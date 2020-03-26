Sul América : Distance Voting Bulletin – AGM

Last update: 03/26/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - SUL AMERICA S.A. to be held on 04/24/2020

Instructions on how to cast your vote

(It is mandatory to inform the email address of the Shareholder for the direct communication between the Company and the shareholder)

The present remote ballot paper must be filled out by shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote remotely. It should be duly filled out and submitted until April 17, 2020, in accordance with the following instructions. In this case, it is mandatory to fill out the fields above informing the name (or corporate name) and the individual or corporate Taxpayers Registry number of the shareholder.

In addition to that, for this ballot paper to be considered valid and the votes cast herein be counted in the quorum of the General Meeting:

all fields below must be filled out; and

in case the remote ballot paper is sent directly to the Company, it must be initialed on all pages, signed by the shareholder or its legal representative and with notarized signature.

In case the remote ballot paper sent directly to the Company is not completely filled out, or lacking the support documents as provided for below, it will be disregarded and such information will be sent to the shareholder via their contact email here informed.

We emphasize that, in case of inconsistency between the remote ballot paper received directly by the Company and any voting instructions sent to the custodians or the bookkeeping agent of the shares or units of the Company, the latter shall prevail.

If deemed required, the shareholder may, untill April 17, 2020, rectify or resend the remote ballot paper and the accompanying documents.

If the shareholder chooses to attend the Meeting in person or by proxy, after sending the remote ballot paper, the remote voting instruction received by the Company may be disregarded.

Other clarifications, access to the Management Proposal and other documents related to the Shareholders Meeting on the Companys investor relations website (ri.sulamerica.com.br), on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br), on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br) and at the Companys headquarters.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Remote ballot paper sent directly to the Company

Shareholders who choose to send the remote ballot paper directly to the Company shall send:

printed copy of the remote ballot paper duly filled out, initialed on all pages and with notarized signature; and certified copy of the following documents:

Individual shareholder:

i. evidence of the custodian of the shares or units of Sul América S.A. containing information on the ownership and number of shares or units of the Company; and

ii. ID card of the shareholder and, as the case may be, proxy and the ID card of the attorney in fact.

Legal entity shareholder:

i. evidence of the custodian of the shares or units of Sul América S.A. containing information on the ownership and number of shares or units of the Company;

updated bylaws or articles of association, duly filed with the board of trade or applicable registry; a document evidencing the powers of representation: minutes of the election of the legal representative(s) that is present or that executed the power of attorney, if applicable; for investment funds, the relevant regulations and the abovementioned documents in relation to the administrator; and ID of the legal representative and, as the case may be, proxy and the ID card of the attorney in fact present.

- Remote ballot paper sent through custodians or bookkeeping agents

The shareholders must contact their custodians and confirm the procedures established by them for issuance of voting instructions via remote ballot paper. Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the