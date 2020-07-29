Sul América : Final Voting Map - AGM

Number of shares

12 - Indication of candidates for the board of

directors by shareholders holding preferred

shares without voting or restricted voting rights.

(the shareholder should only complete this field Preferred 30.764.870 7.176.238 114.343.084

if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the shares

shares with which he/she votes during the 3

months immediately prior to the Annual

Shareholders Meeting)

13 - In case that neither the holders of voting

shares nor the holders of preferred shares

without voting rights or with restricted voting

rights have respectively reached the quorum

required in items I and II of Paragraph 4 of Preferred

Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should 109.099.990 13.847.076 29.337.126

shares

your votes to be aggregated to the votes of the

preferred shares in order to elect for the board of

directors the candidate with the highest number

of votes among all those that, listed on this

ballot paper, run for a separate election?

14 - To establish the management compensation

(Board of Directors and Board of Executive

Officers).

- The Company's management proposes that the Common 348.000.086 43.955.197 2.573.270

global and annual amount for the compensation shares

of its management (Board of Directors and

Executive Officers) be maintained at up to R$6,6

million, as approved by the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting held in 2019.

15. Do you want to request the installation of the Common

Fiscal Council, according to Article 161 of Law 59.712.572 1.876.969 14.552.555

No. 6,404 of 1976? shares

*Note: this deliberation does is not a part of the

matters of the Agenda of the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted Preferred 119.425.144 3.753.938 29.105.110

in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-k,

shares