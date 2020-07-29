|
Sul América : Final Voting Map - AGM
07/29/2020 | 05:31pm EDT
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) 29.978.814/0001-87
Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Share Capital
FINAL SYNOPTIC MAP OF REMOTE BALLOT PAPERS
Annual General Meetings - July 29, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
RESOLUTIONS - AGM
|
|
Type of shares
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes)
|
(No)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 - To verify management's accounts, examine,
|
Common
|
|
|
|
discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for
|
362.778.786
|
-
|
31.749.767
|
shares
|
the year ended December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 - To approve the allocation of net income from
|
|
|
|
|
the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
- managements proposal for the net income for
|
|
|
|
|
the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in
|
|
|
|
|
the amount of R$1,182,518,389.98, after prior
|
|
|
|
|
year adjustments, be allocated as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) R$59,125,919.50 for the constitution of the
|
|
|
|
|
Legal Reserve;
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
(ii) R$822,307,801.01 for the constitution of the
|
393.577.476
|
246.607
|
704.470
|
shares
|
Reserve for Expansion of Social Business; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) R$280,848,117.62, which corresponds to
|
|
|
|
|
25% of the annual adjusted net income, for
|
|
|
|
|
distribution of the minimum mandatory dividend,
|
|
|
|
|
which includes Interest on Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
declared on September 19, 2019 and December
|
|
|
|
|
13, 2019, in
|
the net
|
amount
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
R$149,763,448.15, remaining the balance of
|
|
|
|
|
mandatory dividends to be paid in the amount of
|
|
|
|
|
R$131,084,669.47.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 - To establish the number of members of the
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors for the 2020 term of office.
|
|
|
|
|
|
- The Company's management proposes that the
|
Common
|
393.643.817
|
180.266
|
704.470
|
shares
|
Board of Directors comprise 10 members for a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
term of office to be effective until the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting of 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Do you want to request the adoption of
|
|
|
|
|
Multiple Voting Process for the election of
|
|
|
|
|
members of the Board of Directors, according to
|
|
|
|
|
Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
2.300.938
|
19.316.228
|
54.524.930
|
*Note: this deliberation is not a part of the
|
shares
|
|
|
|
matters of the Agenda of the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted
|
|
|
|
|
in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-I,
|
|
|
|
|
subsection IV, of the CVM Instruction 481/09.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 - Indication of all the names that make up the
|
Common
|
390.463.631
|
549.010
|
3.515.912
|
slate.
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
RESOLUTIONS - AGM
|
Type of shares
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
Abstain
|
|
|
(Yes)
|
(No)
|
|
|
|
6 - If one of the candidates that make up the
|
|
|
|
|
slate leaves it, can the votes of your shares
|
Common
|
12.600.294
|
62.397.566
|
1.144.236
|
continue to be counted in favor of the same slate
|
shares
|
|
|
|
previously chosen?
|
|
|
|
|
7 - In case of election by multiple voting process,
|
|
|
|
|
should the votes corresponding to your shares be
|
Common
|
|
|
|
distributed in equal percentages among the
|
16.478.326
|
3.437
|
59.660.333
|
shares
|
candidates that make up the slate you have
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
chosen?
|
|
|
|
|
8 - Visualization of all candidates who make up
|
|
|
|
|
the slate to indicate the % (percentage) of the
|
|
|
|
|
votes to be assigned to each one.
|
|
|
|
|
PATRICK ANTONIO CLAUDE DE LARRAGOITI
|
|
1.796.504
|
|
|
LUCAS 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CARLOS INFANTE SANTOS DE CASTRO 10%
|
|
1.796.539
|
|
|
CÁTIA YUASSA TOKORO 10%
|
|
1.796.608
|
|
|
DAVID LORNE LEVY 10%
|
Common
|
1.796.676
|
|
|
ISABELLE ROSE MARIE DE SÉGUR LAMOIGNON
|
|
-
|
-
|
shares
|
1.796.711
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JORGE HILÁRIO GOUVÊA VIEIRA 10%
|
|
1.796.333
|
|
|
PIERRE CLAUDE PERRENOUD 10%
|
|
1.796.745
|
|
|
RENATO RUSSO 10%
|
|
1.796.814
|
|
|
ROMEU CORTÊS DOMINGUES 10%
|
|
1.796.883
|
|
|
WALTER ROBERTO DE OLIVEIRA LONGO 10%
|
|
1.796.951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 - Do you want to request the separate election
|
Common
|
|
|
|
of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant
|
652.877
|
21.220.088
|
54.269.131
|
shares
|
to article 141, fourth paragraph, items I and II,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
should only complete this field if he/she is the
|
|
|
|
|
uninterrupted holder of the shares with which
|
Preferred
|
|
|
|
he/she votes during the 3 months immediately
|
1.305.754
|
42.440.176
|
108.538.262
|
shares
|
prior to the Annual Shareholders Meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 - Indication of candidates for the board of
|
|
|
|
|
directors by minority shareholders holding shares
|
|
|
|
|
with voting rights. (the shareholder should only
|
Common
|
|
|
|
complete this field if he/she is the uninterrupted
|
15.263.035
|
2.953.819
|
57.925.242
|
shares
|
holder of the shares with which he/she votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the 3 months immediately prior to the
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders Meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11 - In case neither the holders of voting shares
|
|
|
|
|
nor the holders of preferred shares without
|
|
|
|
|
voting rights or with restricted voting rights have
|
|
|
|
|
respectively reached the quorum required in
|
|
|
|
|
items I and II of Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of
|
Common
|
|
|
|
Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should your votes be
|
54.549.995
|
6.923.538
|
14.668.563
|
shares
|
aggregated to the votes of the preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in order to elect for the board of directors the
|
|
|
|
|
candidate with the highest number of votes
|
|
|
|
|
among all those that, listed on this ballot paper,
|
|
|
|
|
run for a separate election?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
RESOLUTIONS - AGM
|
Type of shares
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes)
|
(No)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 - Indication of candidates for the board of
|
|
|
|
|
directors by shareholders holding preferred
|
|
|
|
|
shares without voting or restricted voting rights.
|
|
|
|
|
(the shareholder should only complete this field
|
Preferred
|
30.764.870
|
7.176.238
|
114.343.084
|
if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the
|
shares
|
|
|
|
shares with which he/she votes during the 3
|
|
|
|
|
months immediately prior to the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders Meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 - In case that neither the holders of voting
|
|
|
|
|
shares nor the holders of preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
without voting rights or with restricted voting
|
|
|
|
|
rights have respectively reached the quorum
|
|
|
|
|
required in items I
|
and
|
II of
|
Paragraph 4 of
|
Preferred
|
|
|
|
Article 141 of Law
|
No.
|
6,404
|
of 1976, should
|
109.099.990
|
13.847.076
|
29.337.126
|
shares
|
your votes to be aggregated to the votes of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preferred shares in order to elect for the board of
|
|
|
|
|
directors the candidate with the highest number
|
|
|
|
|
of votes among all those that, listed on this
|
|
|
|
|
ballot paper, run for a separate election?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 - To establish the management compensation
|
|
|
|
|
(Board of Directors and Board of Executive
|
|
|
|
|
Officers).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- The Company's management proposes that the
|
Common
|
348.000.086
|
43.955.197
|
2.573.270
|
global and annual amount for the compensation
|
shares
|
|
|
|
of its management (Board of Directors and
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officers) be maintained at up to R$6,6
|
|
|
|
|
million, as approved by the Annual Shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting held in 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15. Do you want to request the installation of the
|
Common
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Council, according
|
to Article 161 of Law
|
59.712.572
|
1.876.969
|
14.552.555
|
No. 6,404 of 1976?
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Note: this deliberation does is not a part of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
matters of the Agenda of the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted
|
Preferred
|
119.425.144
|
3.753.938
|
29.105.110
|
in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-k,
|
shares
|
Sole Paragraph, of the CVM Instruction 481/09.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rio de Janeiro, 29 de julho de 2020.
Sul América SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 21:30:01 UTC
|
|