Sul América : Call Notice – Annual General Meeting

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/MF) nº 29.978.814/0001-87

Company Registry Number (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Brazilian Securities Comission (CVM) nº 02112-1

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

Call Notice - Annual Shareholders' Meeting - The shareholders are hereby called for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Company at Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas 121, Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, to examine and deliberate on the following Agenda:

I. to take the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;

II. to approve the allocation of income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;

III. to establish the number of members of the Board of Directors for the 2020 term of office;

IV. to elect the members of the Board of Directors; and

V. to establish the compensation of management (Board of Directors and

Executive Officers ).

Pursuant to CVM Ruling 165/91, as amended by CVM Ruling 282/98 and Article 4 of CVM Ruling 481/09, we inform that the minimum percentage for requesting adoption of multiple voting is 5% of the voting capital of the Company.

The prerogatives provided for in items I and II of Paragraph Four and Five of Article 141 of Law 6,404/76 for election of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company are hereby ratified.

For attendance at the Meeting, the shareholder must present the following documents:

Any shareholder (whether an individual or legal entity):

 document of evidence of the custodian of the shares or units of Sul América S.A., containing information concerning the ownership and number of shares or units of the Company and an ID card; and



if the shareholder is represented by a proxy, the ID card of the attorney-in-fact and a power of attorney with specific powers, granted on the terms of Paragraph One of Article 126 of Law 6,404/76, by a public or private instrument, in the latter case with the signature of the grantor certified by a notary public.

For the case of a shareholder that is a legal entity, the following documents must also be presented:

 updated bylaws or articles of association, duly filed with the applicable registry;

 a document that can evidence the powers of representation (if not indicated in the by-laws, minutes of the election of the legal representative(s) that is present or that executed the power of attorney, if applicable); and

 for the case of an investment fund, the regulations and the abovementioned documents in relation to the manager.

The Company further informs that it will adopt the remote voting system, allowing the shareholders to attend the Meeting by delivering the remote voting bulletin to the custody agents, to the bookrunner or directly to the Company, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Attendance Manual and Management Proposal.

In compliance with CVM Ruling 481/09, the documents relative to the Agenda are available to the shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and can be viewed on the CVM page (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Company page

(ri.sulamerica.com.br) on the internet.

Rio de Janeiro, June 29, 2020. - The Board of Directors.