 1st Annual Precision Medicine Symposium in New York City
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About