Sul América : Final Voting Map - AGM

07/29/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) 29.978.814/0001-87

Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Share Capital

FINAL SYNOPTIC MAP OF REMOTE BALLOT PAPERS

Annual General Meetings - July 29, 2020

Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

Type of shares

Approve

Reject

Abstain

(Yes)

(No)

1 - To verify management's accounts, examine,

Common

discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for

362.778.786

-

31.749.767

shares

the year ended December 31, 2019.

2 - To approve the allocation of net income from

the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

- managements proposal for the net income for

the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in

the amount of R$1,182,518,389.98, after prior

year adjustments, be allocated as follows:

(i) R$59,125,919.50 for the constitution of the

Legal Reserve;

Common

(ii) R$822,307,801.01 for the constitution of the

393.577.476

246.607

704.470

shares

Reserve for Expansion of Social Business; and

(iii) R$280,848,117.62, which corresponds to

25% of the annual adjusted net income, for

distribution of the minimum mandatory dividend,

which includes Interest on Shareholders' Equity

declared on September 19, 2019 and December

13, 2019, in

the net

amount

of

R$149,763,448.15, remaining the balance of

mandatory dividends to be paid in the amount of

R$131,084,669.47.

3 - To establish the number of members of the

Board of Directors for the 2020 term of office.

- The Company's management proposes that the

Common

393.643.817

180.266

704.470

shares

Board of Directors comprise 10 members for a

term of office to be effective until the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting of 2021.

4 - Do you want to request the adoption of

Multiple Voting Process for the election of

members of the Board of Directors, according to

Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Common

2.300.938

19.316.228

54.524.930

*Note: this deliberation is not a part of the

shares

matters of the Agenda of the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted

in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-I,

subsection IV, of the CVM Instruction 481/09.

5 - Indication of all the names that make up the

Common

390.463.631

549.010

3.515.912

slate.

shares

Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

Type of shares

Approve

Reject

Abstain

(Yes)

(No)

6 - If one of the candidates that make up the

slate leaves it, can the votes of your shares

Common

12.600.294

62.397.566

1.144.236

continue to be counted in favor of the same slate

shares

previously chosen?

7 - In case of election by multiple voting process,

should the votes corresponding to your shares be

Common

distributed in equal percentages among the

16.478.326

3.437

59.660.333

shares

candidates that make up the slate you have

chosen?

8 - Visualization of all candidates who make up

the slate to indicate the % (percentage) of the

votes to be assigned to each one.

PATRICK ANTONIO CLAUDE DE LARRAGOITI

1.796.504

LUCAS 10%

CARLOS INFANTE SANTOS DE CASTRO 10%

1.796.539

CÁTIA YUASSA TOKORO 10%

1.796.608

DAVID LORNE LEVY 10%

Common

1.796.676

ISABELLE ROSE MARIE DE SÉGUR LAMOIGNON

-

-

shares

1.796.711

10%

JORGE HILÁRIO GOUVÊA VIEIRA 10%

1.796.333

PIERRE CLAUDE PERRENOUD 10%

1.796.745

RENATO RUSSO 10%

1.796.814

ROMEU CORTÊS DOMINGUES 10%

1.796.883

WALTER ROBERTO DE OLIVEIRA LONGO 10%

1.796.951

9 - Do you want to request the separate election

Common

of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant

652.877

21.220.088

54.269.131

shares

to article 141, fourth paragraph, items I and II,

of the Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder

should only complete this field if he/she is the

uninterrupted holder of the shares with which

Preferred

he/she votes during the 3 months immediately

1.305.754

42.440.176

108.538.262

shares

prior to the Annual Shareholders Meeting)

10 - Indication of candidates for the board of

directors by minority shareholders holding shares

with voting rights. (the shareholder should only

Common

complete this field if he/she is the uninterrupted

15.263.035

2.953.819

57.925.242

shares

holder of the shares with which he/she votes

during the 3 months immediately prior to the

Annual Shareholders Meeting)

11 - In case neither the holders of voting shares

nor the holders of preferred shares without

voting rights or with restricted voting rights have

respectively reached the quorum required in

items I and II of Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of

Common

Law No. 6,404 of 1976, should your votes be

54.549.995

6.923.538

14.668.563

shares

aggregated to the votes of the preferred shares

in order to elect for the board of directors the

candidate with the highest number of votes

among all those that, listed on this ballot paper,

run for a separate election?

Number of shares

RESOLUTIONS - AGM

Type of shares

Approve

Reject

Abstain

(Yes)

(No)

12 - Indication of candidates for the board of

directors by shareholders holding preferred

shares without voting or restricted voting rights.

(the shareholder should only complete this field

Preferred

30.764.870

7.176.238

114.343.084

if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

shares

shares with which he/she votes during the 3

months immediately prior to the Annual

Shareholders Meeting)

13 - In case that neither the holders of voting

shares nor the holders of preferred shares

without voting rights or with restricted voting

rights have respectively reached the quorum

required in items I

and

II of

Paragraph 4 of

Preferred

Article 141 of Law

No.

6,404

of 1976, should

109.099.990

13.847.076

29.337.126

shares

your votes to be aggregated to the votes of the

preferred shares in order to elect for the board of

directors the candidate with the highest number

of votes among all those that, listed on this

ballot paper, run for a separate election?

14 - To establish the management compensation

(Board of Directors and Board of Executive

Officers).

- The Company's management proposes that the

Common

348.000.086

43.955.197

2.573.270

global and annual amount for the compensation

shares

of its management (Board of Directors and

Executive Officers) be maintained at up to R$6,6

million, as approved by the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting held in 2019.

15. Do you want to request the installation of the

Common

Fiscal Council, according

to Article 161 of Law

59.712.572

1.876.969

14.552.555

No. 6,404 of 1976?

shares

*Note: this deliberation does is not a part of the

matters of the Agenda of the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting, and it has been inserted

Preferred

119.425.144

3.753.938

29.105.110

in compliance with the provisions of Article 21-k,

shares

Sole Paragraph, of the CVM Instruction 481/09.

Rio de Janeiro, 29 de julho de 2020.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 21:30:01 UTC
