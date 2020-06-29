Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sul América : Call Notice – Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/MF) nº 29.978.814/0001-87

Company Registry Number (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Brazilian Securities Comission (CVM) nº 02112-1

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

Call Notice - Annual Shareholders' Meeting - The shareholders are hereby called for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Company at Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas 121, Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, to examine and deliberate on the following Agenda:

I. to take the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;

II. to approve the allocation of income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;

III. to establish the number of members of the Board of Directors for the 2020 term of office;

  • IV. to elect the members of the Board of Directors; and

  • V. to establish the compensation of management (Board of Directors and

Executive Officers ).

Pursuant to CVM Ruling 165/91, as amended by CVM Ruling 282/98 and Article 4 of CVM Ruling 481/09, we inform that the minimum percentage for requesting adoption of multiple voting is 5% of the voting capital of the Company.

The prerogatives provided for in items I and II of Paragraph Four and Five of Article 141 of Law 6,404/76 for election of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company are hereby ratified.

For attendance at the Meeting, the shareholder must present the following documents:

Any shareholder (whether an individual or legal entity):

document of evidence of the custodian of the shares or units of Sul América S.A., containing information concerning the ownership and number of shares or units of the Company and an ID card; and

if the shareholder is represented by a proxy, the ID card of the attorney-in-fact and a power of attorney with specific powers, granted on the terms of Paragraph One of Article 126 of Law 6,404/76, by a public or private instrument, in the latter case with the signature of the grantor certified by a notary public.

For the case of a shareholder that is a legal entity, the following documents must also be presented:

updated bylaws or articles of association, duly filed with the applicable registry;

a document that can evidence the powers of representation (if not indicated in the by-laws, minutes of the election of the legal representative(s) that is present or that executed the power of attorney, if applicable); and

for the case of an investment fund, the regulations and the abovementioned documents in relation to the manager.

The Company further informs that it will adopt the remote voting system, allowing the shareholders to attend the Meeting by delivering the remote voting bulletin to the custody agents, to the bookrunner or directly to the Company, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Attendance Manual and Management Proposal.

In compliance with CVM Ruling 481/09, the documents relative to the Agenda are available to the shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and can be viewed on the CVM page (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Company page

(ri.sulamerica.com.br) on the internet.

Rio de Janeiro, June 29, 2020. - The Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meeting on August 7, 2020
PU
05:59pBNY MELLON : Releases Results of the 2020 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review and Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test
PR
05:59pGOLDGROUP MINING : Announces Closing of Definitive Loan Facility Agreement With Accendo
AQ
05:58pUnions sue three Nevada casino properties, claiming dangerous working conditions
RE
05:58pILOOKABOUT : ILA Announces Results for Q4 and Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Interim Filing Update
AQ
05:58pBricks 4 Kidz eLearning Announces STEAM Based Educational Learning Platform
GL
05:57pCONSUMER FEDERATION OF CALIFORNIA : Opposes Ballot Initiative that Weakens Privacy Rights
PR
05:56pCapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $30 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
GL
05:56pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Key Aspects of Capital Plan
BU
05:55pHERMAN MILLER : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5USING THE SHORT-TERM TRADING INDEX (TRIN) TO CALL MARKET BOTTOMS:

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group