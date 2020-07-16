MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profit warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Sul América : Management Proposal - AGM 0 07/16/2020 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Documents Attached to the Management Proposal - Information required pursuant to Article 9 (item III and sole paragraph, items II and III), 10 (item I) and 12 of CVM Instruction 481/2009, as amended. Item 10 of the Reference Form - Management's comments on the Company's financial condition. Exhibit 9-1-ii of CVM Instruction 481/09 - Additional information regarding the proposed allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019. Article 9, sole paragraph, item III of CVM Instruction 481/09 - Opinion of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Items 12.05 to 12.10 of the Reference Form - Additional information regarding the proposed election of management members. Item 13 of the Reference Form - Additional information on the proposed management compensation. Article 9, sole paragraph, item III of CVM Instruction 481/09 - Opinion of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Items 12.05 to 12.10 of the Reference Form - Additional information regarding the proposed election of management members. Item 13 of the Reference Form - Additional information on the proposed management compensation. Sul América S.A. National Corporate Taxpayers' Register of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) No. 29.978.814/0001-87 State Registration No. (NIRE) 3330003299-1 CVM Code: 02112-1 Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Management Proposal to be submitted for approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 29, 2020, according to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. To the shareholders, The management of Sul América S.A. (the "Company") hereby presents to its shareholders a proposal on the matters included in the Agenda of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held on July 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Company's principal place of business, at Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas, No. 121, Cidade Nova district, Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, according to the Call Notice disclosed by the Company on June 29, 2020: to take management's accounts and examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The management of the Company proposes that the shareholders examine the managers' accounts and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, and, after careful consideration, approve said documents as approved by the Board of Directors during the meeting held on February 20, 2020 and published by the Company on February 21, 2020, in the Official Gazette ("Diário Oficial") of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the National section of "Valor Econômico" newspaper. The aforementioned documents, as well as the independent auditors' report, the summary report issued by the Audit and Risk Management Committee, the standardized financial statements form, and the management's comments on the financial condition of the Company are available on the websites of the Company (ri.sulamerica.com.br), of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), and of B3 (www.b3.com.br), pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. (ii) to approve the allocation of income for the year ended December 31, 2019. The management of the Company proposes an analysis of the allocation of income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as shown in the table below, and as approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on February 20, 2020 and provided for in the Management's Report. Income for the year and proposed allocation: 2019 (in R$ thousands) Net income for the year 1,182,584 (-) Prior year adjustments (66.1) Net income for the year after prior year adjustments 1,182,518 Establishment of legal reserve (5%) (59,126) Adjusted net income (Article 202, Laws 6,404/76 and 10,303/01) 1,123,392 Amount per unit Proposed dividends and Interest on Shareholders' Equity (25%) R$ 0.71 280,848 Interest on Shareholders' Equity 170,000 Income tax (20,237) Interest on Shareholders' Equity imputed to mandatory dividends (net of R$ 0,37 (149,763) income tax) Balance of dividend payable R$ 0,34 131,085 Establishment of Reserve for business expansion¹ 822,308 - The calculation of the amount allocated to the statutory reserve for business expansion takes into account the gross amount of interest on shareholders' equity, totaling R$170 million. Additional information about Management's proposed allocation of income, including comparisons with prior years, is available on the websites of the Company (ri.sulamerica.com.br), of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the B3 (www.b3.com.br), pursuant to Article 9, paragraph 1, item II of CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. (iii) to establish the number of members of the Board of Directors for the 2020 term of office The Company's management proposes that the Board of Directors comprise 10 members for a term of office to be effective until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2021. (iv) to elect the members of the Board of Directors The Company's management proposes election of the following Board of Directors' members for a term of office until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2021: Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas Chairman Carlos Infante Santos de Castro Board member Cátia Yuassa Tokoro Board member David Lorne Levy Board member Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon Board member Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira Board member Pierre Claude Perrenoud Board member Renato Russo Board member Romeu Cortês Domingues Board member Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo Board member The Company Management's proposal for 2020 indicates 06 Independent Directors: Mrs. Cátia Yuassa Tokoro and Messrs. David Lorne Levy, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo, Romeu Cortês Domingues and Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo, as they meet the independence requirements of B3 Level 2 Listing Regulations. The number proposed corresponds to 60% of the total number of members of the Board of Directors, being therefore above the number provided for in the aforementioned regulations (which provides that at least 20% of the members of the Board of Directors must be Independent Directors). We inform that the election of the Company's Board of Directors members will take place by simple voting for formation of a full slate of candidates for seats on the Board of Directors. Such slate should be submitted for approval of the shareholders, except if the adoption of a multiple vote process is required. Multiple Vote: In the event that a multiple voting process is adopted, each common share is assigned as many votes as the number of positions to be filled in the Board of Directors, the shareholders being entitled to accumulate votes in one single candidate or to distribute them among different candidates. Adoption of the multiple voting process may be requested by shareholders representing a minimum of 5% of the Company's voting capital by no later than 48 hours prior to the holding of the Shareholders' Meeting, upon request in writing to the Company. Separate vote: Pursuant to applicable legislation, election is assured, whether by simple or multiple voting, of a member, except for the controlling shareholder, by separate vote of the majority of holders of common shares representing a minimum of 15% of shares with voting rights, as well as the majority of holders of preferred shares representing a minimum of 10% in the Company's capital stock. In case the above requirements are not met, shareholders will be allowed to aggregate their shares and jointly elect one member for the Board of Directors, as long as they represent a minimum of 10% in the Company's capital stock. The right to elect Board of Directors' members in a separate vote will only be allowed to shareholders who are able to evidence the continuing ownership of the equity interest required during the three months immediately prior to the Shareholders' Meeting. Further information on the above candidates and their professional background is available on the websites of the Company (ri.sulamerica.com.br), of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the B3 (www.b3.com.br), according to Article 10 of CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. (v) to establish the compensation of management (Board of Directors and Executive Board) The Company's management proposes that the global and annual amount for the compensation of the Company's management (Board of Directors and Executive Board) be maintained at up R$6,600,000.00, as approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in 2019. Further information on management compensation is available in the document attached hereto, as well as on the websites of the Company (ri.sulamerica.com.br), of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the B3 (www.b3.com.br), according to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 481/09. Rio de Janeiro, June 29, 2020. Board of Directors 10.1. Management should comment on A. General financial and equity conditions This item 10 of the Reference Form contains information provided by the Company management to give shareholders, investors and the market in general an insight into the Company's situation from management's point of view. Among other things, management comments on facts, trends, commitments and important events that have affected or might affect the Company's financial and equity conditions. We would mention that, for the purposes of providing better reading of this document, whenever we speak of "the Company", we are referring to Sul América S.A. ("SASA"), and the term "SulAmérica" is used to indicate the group of companies made up of Sul América S.A. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. In this context, management gives below their analysis of the Company on the basis of the accounting results and indicators (such as liquidity and indebtedness), as applicable. Management of the Company informs that the 2019 results evidence another year of consistent performance achieved by SulAmérica, which recorded growth and profitability, in addition to important operating efficiency gains, as well as effective cost and expense controls, with continuous investments in technology and innovation in all segments. Simultaneously, the Company continues to offer high-quality services to all insured and customers by improving and launching new products, constantly seeking to adjust them to the needs of different customer profiles. The consistent results presented are the result of initiatives that involve claims management, improvement of processes, more accurate underwriting and risk management policies, as well as sound relationships with brokers and business partners. Management stresses the performance of the healthcare and dental segments in 2019, which saw operating revenues rising by 10.9% against the previous year, thanks especially to high levels of customer retention and new sales, as well as a better employment scenario in Brazil, which contributed to an increase in insured lives. According to management, the loss ratio in the segment was 78.9% in 2019, an increase of 0.3 p.p. against the previous year, evidencing the results of long-term initiatives in claims management, management of health and wellbeing, and more recently, in care coordination. In 2019, we intensified investments in the Coordinated Care program, aiming at a closer monitoring of the beneficiaries' journey, and seeking greater alignment of agents in the supplementary healthcare sector. Management highlights that, as per the material fact disclosed on August 23, 2019, the Company signed an agreement on the sale of its automobile and property and casualty operations to Allianz Seguros S.A. for the amount of R$3 billion. According to management, this transaction evidences the recognition of the Company's business model in these business lines, and reinforces the strategic positioning of SulAmérica, which, after completing the transaction, will focus on the health, dental, life, private pension and asset management segments. SulAmérica will continue to record the results of the automobile, and property and casualty operations until the transaction is completed, which still depends on some conditions precedent, as provided for in the corresponding agreement. In 2019, the automobile segment recorded a reduction of 2.8% in operating revenues, particularly due to lower risk levels regarding robbery and theft of vehicles, which affected the nominal price of policies throughout the year. In this period, the loss ratio remained at 61.0%, up by 0.8 p.p. against the previous year. The Company was successful in maintaining its insured fleet, which grew by 14 thousand vehicles in the period, balancing growth in a scenario that is still challenging the auto insurance market and, while keeping its focus on underwriting activities with profitability. According to data from the Superintendence of Private Insurance ("SUSEP") for December 2019, SulAmérica was the fifth largest in auto insurance, in terms of market share, with 9.2% of all premiums. Management points out that, according to data published by the National Agency for Supplementary Healthcare ("ANS") in September 2019, SulAmérica had the third largest market share in the healthcare segment, with 10.6% of total revenue, an increase of 0.3 p.p. against December of 2018. Management also points out that the volume of funds managed and administered by Sul América Investimentos DTVM S.A. as of December 31, 2019, according to figures published by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities ("ANBIMA"), was R$31.0 billion, representing the largest market share held by independent institutions. Management informs that as of December 31, 2019, the Company's shareholders' equity was R$7.1 billion, while its debt (mainly consisting of the debentures issued in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019, and the Bank Credit Bills (CCB) issued in 2015, including interest accrued) stood at R$1,750.4 million, representing 24.5% of shareholders' equity at the end of 2019. Management notes that total assets amounted to R$28.4 billion as of December 31, 2019 and that technical insurance reserves totaled R$14.2 billion. In addition, Management remarks that the current liquidity ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 1.95x, while the overall liquidity ratio (current plus long-term assets divided by current plus long-term liabilities) was 1.31x. Management highlights that, in 2019, SulAmérica recorded net income after minority interests of R$1,182.6 million, 30.7% higher than that reported for the previous year, as well as an average return on shareholders' equity of 17.6%, up by 2.4 p.p. in comparison to 2018. Regarding the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Management informs that SulAmérica recorded net income of R$905.0 million after minority interests, and an average return on shareholders' equity of 15.2%. Additionally, as of December 31, 2018, debt amounted to R$1,470.9 million, representing 23.4% of the shareholders' equity, which totaled R$6.2 billion at the close of the year. The current liquidity ratio at the end of the year 2018 was 1.89x, while the overall liquidity ratio was 1.30x. Management remarks that total technical insurance provisions amounted to R$13.2 billion, and assets under management added up to R$31.1 billion, according to data published by the ANBIMA. As for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, total debt was R$1,584.5 million. Management informs that this level of debt represented 28.1% of shareholders' equity at the end of the year, which stood at R$5.6 billion. The current liquidity ratio was 1.93x, and the overall liquidity ratio totaled 1.29x. Management highlights that total technical insurance provisions amounted to R$11.7 billion in 2017, while assets under management totaled R$29.8 billion, according to data disclosed by ANBIMA. B. Capital structure The following tables show the structure of the Company's equity and liabilities: Management understands that the Company's equity and support structure is adequate to fulfill its short-, medium- and long-term obligations, and to conduct its operations. Consolidated Variation Horizontal (R$ million) 2019 2018 Analysis (%) (2019-2018) (2019-2018) Current and non-current liabilities 21,264.7 19,416.3 1,848.5 9.5% Shareholders' equity 7,147.7 6,287.5 860.2 13.7% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 28,412.5 25,703.8 2,708.7 10.5% % Shareholders' Equity 25.2% 24.5% 0.7 p,p, % Third Parties' Equity 74.8% 75.5% -0.7 p,p, Consolidated Variation Horizontal Analysis (%) (2018-2017) (R$ million) 2018 2017 (2018-2017) Current and non-current 19,416.3 9.0% liabilities ....................................... 17,809.1 1,607.1 Shareholders' equity .................... 6,287.5 5,640.4 647.1 11.5% Total liabilities and 9.6% shareholders' equity.................. 25,703.8 23,449.5 2,254.3 % Shareholders' Equity 24.5% 24.1% 0.4 p.p. % Third Parties' Equity 75.5% 75.9% -0.4 p.p. Management states that the liabilities of the Company as of December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 consisted mainly of technical provisions, tax liabilities and contingencies, and loans and financing. The technical provisions are backed by assets. As regards SulAmérica's consolidated shareholders' equity, Management reports that, as of December 31, 2019, it totaled R$7.1 billion, up by 13.7% against the previous year's, especially due to a 32.6% growth in profit reserves. Management informs that total assets amounted to R$28.4 billion, and the total debt balance (consisting mainly of the principal of debentures issued in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019, as well as the principal of the CCB issued in 2015, plus interest) was R$1,750.4 million, representing 24.5% of the shareholders' equity. Management reports that, as of December 31, 2018, SulAmérica's consolidated shareholders' equity totaled R$6.3 billion, up by 11.5% against the previous year's, especially due to a 32.8% growth in profit reserves. Management informs that total assets amounted to R$25.7 billion, and the total debt balance (consisting mainly of the principal of debentures issued in 2014, 2016 and 2017, as well as the principal of the CCB issued in 2015, plus interest) was R$1,470.9 million, representing 23.4% of the shareholders' equity. Management informs that as of December 31, 2017, consolidated shareholders' equity of SulAmérica was R$5.6 billion, an increase of 11.9% compared to the previous year, due to retained earnings in the year. Management explains that total assets amounted to R$23.4 billion and the balance of total debt (consisting mainly of principal and interest on the debentures issued in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and the CCB issued in 2015) was R$1,584.5 million, or 28.1% of shareholders' equity. C. Ability to meet financial commitments. Management informs that the normative structure for insurance, supplementary health and private pensions, asset management and savings bonds, which applies to the majority of SulAmérica's operating subsidiaries, requires technical provisions to be set up, adequate solvency margins maintained, and minimum levels of capital to be employed. Management stresses that these provisions are determined on the basis of actuarial assumptions and on technical notes or actuarial reports submitted to SUSEP or to the ANS or, if appropriate, to the Central Bank of Brazil. The Company uses the indirect cash flow method for the statement of cash flows. The cash flow from operating activities consists chiefly of payments received from: (i) variations in financial investment transactions; (ii) variation in the balance of receivables; (iii) variation in the balance of reinsurance assets; (iv) variation in the balance of commissions paid to our network of independent brokers; (v) accounts payable; (vi) debt service; (vii) variation in court provisions; (viii) variation in the balance of reinsurance liabilities; and (ix) income tax and interest on equity received. The cash flow from investment activities consists mainly of (i) the purchase and sale of equity interests; and (ii) purchase and sale of fixed assets. The cash flow from financing activities consists primarily of (i) funds raised through loans and financing and the issue of medium-term bonds and repayment of these instruments; (ii) corporate transactions relating to the repurchase of treasury shares, sale of treasury shares, and granting of options; (iii) dividends and interest on equity paid; (iv) REFIS program; and (v) financial lease. Management believes that the Company has sufficient resources to continue its business in the future, and are not aware of any material factor that might raise significant doubt as to its capacity to continue in operation. See below a summary of cash generated from operations and from investment and financing activities. Significant variations in the Company's cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. (R$ million) Horiz. Analysis Variation (%) 2019 2018 (2019-2018) (2019-2018) Cash and cash equivalents - opening balance 629.5 641.0 (11.5) -1.8% ................................................................. (+) Operating activities ............................... 394.0 425.9 (31.9) -7.5% (-) Investment activities .............................. (252.8) (90.6) (162.2) -179.1% (+) Financing activities ............................... (25.7) (346.8) 321.1 92.6% Cash and cash equivalents - closing balance 745.0 629.5 115.5 18.3% Significant variations in the Company's cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. Horiz. Analysis (R$ million) Variation (%) 2018 2017 (2018-2017) (2018-2017) Cash and cash equivalents - opening balance 641.0 932.3 (291.4) -31.3% ................................................................. (+) Operating activities ............................... 425.9 (220.2) 646.1 -293.4% (-) Investment activities .............................. (90.6) (71.3) (19.2) -27.0% (+) Financing activities ............................... (346.8) 0.2 (347.0) NA Cash and cash equivalents - closing balance 629.5 641.0 (11.5) -1.8% D. Sources of financing used for working capital and investments in non-current assets. Management informs that operations in the insurance, supplementary health and private pension segments, asset management and savings bonds, will provide the funds necessary to finance working capital and investments in non- current assets. E. Sources of financing for working capital and investments in non-current assets which are intended to be used to cover liquidity shortfalls. Management informs that operations in the insurance, supplementary health and private pension, asset management and savings bonds segments will provide the funds necessary to finance working capital and investments in non-current assets. Additionally, this strategy can be supplemented by the use of other types of financing, including: (i) loans and financing raised from financial institutions; and (ii) funds raised in the capital market, through debt instruments or share issues. F. Levels of indebtedness and characteristics of the debt, also describing: i. material loan and financing agreements Management states that as of December 31, 2019, the balance of total debt (mainly consisting of the principal of debentures issued in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019, as well as the principal of the CCB issued in 2015, plus interest) was R$1,750.4 million, representing 24.5% of the shareholders' equity. On April 16, 2019, the Company completed the 6th issue of debentures, which included 700,000 non-convertible, unsecured debentures in a single series, with a par value of R$1,000.00 each on the issue date, totaling R$700 million. Management informs that the balance of the single-series debentures was R$706.7 million on December 31, 2019, and that they will mature on April 16, 2024, with interest paid half-yearly at a rate of 111.5% of the accumulated variation of the average daily over extra group Interbank Deposit (DI) rate. Management states that as of December 31, 2018, the balance of total debt (mainly consisting of the principal of debentures issued in 2014, 2016 and 2017, as well as the principal of the CCB issued in 2015, plus interest) was R$1,470.9 million, representing 23.4% of the shareholders' equity. Management informs that as of December 31, 2017, the balance of total debt (mainly consisting of the principal and interest on the debentures issued in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and the CCB issued in 2015) was R$1,584.5 million, representing 28.1% of shareholders' equity. On October 27, 2017, the Company completed the 5th issue of debentures, which included 500,000 non-convertible, unsecured debentures in a single series, with par value of R$1,000.00 each on the issue date, totaling R$500 million. Management informs that the balance of single-series debentures was R$503.5 million on December 31, 2019, and they will mature on October 27, 2022, with interest paid half-yearly at a rate of 108.0% of the accumulated variation of the average daily over extra group DI rate. On December 13, 2016, the Company completed the 4th issue of debentures, which included 500,000 non- convertible unsecured debentures, in up to two series, with a par value of R$1,000.00 each on the issue date, totaling R$500 million. Management informs that the first series of debentures matured on December 13, 2019, with interest paid half-yearly at a rate of 111.7% of the accumulated variation of the average daily DI rate (the extra-group overnight rate), while the second series, which totaled R$195.7 million on December 31, 2019, will mature on December 13, 2021, with interest paid half-yearly at a rate of 114% over the DI, calculated on a pro rata temporis cumulative exponential basis by working days elapsed. Management also stresses that the par value of the second series will be repaid in three successive annual installments. Management informs that on December 29, 2015, the Company issued a Bank Credit Bill (CCB) with Banco do Brasil S.A. amounting to R$200 million at a rate of 111.0% of CDI with a three-year maturity. In March 2018, the CCB issued was renegotiated so as to change the maturity date to January 10, 2021 and the rate of return to 113.0%. Management notes that interest is paid quarterly and the principal in three annual installments, while the first, of 10%, was paid on December 10, 2016, the second, also of 10%, was paid on December 10, 2017, and the third, of 80%, will be paid on January 10, 2021, according to the aforementioned renegotiation of the transaction. Management also informs that the transaction is unsecured. Management states that 50,000 debentures were issued on May 16, 2014 in two series with a unit part value of R$10,000.00 as of the date of issue, totaling R$500.0 million. The debentures of the first series matured on May 15, 2019, and paid interest on a half-yearly basis at 108.25% of the cumulative variation in the average daily DI rate for one day, "over extra group", while the second-series debentures, which totaled R$182.2 million on December 31, 2019, will mature on May 15, 2022 and pay interest annually at 7.41%, plus the variation of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The par value of both series will be repaid in three successive, annual installments as from 2020, the last of which will be paid on the relevant maturity date of each series. ii. other long-term relationships with financial institutions: Management believes that this item is not applicable, since there are no long-term relationships with financial institutions. iii. degree of subordination between debts: Management explains that the liabilities shown in the financial statements consist of: (i) technical provisions that by law are supported by collaterals; (ii) the Company's 3rd Issue of Debentures; (iii) the Company's 4th Issue of Debentures; (iv) the Company's 5th Issue of Debentures; (v) the Company's 6th Issue of Debentures, all of which being issued as unsecured debentures; and (vi) the CCB issued by the Company with Banco do Brasil S.A. In the event of liquidation of the Company, the technical provisions would enjoy priority for payment over the debentures and the CCB, which are therefore subordinate to the Technical Provisions. any restrictions imposed on the issuer, in particular regarding borrowing limits and the raising of new debt, dividend distribution, asset disposal, the issue of new securities or the transfer of control of the Company, and whether the issuer has complied with these restrictions. Management explains that loans and financing are only subject to early repayment in the circumstances and on the terms indicated in the corresponding deeds and/or agreements. They also inform that the deeds and/or agreements provide for the usual circumstances of early repayment, including: Failure by the Issuer to comply with any contractual or monetary obligation under the Issue Deed.

Assignment of the obligations under the Issue Deed, corporate restructuring, change of control or transformation of the Issuer. Reduction of the Issuer's capital stock or a significant change in its business purpose.

Failure to comply with financial obligations or final rulings handed down by a court, pursuant to the corresponding Deed, or if the Issuer's paper is protested.

Encumbrance of the Issuer's assets or of distributions to shareholders.

Loss of ownership or of direct or indirect possession of a substantial part of its assets.

Distribution and/or payment of dividends to shareholders, if the Issuer is in arrears with any of its obligations under the Issue Deed.

Failure to meet any of the financial ratios described in the Issue Deed. Management informs that the financial covenants under the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Issues of Debentures and the CCB are as follows: Indicators Calculation Limits 4Q17 4Q18 4Q19 INDICATOR 1 ........ Net Financial Debt / Cash Generated 2.00 (1.9) (2.0) (1.8) INDICATOR 2 ........ Cash Generated / Net Financial Income 4.00 (1.6) (2.3) (2.7) INDICATOR 3 ........ Cash Generated (R$ thousands) ≥ 0 1,308,362 1,430,244 1,675,523 Description of the covenants: Financial ratio I - net financial debt not to exceed twice the cash generated. Financial ratio II - cash generated not to be less than 4 times net financial income. Financial ratio III - cash generated not to be less than zero. Management also informs that all the above obligations are being met. G. Limits of financing previously contracted and percentages used. Management informs that there are no financing agreements currently in force, other than: (i) the 3rd issue of non- convertible unsecured debentures of the Company, in two series, for a total of R$500 million. The first installment of the 1st series was amortized in May 2017 in the amount of R$123.0 million; the second installment of the 1st series was amortized in May 2018, in the same amount, i.e. R$123.0 million; and the 3rd installment of the first series was amortized in May 2019, in the same amount of the other installments; (ii) the CCB issued by the Company with Banco do Brasil S.A. on December 29, 2015, for R$200 million the first installment of which was paid in December 2016, in the amount of R$20.0 million and the second installment of which was paid in December 2017, also in the amount of R$20.0 million; (iii) the 4th issue of non-convertible unsecured debentures of the Company, in two series, for a total of R$500 million. The first installment of the first series was amortized in December 2019, in the amount of R$206.3 million, and the first installment of the second series was amortized in December 2019, in the amount of R$97.9 million; (iv) the 5th issue of non- convertible, unsecured debentures of the Company in a single series for a total of R$500 million; and (v) 6th issue of non- convertible, unsecured debentures of the Company in a single series for a total of R$700 million. All these issues are described in previous sections. H. Significant amendments to any item of the financial statements. Management presents the following table with the principal headings of the Company's consolidated income statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Horiz. Vert. Variation Analysis Analysis (R$ million) 2019 2018 (2019- (%) (%) 2018) (2019- (2019- 2018) 2018) Operating Revenues 22,325.5 20,502.7 1,822.8 8.9% 100.0% Insurance 21,282.5 19,666.8 1,615.7 8.2% 95.3% Net Premiums 21,259.6 19,654.7 1,604.9 8.2% 95.2% Other Operating Revenues 22.9 12.1 10.8 89.8% 0.1% Private Pension 794.9 635.5 159.4 25.1% 3.6% Premiums, Income and Management Fee, Net 794.2 634.7 159.5 25.1% 3.6% Other Operating Revenues 0.7 0.9 -0.1 -15.3% 0.0% Savings Bonds 64.8 54.0 10.9 20.1% 0.3% Administrative Services Only 61.7 60.6 1.1 1.8% 0.3% Asset Management and Administration 88.3 51.2 37.1 72.5% 0.4% Other Operating Revenues 33.2 34.6 -1.4 -4.1% 0.1% Change in Insurance and Private Pension -599.8 -671.5 71.7 10.7% -2.7% Technical Provisions Insurance 68.9 -156.7 225.5 NA 0.3% Private Pension -668.7 -514.8 -153.9 -29.9% -3.0% Operating Expenses -18,938.0 -17,321.0 -1,617.0 -9.3% -84.8% Insurance -18,758.4 -17,138.5 -1,619.9 -9.5% -84.0% Claims -16,162.3 -14,742.1 -1,420.3 -9.6% -72.4% Acquisition costs -2,026.2 -1,886.6 -139.6 -7.4% -9.1% Other Operating Expenses -569.9 -509.8 -60.1 -11.8% -2.6% Private Pension -121.1 -123.5 2.4 1.9% -0.5% Benefits and Redemption Expenses -81.9 -90.0 8.1 9.0% -0.4% Trading costs -35.6 -32.0 -3.6 -11.2% -0.2% Other Operating Expenses -3.7 -1.5 -2.2 -142.1% 0.0% Savings Bonds -33.2 -42.6 9.3 21.9% -0.1% Administrative Services Only -20.4 -12.4 -8.0 -64.2% -0.1% Asset Management and Administration -4.9 -3.8 -1.1 -27.8% 0.0% Other Operating Expenses 0.0 -0.2 0.2 99.9% 0.0% Gross Operating Margin 2,787.6 2,510.2 277.4 11.1% 12.5% Administrative Expenses -1,857.6 -1,785.0 -72.6 -4.1% -8.3% Financial Income 615.1 615.7 -0.6 -0.1% 2.8% Equity Pick-Up 2.0 35.7 -33.7 -94.4% 0.0% Equity Income 8.9 3.0 5.9 194.0% 0.0% Income before Taxes and Contributions 1,556.0 1,379.6 176.4 12.8% 7.0% Income and Social Contribution Taxes -374.4 -474.5 100.2 21.1% -1.7% Net Income for the Year 1,181.6 905.1 276.6 30.6% 5.3% Company shareholders 1,182.6 905.0 277.6 30.7% 5.3% Minority Interest in Indirect Subsidiary -1.0 0.1 -1.1 NA 0.0% Operating Revenues Management informs that operating revenues increased by 8.9%, totaling R$22,325.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, against a total of R$20,502.7 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Insurance revenues, which represent 95.3% of total operating revenues, were the main driver of such growth. Variation Horiz. Analysis (R$ million) 2019 2018 (%) (2019-2018) (2019-2018) Insurance 21,282.5 19,666.8 1,615.7 8.2% Healthcare 17,321.0 15,616.8 1,704.2 10.9% Damages 3,455.3 3,567.8 (112.4) -3.2% People 515.0 488.2 26.8 5.5% Other (8.8) (6.0) (2.8) -47.5% Private Pension 794.9 635.5 159.4 25.1% Savings Bonds 64.8 54.0 10.9 20.1% Administrative Services Only 61.7 60.6 1.1 1.8% Asset Management and 88.3 51.2 37.1 72.5% Administration Other Operating Revenues 33.2 34.6 (1.4) -4.1% Total Operating Revenues 22,325.5 20,502.7 1,822.8 8.9% Insurance Management explains that the increase in insurance revenues was primarily the result of the good performance of the healthcare portfolio, with growth in absolute figures of R$1,704.2 million, or 10.9%, against the year 2018. This positive performance is the result of a high retention level and growing new sales, combined to improved employment rates in the country, leading to an increase in the number of beneficiaries in the period. The business strategy continues to deliver good results, based on the strength of the SulAmérica brand and the expansion of locations served, as well as the skill to format products that meet the needs of different customer profiles, which is key to attracting and retaining customers. Management informs that in 2019, operating revenues from the damages segment, which includes the automobile, and property and casualty portfolios, amounted to R$3,455.3 million, against R$3,567.8 million in 2018, down by 3.2%. Management explains that this reduction was influenced by lower levels of robbery and theft of vehicles in the main operating regions, which affected policy prices throughout the year. Management further highlights the 5.5% growth in the people portfolio in 2019 against the previous year, particularly due to the growth in travel and credit insurance products in the life and accidents portfolio. Private Pension Management highlights that private pension revenues showed 25.1% growth against the previous year, mainly due to the growth of the VGBL product. Savings Bonds Management informs that this segment recorded a growth of 20.1% in operating revenues against the previous year. This recovery is the result of business efforts to leverage sales and improve the partnerships with real estate brokers and agents, combined to the growth in sales of Guaranteed Rent, which is the main product of this business line. Administrative Services Only Management informs that revenues from administrative services only amounted to R$61.7 million in the period ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 1.8% against the previous year, particularly due to the increase in the number of the portfolio's beneficiaries. Asset Management and Administration Management highlights the 72.5% growth in revenues from the asset management and administration segment, adding up to R$88.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, which is explained by greater revenues from performance and management fees, mainly due to the good performance of funds in the period. Change in Insurance and Private Pension Technical Provisions Management informs that changes in technical provisions went down by 10.7%, from (R$671.5) million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to (R$599.8) million in the year ended December 31, 2019. This change is mainly explained by a decrease in changes in technical provisions in the damages and people segments. Operating Expenses Management reports that operating expenses totaled R$ 18,938.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, up by 9.3% from the amount recorded in the year ended December 31, 2018. Expenses incurred in connection with insurance operations, representing 99.1% of the total, were the main drivers of the increase, especi ally in such expense accounts as claims, reflecting the growth of such operations. Variation Horiz. (R$ million) 2019 2018 Analysis (%) (2019-2018) (2019-2018) Insurance (18,758.4) (17,138.5) (1,619.9) -9.5% Claims (16,162.3) (14,742.1) (1,420.3) -9.6% Selling cost (2,026.2) (1,886.6) (139.6) -7.4% Other Operating Expenses (569.9) (509.8) (60.1) -11.8% Private Pension (121.1) (123.5) 2.4 1.9% Savings Bonds (33.2) (42.6) 9.3 21.9% Administrative Services Only (20.4) (12.4) (8.0) -64.2% Asset management and (4.9) (3.8) (1.1) -27.8% administration Other Operating Expenses (0.0) (0.2) 0.2 99.9% Total Operating Expenses (18,938.0) (17,321.0) (1,617.0) -9.3% Insurance Claims Management informs that total insurance claim expenses in the year ended December 31, 2019 were R$16,162.3 million, a 9.6% increase compared to the amount of R$14,742.1 million reported in the year ended December 31, 2018. Management points out that the Company is carrying on with its efforts to keep loss ratio at stable levels and in the several initiatives in key segments. In the healthcare segment, our claims management initiatives continue to show positive results, due to the Company's efforts not only to control the loss ratio, but also to manage the health and wellbeing of the beneficiaries. SulAmérica continues to increase its investments in the Coordinated Care program in order to provide a better assistance to the insureds, combined with greater alignment of agents in the supplementary healthcare market. Management informs that in the automobile segment, the Company managed to control the loss ratio, due to its underwriting strategy and the improvement in the tools and processes relating to insurance policies pricing. Acquisition Costs Management comments that total acquisition costs increased by 7.4%, due to higher expenses with commissions and intermediation of new sales, rising from R$1,886.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$2,026.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. Other Operating Expenses Management informs that other operating expenses rose 11.8%, from R$509.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$569.9 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, mainly due to higher provisions for doubtful debts and contingent liabilities expenses. Private Pension Management informs that private pension expenses went down 1.9%, from R$123.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$121.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, influenced by lower expenses with benefits and redemptions. Savings Bonds Management explains that savings bond expenses decreased by 21.9% in the year ended December 31, 2019 against the previous year. The Company closed the year with expenses of R$33.2 million in this segment, against R$42.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Administrative Services Only Management informs that expenses from administrative services only totaled R$20.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, increasing by R$8.0 million from R$12.4 million in 2018. Asset Management and Administration Management informs that asset management and administration expenses went up from R$3.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$4.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, a 27.8% increase in the period, following the increase in the volume of administered assets. Gross Operating Margin Management reports that the gross operating margin grew 11.1%, from R$2,510.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$2,787.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the variations explained above. Administrative Expenses Management informs that administrative expenses went up from R$1,785.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$1,857.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, a 4.1% increase, mainly as a result of the growth in own personnel due to the increase in headcount, mostly allocated in technology and innovation projects, and in the Coordinated Care project, which more than compensated the efficiency gains achieved in other lines. Financial Income Management remarks that the balance of SulAmérica's investments in securities not linked to private pension operations increased by 5.0%, amounting to R$10.2 billion in the year ended December 31, 2019, against the balance of R$9.7 billion as of December 31, 2018, which is chiefly explained by the generation of cash from operations in the period. Management informs that the profitability of owned assets not linked to private pension operations was 116.8% in 2019, boosted by the good performance of IPCA-indexed,fixed-income assets, and variable-income assets. Management reports that the balance of private pension investments rose 12.4%, from R$7.2 billion as of December 31, 2018 to R$8.0 billion as of December 31, 2019. According to management, financial income was R$615.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, against R$615.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2018, remaining stable between these two periods, despite the impact of a cut in the Selic rate on income from investments in the period, particularly, in the last months of 2019. Equity Accounting Income Management informs that equity accounting income refers to minority interests held by Sul América Santa Cruz Participações S.A. ("Santa Cruz") in Caixa Capitalização S.A. ("CaixaCap"), and minority interests held by Sul América Serviços de Saúde S.A. ("SULAMED") in Sharecare Brasil Serviços de Consultoria Ltda ("Sharecare Brasil"). Management remarks that the equity pick-up amounted to R$2.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, showing a reduction of R$33.7 million, compared to R$35.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. This reduction is explained by the agreement on the sale of equity interest in CaixaCap, announced in the material fact of May 13, 2019, which base date, for purposes of said investment, is December 31, 2018. Thus, the Equity Accounting regarding this equity interest was not reported in the Company's results for 2019. The details of this transaction are described in item 10.3 hereof. Equity Income Management informs that equity income was R$8.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, against R$3.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Income and social contribution taxes Management informs that income and social contribution taxes decreased by 21.1% from (R$474.5) million in the year ended December 31, 2018, to (R$374.4) million in the year ended December 31, 2019, following the growth in operations. Net Income for the Year As for net income for the year, Management informs that the Company showed growth of 30.6%, adding up to R$1,181.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, against R$905.1 million in the period ended December 31, 2018. The year's positive performance was mainly due to continuity of operational efficiency gains and the growth in revenues, particularly in the healthcare and dental segments. Management presents the following table with the principal headings of the Company's consolidated income statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Horiz. Vert. Variation Analysis Analysis (R$ million) 2018 2017 (%) (%) (2018-2017) (2018- (2018- 2017) 2017) Operating Revenues 20,502.7 18,222.8 2,279.9 12.5% 100.0% Insurance 19,666.8 17,451.7 2,215.1 12.7% 95.9% Net Premiums 19,654.7 17,421.1 2,233.7 12.8% 95.9% Other Operating Revenues 12.1 30.6 -18.6 -60.6% 0.1% Private Pension 635.5 572.1 63.5 11.1% 3.1% Premiums, Income and Management Fee, Net 634.7 570.9 63.8 11.2% 3.1% Other Operating Revenues 0.9 1.2 -0.3 -26.2% 0.0% Savings Bonds 54.0 52.3 1.7 3.3% 0.3% Administrative Services Only 60.6 68.3 -7.7 -11.3% 0.3% Asset Management and Administration 51.2 42.2 9.0 21.3% 0.2% Other Operating Revenues 34.6 36.3 -1.7 -4.6% 0.2% Change in Insurance and Private Pension -671.5 -460.6 -210.9 45.8% Technical Provisions -3.3% Insurance -156.7 -29.6 -127.1 429.7% -0.8% Private Pension -514.8 -431.0 -83.8 19.4% -2.5% - - -1,586.4 10.1% Operating Expenses 17,321.0 15,734.6 -84.5% - - -1,574.4 10.1% Insurance 17,138.5 15,564.1 -83.6% - - -1,404.7 10.5% Claims 14,742.1 13,337.3 -71.9% Acquisition costs -1,886.6 -1,774.3 -112.3 6.3% -9.2% Other Operating Expenses -509.8 -452.5 -57.3 12.7% -2.5% Private Pension -123.5 -125.1 1.6 -1.3% -0.6% Benefits and Redemption Expenses -90.0 -92.6 2.6 -2.9% -0.4% Acquisition costs -32.0 -31.5 -0.5 1.6% -0.2% Other Operating Expenses -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 50.1% 0.0% Savings Bonds -42.6 -29.7 -12.9 43.5% -0.2% Administrative Services Only -12.4 -10.7 -1.7 15.8% -0.1% Asset Management and Administration -3.8 -4.8 1.0 -19.9% 0.0% Other Operating Expenses -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 47.6% 0.0% Gross Operating Margin 2,510.2 2,027.6 482.6 23.8% 12.2% Administrative Expenses -1,785.0 -1,633.0 -152.1 9.3% -8.7% Financial Income 615.7 817.0 -201.3 -24.6% 3.0% Equity Pick-Up 35.7 41.3 -5.6 -13.5% 0.2% Equity Income 3.0 3.0 0.0 -0.2% 0.0% Income before Taxes and Contributions 1,379.6 1,256.0 123.6 9.8% 6.7% Income and Social Contribution Taxes -474.5 -479.5 5.0 -1.0% -2.3% Net Income for the Year 905.1 776.4 128.6 16.6% 4.4% Company shareholders 905.0 773.3 131.7 17.0% 4.4% Minority Interest in Indirect Subsidiary 0.1 3.2 -3.1 -96.9% 0.0% Operating Revenues Management informs that operating revenues increased 12.4%, totaling R$20,502.7 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, against a total of R$18,222.8 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Insurance revenues, which represent 95.9% of total operating revenues, were the main driver such growth. Variation Horiz. Analysis (R$ million) 2018 2017 (%) (2018-2017) (2018-2017) Insurance 19,666.8 17,451.7 2,215.1 12.7% Healthcare 15,616.8 13,759.6 1,857.2 13.5% Damages 3,567.8 3,269.8 298.0 9.1% People 488.2 422.3 65.9 15.6% Other (6.0) (0.0) (6.0) NA Private Pension 635.5 572.1 63.5 11.1% Savings Bonds 54.0 52.3 1.7 3.3% Administrative Services Only 60.6 68.3 (7.7) -11.3% Asset Management and Administration 51.2 42.2 9.0 21.3% Other Operating Revenues 34.6 36.3 (1.7) -4.6% Total Operating Revenues 20,502.7 18,222.8 2,279.9 12.5% Management explains that the increase in insurance revenue was primarily the result of the good performance of the healthcare portfolio, with growth in absolute figures of R$1,857.2 million, or 13.5%, against the year 2017. This positive performance is the result of a high retention level and growing new sales, leading to an increase in the number of lives insured. The business strategy continues to deliver good results, based on the strength of the SulAmérica brand and the expansion of locations served, as well as the skill to format products and innovations that make insured's lives easier and more convenient, which is key to attracting and retaining customers with different needs. Management also highlights the 9.1% growth in the damages portfolio against 2017, which mainly demonstrates the recovery in the automobile segment. This improved performance reflects better processes, adjusted risk exposure levels and enhanced underwriting tools, combined with a more positive market scenario. Management further highlights the 15.6% growth in the people portfolio, which is attributable to the growth recorded in the life and accidents portfolio, which showed significant growth in volume against 2017. Private Pension Management informs that private pension revenues showed 11.1% growth against the year 2017 thanks to the positive net portability balance, as well as regular contributions to private pension funds, especially in connection with the VGBL product. Savings Bonds Management informs that this segment showed recovery, with growth of 3.3% in operating revenues against the year 2017. This recovery is the result of business efforts towards partnership agreements signed with brokers and other agents in the real estate segment to leverage the Guaranteed Rent product, a service that accounts for most of the increase in revenues in 2018, despite the still challenging scenario in the real estate market. Administrative Services Only Management informs that revenues from administrative services only saw a rise in the number of lives insured for the period. Notwithstanding the growth in number of beneficiaries, revenues dropped 11.3%, which is explained by a lawsuit in which a final, unappealable, favorable judgment was rendered in 2017, having a positive impact on the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and thereby adversely affecting the annual comparison between the periods. Asset Management and Administration Management highlights the 21.3% growth in revenues from the asset management and administration segment, adding up to R$51.2 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which is explained by greater revenues from performance and management fees, the result of a more significant allocation of third-party funds to multimarket funds in 2018, as well as the rise in the balance of assets under management. Change in Insurance and Private Pension Technical Provisions Management informs that changes in technical provisions went up by 45.8%, from (R$460.6) million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to (R$671.5) million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. This change in explained by an increase in the provision for unearned premiums ("PPNG"), especially for the automobile portfolio. Operating Expenses Management reports that operating expenses totaled R$17,321.0 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, up by 10.1% from the amount recorded in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Expenses incurred in connection with insurance operations, representing 98.9% of the total, were the main drivers of the increase, especially in such expense accounts as claims, reflecting the growth of such operations. Variation Horiz. Analysis (R$ million) 2018 2017 (%) (2018-2017) (2018-2017) Insurance (17,138.5) (15,564.1) (1,574.4) 10.1% Claims (14,742.1) (13,337.3) (1,404.7) 10.5% Acquisition cost (1,886.6) (1,774.3) (112.3) 6.3% Other Operating Expenses (509.8) (452.5) (57.3) 12.7% Private Pension (123.5) (125.1) 1.6 -1.3% Savings Bonds (42.6) (29.7) (12.9) 43.5% Administrative Services Only (12.4) (10.7) (1.7) 15.8% Asset management and administration (3.8) (4.8) 1.0 -20.0% Other Operating Expenses (0.2) (0.1) (0.1) 47.6% Total Operating Expenses (17,321.0) (15,734.6) (1,586.4) 10.1% Insurance Claims Management informs that total insurance claim expenses in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 were R$14,742.1 million, a 10.5% increase compared to the amount of R$13,337.3 million reported in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Management points out that the Company is carrying on with its efforts to advance loss control programs, keeping loss ratio at stable levels. In the healthcare segment, the initiatives being carried out keep proving effective, as they have reduced the Company's spending, while improving the service for its beneficiaries. In 2018, claims management programs, such as the medical committee, "second opinion", and direct purchasing of healthcare materials and drugs continued to usher in major improvements while preventing losses. At the same time, the Company began to invest more and more in health management, well-being and care coordination initiatives, seeking to provide better medical care while focusing on cost and expense control. In the automobile segment, Management stresses the recovery of claims levels, which reflects the introduction of new underwriting tools, risks more suitable to exposure levels, and improved processes, all combined with a more favorable market context. Acquisition Costs Management comments that total acquisition costs increased by 6.3%, from R$1,774.3 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to R$1,886.6 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Other Operating Expenses Management informs that other operating expenses rose 12.7%, from R$452.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to R$509.8 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, thanks mostly to higher provisions for doubtful debts ("PDD"). Private Pension Management informs that private pension expenses went down 1.3%, from R$125.1 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to R$123.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Savings Bonds Management explains that savings bond expenses increased by 43.5% in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 against the previous year primarily due to higher expenses in connection with contingent liabilities, which had a negative impact on the result for 2018. The total for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 was R$42.6 million, against R$29.7 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Administrative Services Only Management informs that expenses from administrative services only totaled R$12.4 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, increasing by R$1.7 million from the total of R$10.7 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as they kept pace with the increase in number of beneficiaries in the portfolio. Asset Management and Administration Management informs that asset management and administration expenses went down from R$4.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2017 to R$3.8 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, a 20.0% decrease for the period. Gross Operating Margin Management reports that the gross operating margin grew 23.8%, from R$2,027.6 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to R$2,510.2 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as a result of the variations explained above. Administrative Expenses Management informs that administrative expenses went up from R$1,633.0 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to R$1,785.0 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, a 9.3% increase stemming from the Company's growth and expansion strategy, as well as investments in innovation and technology to deliver new products, services and more convenience to both insureds and brokers. Financial Income Management remarks that the balance of SulAmérica's investments in securities not linked to private pension operations increased by 8.7%, amounting to R$9.7 billion in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, against a balance of R$8.9 billion as of December 31, 2017, which is chiefly explained by the generation of cash from operations during the period. Management informs that the profitability of owned assets not linked to private pension operations was 110.6% in 2018, boosted by the good performance of IPCA-indexed,fixed-income assets, foreign exchange assets and variable-income assets. Management reports that the balance of private pension investment transactions rose 14.7%, from R$6.2 billion as of December 31, 2017 to R$7.2 billion as of December 31, 2018. Financial income totaled R$615,7 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, against R$817.0 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, a 24.6% fall due to the impact of a cut in the mean Selic rate for the period. Equity Accounting Income Management informs that equity accounting income regarding minority interests held by Sul América Capitalização S.A. ("SULACAP") in Caixa Capitalização S.A. and held by Sul América Serviços de Saúde S.A. ("SULAMED") in Sharecare Brasil Serviços de Consultoria Ltda. ("Sharecare Brasil"). Management remarks that the equity pick-up amounted to R$35.7 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, showing a 13.5% drop from the total of R$41.3 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Equity Income Management informs that equity income remained stable compared to the year 2017, totaling R$3.0 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Income Tax and Social Contributions Paid Management informs that payments of income tax and social contributions saw a 1.0% reduction from R$479.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to R$474.5 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Net Income for the Year As for net income for the year, Management informs that the Company showed growth of 16.6%, adding up to R$905.1 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, against R$776.4 million for the period ended December 31, 2017. This positive performance primarily reflects the continuity of operating efficiency improvements, combined with growing revenues. The good performance in the healthcare and dental segment, with an increase in revenues and improved profitability, and the recovery in the damages segment, particularly for the automobile portfolio, were the key drivers of the operational improvement. Analysis of significant changes in our equity accounts, on a historic basis, for the years: Management informs that the following analysis and discussion of the Company's equity structure are based on financial information from the statements of income, prepared according to the BR GAAP. Management explains that in the following section, references to an increase or a decrease in any year are in relation to the preceding year, unless the context indicates otherwise. Thus, management presents the following table with the principal headings of the Company's consolidated income statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Analysis of significant changes in the Company's balance sheet for the years ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 2019 Horiz. Analysis Vert. Analysis 2018 Variation (2019-2018) (%) (%) (2019-2018) (R$ million) (2019-2018) Current assets 20,270.4 18,712.4 1,557.9 8.3% 100.0% Cash equivalents, and 16,970.1 15,601.2 1,368.9 8.8% 83.7% financial investments Receivables 2,287.2 2,164.2 123.0 5.7% 11.3% Taxes 154.8 182.1 (27.3) -15.0% 0.8% Reinsurance assets 26.8 35.8 (9.0) -25.2% 0.1% Salvage held for sale 70.9 44.8 23.8 53.1% 0.3% Deferred acquisition 712.7 663.3 49.4 7.4% 3.5% costs Other 50.1 20.9 29.2 139.7% 0.2% Non-current assets 8,142.1 6,991.4 1,150.7 16.5% 100.0% Long-term assets 7,548.4 6,567.1 981.4 14,9% 92.7% Financial investments 1,351.0 1,260.8 90.2 7.2% 16.6% Receivables - 1,308.2 908.4 399.9 44.0% 16.1% Insurance assets Court deposits 2,854.4 2,837.2 17.2 0.6% 35.1% Reinsurance assets 7.6 8.1 (0.5) -6.0% 0.1% Deferred acquisition 704.2 582.9 121.3 20.8% 8.6% costs Taxes 1,145.1 965.3 179,8 18.6% 14.1% Other 14.6 4.5 10.1 223.8% 0.2% Lease assets 163.4 - 163.4 NA 2.0% Investments, property and 593.7 424.3 169.4 39.9% 14.7% equipment, and intangible assets Total assets 28,412.5 25,703.8 2,708.7 10.5% - 2019 2018 Variation (2019- Horiz. Analysis (%) Vert. Analysis (%) 2018) (2019-2018) (R$ million) (2019-2018) Current liabilities 10,376.4 9,881.1 495.4 5.0% 100.0% Accounts payable 2,254.2 1,934.9 319.3 16.5% 21.7% Loans and financing 178.0 447.8 (269.8) -60.2% 1.7% Insurance and 395.6 359.2 36.4 10.1% 3.8% reinsurance liabilities Insurance Technical 7,439.5 7,041.0 398.5 5.7% 71.7% Provisions Provisions for legal 80.7 73.2 7.5 10.3% 0.8% actions Other 28.4 25.0 3.4 13.4% 0.3% Non-current liabilities 10,888.3 9,535.2 1,353.1 14.2% 100.0% Accounts payable 235.4 36.9 198.5 538.0% 2.2% Loans and financing 1,572.3 1,023.2 549.2 53.7% 14.4% Insurance Technical 6,790.4 6,131.2 659.2 10.8% 62.4% Provisions Provisions for legal 2,284.5 2,330.6 (46.2) -2.0% 21.0% actions Other 5.7 13.3 (7.6) -57.3% 0.1% Shareholders' equity 7,147.7 6,287.5 860.2 13.7% - Total liabilities 28,412.5 25,703.8 2,708.7 10.5% - Current assets Management informs that current assets increased by 8.3%, totaling R$20,270.4 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, against R$18,712,4 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. According to Management, the performance of current asset accounts in the period is as follows: Cash Equivalents and Financial Investments Management remarks that cash and cash equivalents and financial investments increased by 8.8%, from R$15,601.2 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$16,970,1 million as of December 31, 2019. This increase is mainly justified by the financial income arising from financial investments yields, as well as interest rates on assets held to maturity. Receivables Management informs that receivables increased by 5.5%, totaling R$2,287.2 million as of December 31, 2019, against R$2,164.2 million as December 31, 2018, due to the higher volume of premiums receivable for the period. Taxes Management informs that the tax balance decreased by 15.0%, from R$182.1 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 to R$154.8 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Reinsurance assets Management notes that reinsurance assets decreased by 25.2%, totaling R$26.8 million as of December 31, 2019, against R$35.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Management explains that such decrease results from a lower amount of reinsurance and retrocession assets related to the damages segment. Salvage held for sale Management informs that salvage held for sale showed an increase of R$23.8 million, from R$44.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$68.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. Deferred acquisition costs Management remarks that deferred acquisition costs increased by 7.4%, amounting to R$712.7 million as of December 31, 2019, against R$663.3 million as of December 31, 2018, mainly boosted by the large volume of deferred commissions in the healthcare portfolio, due to new sales. Other current assets Management informs that other current assets recorded an increase of R$29.2 million, ending the year ended December 31, 2019 at R$50.1 million, against R$20.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-current assets Management remarks that non-current assets showed an increase of 16.5%, from R$6,991.4 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$8,142.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Changes in non-current assets during the year were as follows: Financial investments Management reports that financial investments increased by 7.2%, totaling R$1,351.0 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to R$1,260.8 million as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to the increase in income from financial investments. Receivables Management informs that receivables recorded growth of 44.0%, from R$908.4 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$1,308.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Management explains that this growth was primarily due to an increase in insurance premiums receivable in the year, as well as a higher amount of receivables from the Salary Variation Compensation Fund (FCVS) in connection with the housing insurance under the Housing System (SH/SFH). Court and Tax Deposits Management notes that court deposits, and deposits for labor claims and tax proceedings, increased by 0.7%, amounting to R$2,854.4 million as of December 31, 2019, against R$2,837.2 million as of December 31, 2018. For further information on the Company's legal contingencies, please see items 4.3 to 4.6 of the Reference Form. Reinsurance assets Management reports that reinsurance assets showed a decrease of 6.0%, from R$8.1 million as of December 31, 2018, to R$7.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Deferred acquisition costs Management informs that deferred acquisition costs totaled R$704.2 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to R$582.9 million as of December 31, 2018, displaying a 20.8% rise driven mainly by higher volume of deferred commissions in the healthcare portfolio. Taxes Management remarks that taxes showed an increase of 18.6%, amounting to R$1,145.1 million as of December 31, 2019, against R$965.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Lease assets Management informs that lease assets accounted for R$163.4 million in the balance sheet for the year 2019, identifying operating lease assets and liabilities, including the Company's head offices and branches, in accordance with the effectiveness of IFRS 16 as from this year. Other non-current assets Management informs that other non-current assets increased R$10.1 million, from R$4.5 million as of December 31, 2018, to R$14.6 million in December 31, 2019. Investments, property and equipment, and intangible assets Management informs that investments, property and equipment, and intangible assets recorded an increase of 39.9%, from R$424.3 million as of December 31, 2018, to R$593.7 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in this item is mainly due to the growth in goodwill of intangible assets as a result of consolidation and acquisition activities in the healthcare and dental segment. Current liabilities Management remarks that current liabilities increased by 5.0%, totaling R$10,376.4 million as of December 31, 2019, against R$9,881.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Changes in current liabilities in the year were as described below. Accounts payable Management informs that accounts payable recorded increased by 16.5%, from R$1,934.9 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$2,254.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Management explains that this change is due to the increase in the commitments undertaken regarding insurance and private pension operations, including obligations assumed, and taxes and contributions. Loans and financing Management notes that loans and financing recorded a 60.2% drop, adding up to R$178.0 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to R$447.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Management explains that such decrease results from payment of amortization installments of debentures from the 3rd and 4th issue. Additionally, management comments that the balance reported reflects the amortization of the second series of the 3rd and 4th issues of debentures, which are scheduled to take place over the course of 2020. Management informs that the second-series debentures of the 3rd issue pay interest at 7.41%, plus the variation of the IPCA index. The second series of debentures of the 4th issue pays interest at 114.0% of the CDI rate. For further information on the Company's debentures, please see items 10.1.(f) and 18.5 of the Reference Form. Insurance and reinsurance liabilities Management remarks that insurance and reinsurance liabilities increased by 10.1%, from R$359.2 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$395.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Provisions for legal actions Management informs that provisions for legal actions moved from R$73.2 million as December 31, 2018 to R$80.7 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of 10.3%. Other current liabilities Management remarks that other contingent liabilities recorded an increase of 13.4%, from R$25.0 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$28.4 million as of December 31, 2019. Non-current liabilities Management informs that non-current liabilities increased by 14.2%, from R$9,535.2 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$10,888.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Changes in the main non-current liabilities during the year were as follows: Accounts payable Management points out that amounts payable increased by R$198.5 million, going from R$36.9 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$235.4 million as of December 31, 2019. Loans and financing Management reports that loans and financing showed an increase of 53.7%, amounting to R$1,572.3 million as of December 31, 2019 against R$1,023.2 million as of December 31, 2018. Management explains that the R$549.2 million increase in this account mainly results from the 6th issue of debentures, which increased the outstanding balance, leading to a higher volume of long-term loans and financing. Court provisions Management informs that court provisions showed an increase of 2.0%, from R$2,330.6 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$2,284.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Insurance Technical Provisions (current and non-current) Management points out that current and non-current technical provisions recorded an increase of 8.0%, adding up to R$14,229.9 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to R$13,172.2 million as of December 31, 2018, reflecting the growth in SulAmérica's operations. Shareholders' equity Management remarks that shareholders' equity increased by R$860.2 million, or 13.7%, from R$6,287.5 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$7,147.7 million as of December 31, 2019. Management explains that this increase is mainly due to the growth in the profit reserve. Management presents the following table with the principal headings of the Company's consolidated income statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Analysis of significant changes in the Company's balance sheet for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 2018 2017 Analysis Horiz Analysis Vert. Change (2018- (%) (%) (R$ million) 2017) (2018-2017) (2018-2017) Current assets..................................... 18,712.4 17,014.3 1,698.1 10.0% 100.0% Cash and Cash Equivalents, and 15,601.2 14,119.2 1,482.1 10.5% 83.4% Financial Investments Receivables 2,164.2 1,974.2 190.1 9.6% 11.6% Taxes 182.1 225.3 (43.3) -19.2% 1.0% Reinsurance assets 35.8 25.2 10.7 42.4% 0.2% Savages for sale 44.8 51.1 (6.3) -12.2% 0.2% Deferred acquisition costs 663.3 596.2 67.0 11.2% 3.5% Other 20.9 23.2 (2.2) -9.6% 0.1% Non-current assets ............................. 6,991.4 6,435.2 556.1 8.6% 100.0% Long-term assets ................................ 6,567.1 6,026.6 540.5 9.0% 93.9% Financial investments 1,260.8 1,147.0 113.9 9.9% 18.0% Receivables - Insurance Assets 908.4 718.4 189.9 26.4% 13.0% Court deposits 2,837.2 2,856.4 (19.2) -0.7% 40.6% Reinsurance assets 8.1 7.7 0.4 4.8% 0.1% Deferred selling costs 582.9 498.1 84.8 17.0% 8.3% Taxes 965.3 796.0 169.2 21.3% 13.8% Others 4.5 3.0 1.5 50.5% 0.1% Investments, property and 424.3 408.6 15.7 3.8% 6.1% equipment, and intangible assets.. Total assets ......................................... 25,703.8 23,449.5 2,254.3 9.6% - 2018 2017 Analysis Horiz Analysis Vert. (R$ million) Change (2018- (%) (%) 2017) (2018-2017) (2018-2017) Current liabilities................................. 9,881.1 8,803.9 1,077.2 12.2% 100.0% Accounts payable 1,934.9 1,706.0 228.9 13.4% 19.6% Loans and financing 447.8 300.0 147.8 49.3% 4.5% Insurance and reinsurance liabilities 359.2 289.9 69.2 23.9% 3.6% Insurance technical provisions 7,041.0 6,422.1 618.9 9.6% 71.3% Provisions for legal actions 73.2 78.3 (5.1) -6.5% 0.7% Other 25.0 7.6 17.4 228.0% 0.3% Non-current liabilities ......................... 9,535.2 9,005.2 529.9 5.9% 100.0% Accounts payable 36.9 32.5 4.4 13.6% 0.4% Loans and financing 1,023.2 1,284.5 (261.4) -20.3% 10.7% Insurance technical provisions 6,131.2 5,326.0 805.2 15.1% 64.3% Provisions for legal actions 2,330.6 2,341.3 (10.7) -0.5% 24.4% Other 13.3 20.9 (7.6) -36.4% 0.1% Shareholders' equity .......................... 6,287.5 5,640.4 647.1 11.5% - Total liabilities ..................................... 25,703.8 23,449.5 2,254.3 9.6% - Current assets Management informs that current assets increased by 10.0%, to R$18,712.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 against R$17,014.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2017. Management remarks that the performance of the current assets accounts during the year are shown below. Cash and Cash Equivalents and Financial Investments Management informs that cash and cash equivalents and financial investments increased by 10.5%, from R$14,119.2 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$15,601.2 million as of December 31, 2018. This increase is primarily due to yields from financial investments and interest on assets held to maturity. Receivables Management reports that receivables increased by 9.6% to R$2,164.2 million as of December 31, 2018 against R$1,974.2 million as of December 31, 2017, mainly due to the higher volume of premiums receivable in the period. Taxes Management informs that the balance of taxes decreased by 19.2%, from R$225.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2017 to R$182.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Reinsurance assets Management remarks that reinsurance assets increased by 42.4%, to R$35.8 million as of December 31, 2018 against R$25.2 million as December 31, 2017. Management explains that this increase is the result of higher reinsurance assets and retrocession amounts relating to the people segment. Salvage held for sale Management reports that salvage held for sale decreased by 12.2%, from R$51.1 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$44.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Deferred acquisition costs Management remarks that deferred acquisition costs increased by 11.2%, to R$663.3 million as of December 31, 2018, from R$596.2 million as of December 31, 2017, boosted by higher deferred commissions regarding the healthcare and damages portfolios. Other current assets Management informs that other current assets decreased by 9.6%, standing at R$20.9 million at the close of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, against R$23.2 million as of December 31, 2017. Non-current assets Management informs that non-current assets increased by 8.6%, from R$6,435.2 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$6,991.4 million as of December 31, 2018. Changes in non-current assets during the year were as follows: Financial investments Management reports that financial investments recorded an increase of 9.9%, from R$1,260.8 million as of December 31, 2018 to R$1,147.0 million as of December 31, 2017. This increase was chiefly boosted by returns on financial investments. Receivables Management remarks that receivables increased by 26.4%, from R$718.4 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$908.4 million as of December 31, 2018. Management explains that this increase was mainly due to the growth in insurance premiums receivable in the period, in addition to a higher amount of receivables from the Salary Variation Compensation Fund (FCVS) in connection with the housing insurance under the Housing System (SH/SFH). Court and Tax Deposits Management informs that court deposits for labor claims and tax proceedings went down 0.7%, to R$2,837.2 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to R$2,856.4 million as of December 31, 2017. For more information on the Company's legal contingencies, please see items 4.3. to 4.6. of the Reference Form. Reinsurance Assets Management points out that reinsurance assets increased slightly by 4.8%, from R$7.7 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$8.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Deferred acquisition costs Management informs that deferred acquisition costs totaled R$582.9 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to R$498.1 million as of December 31, 2017, increasing by 17.0%, mainly justified by higher deferred commissions regarding the healthcare and damages portfolios. Taxes Management notes that taxes increased 21.3%, to R$965.3 million as of December 31, 2018 from R$796.0 million as of December 31, 2017, due to a higher volume of tax credits and a lower volume of tax charges. Other non-current assets Management reports that other non-current assets increased by R$1.5 million, from R$3.0 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$4.5 million as of December 31, 2018. Investments, property and equipment, and intangible assets Management informs that investments, property and equipment and intangible assets increased by 3.8%, from R$408.6 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$424.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Current liabilities Management points out that non-current liabilities increased by 12.2% to R$9,881.1 million as of December 31, 2018, against R$8,803.9 million as of December 31, 2017. Changes in non-current liabilities during the year were as follows: Accounts payable Management informs that accounts payable increased by 13.4%, from R$1,706.0 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$1,934.9 million as of December 31, 2018. Loans and financing Management informs that loans and financing increased by 49.3% to R$447.8 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to R$300.0 million as of December 31, 2017. Management comments that the increase is explained by the payment of amortization installments concerning the debentures of the 4th issue, and are now recognized in current assets. Management comments that the first series of the 3rd issue of debentures pays interest at 108.25% of changes in the CDI rate. The first series debentures of the 4th issue pay interest at 111.7% of the variation in the CDI rate, and the second series debentures of the 4th issue pay interest at 114.0% of the CDI rate. For more information on the Company's debentures, see items 10.1.(f) and 18.5 of the Reference Form. Insurance and reinsurance liabilities Management reports that insurance and reinsurance liabilities increased by 23.9%, from R$289.9 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$359.2 million as of December 31, 2018. Provisions for legal actions Management informs that provisions for legal actions changed from R$78.3 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$73.2 million as of December 31, 2018, down 6.5%. Other current liabilities Management remarks that other current liabilities increased by R$17.4 million, from R$7.6 million, as of December 31, 2017 to R$25.0 million as of December 31, 2018. Non-current liabilities Management informs that non-current liabilities increased by 5.9%, from R$9,005.2 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$9,535.2 million as of December 31, 2018. Management informs that changes in the main non-current liabilities during the year were as follows: Accounts payable Management points out that accounts payable increased by R$4.4 million, from R$32.5 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$36.9 million as of December 31, 2018. Loans and financing Management informs that loans and financing decreased by 20.3%, to R$1,023.2 million as of December 31, 2018, against R$1,284.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Management explains that the R$261.4 million decrease is due to the maturity of the first series of the 3rd and 4th issues of debentures, which were scheduled to take place in 2019, resulting in a lower volume of long-term loans and financing. Court provisions Management reports that court provisions recorded a slight decrease of 0.5%, from R$2,341.3 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$2,330.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Insurance Technical Provisions (current and non-current) Management informs that current and non-current technical provisions increased by 12.1% to R$13,172.2 million as of December 31, 2018, against R$11,748.1 million as of December 31, 2017, as a result of the increase in operations. Shareholders' equity Management remarks that shareholders' equity increased by R$647.1 million, or 11.5%, from R$5,640.4 million as of December 31, 2017 to R$6,287.5 million as of December 31, 2018. Management explains that this increase is primarily due to the growth of the profit reserve. Liquidity and Capital Resources Management explains that the Company uses its funds primarily for: payment of claims, benefits and redemptions under its insurance policies and pension plans of the Company;

investment activities, including the purchase and sale of financial assets held to maturity to cover the Company's insurance and private pensions provisions;

payment of interest and capital on loans and financing contracted by the Company;

working capital requirements; and

payment of dividends and interest on shareholders' equity. Management explains that the Company's chief sources of funds are: operating activities, principally insurance premiums;

earnings on financial investments; and

financing. Management states that the liquidity requirements of the Company's operating subsidiaries have always been met by cash generated from operations, maturing investments and other income from investments. Management also comments that cash raised from these sources is used mainly to pay claims, claim expenses and operating expenses. Finally, management mentions that additional sources of cash flow include the sale of investment assets and financing activities. Analysis of significant changes in the Company's cash flow in relation to the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 Variation Horiz. Vert. Anal. Anal. (%) (%) (R$ million) 2019 2018 (2019- (2019- (2019- 2018) 2018) 2018) Net income before income tax and social contributions 1,556.0 1,379.6 176.4 12.8% 100.0% Plus Depreciation and amortization 119.5 50.6 68.9 136.1% 7.7% Interest and monetary restatement on 146.6 112.3 34.3 30.6% 9.4% debentures issued and other loans Cost of transaction of securities 1.4 2.9 (1.4) -50.7% 0.1% issued Interest and monetary variations on 2.3 2.9 (0.6) -19.4% 0.1% tax refinancing (REFIS) Interest and monetary variations on 110.7 113.6 (2.9) -2.6% 7.1% legal provisions and tax obligations Options granted recognized (share- 10.5 14.1 (3.6) -25.7% 0.7% based incentive) Others 1.2 9.5 (8.3) -87.5% 0.1% Less Positive equity accounting result (2.0) (35.7) 33.7 94.4% -0.1% Interest and monetary variations on credits to be offset (17.9) (43.2) 25.3 58.7% -1.1% Interest and monetary variations on court and tax deposits (105.8) (127.5) 21.7 17.0% -6.8% Others - - - NA 0.0% Operating Activities Variation in financial investments (1,340.6) (1,584.7) 244.1 15.4% -86.2% Variation in receivables (518.1) (384.8) (133.3) -34.7% -33.3% Variation in taxes (145.0) (82.8) (62.2) -75.2% -9.3% Variation in reinsurance assets 9.5 (11.0) 20.6 NA 0.6% Variation in court and tax deposits 108.6 146.7 (38.1) -26.0% 7.0% Dividends and interest on equity received 33.1 62.0 (28.9) -46.6% 2.1% Variation in salvage held for sale (23.8) 6.3 (30.1) NA -1.5% Variation in other assets (38.5) 0.7 (39.2) NA -2.5% Variation in deferred marketing costs (170.7) (151.8) (18.9) -12.5% -11.0% Variation in accounts payable 373.5 208.5 165.1 79.2% 24.0% Interest Paid (117.8) (106.8) (11.0) -10.4% -7.6% Variation in insurance and reinsurance liabilities 33.0 69.2 (36.2) -52.3% 2.1% Variation in insurance technical provisions 1,054.8 1,424.1 (369.3) -25.9% 67.8% Variation in legal provisions (159.8) (129.3) (30.5) -23.6% -10.3% Variation in other liabilities (12.4) 9.8 (22.2) NA -0.8% Income tax and social contributions paid (514.5) (529.2) 14.7 2.8% -33.1% Net cash from operating activities 394.0 425.9 (31.9) -7.5% 25.3% Investment Activities Purchase and sale of equity interests (147.5) (19.4) (128.1) -660.1% -9.5% Purchase (147.5) (21.9) (125.6) -572.5% -9.5% Disposal - 2.5 (2.5) NA 0.0% Purchase and sale of property and equipment and intangible assets (105.3) (71.2) (34.1) -47.9% -6.8% Purchase (106.5) (72.7) (33.8) -46.5% -6.8% Sale 1.2 1.5 (0.3) -19.7% 0.1% Net cash used in investment activities (252.8) (90.6) (162.2) -179.1% -16.2% Financing activities Financing 271.3 (123.3) 394.6 NA 17.4% Loans and financing 698.8 - 698.8 NA 44.9% Repayment of loans (427.6) (123.3) (304.2) -246.7% -27.5% Corporate transactions (28.5) (30.0) 1.5 4.9% -1.8% Purchase of own shares to be kept in treasury (36.6) (32.1) (4.5) -14.1% -2.4% Sale of treasury shares 8.0 7.2 0.9 12.2% 0.5% Payment for reverse split - (5.1) 5.1 NA 0.0% Dividends and interest on equity paid (214.9) (185.5) (29.4) -15.9% -13.8% Tax refinancing - REFIS (5.5) (5.9) 0.5 8.1% -0.4% Financial lease (4.0) (2.0) (1.9) -95.3% -0.3% Lease payments (44.1) - (44.1) NA -2.8% Net cash from/(used in) financing (25.7) (346.8) 321.1 92.6% -1.7% activities Increase in cash and cash equivalents 115.5 (11.5) 127.0 NA - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 629.5 641.0 (11.5) -1.8% - Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 745.0 629.5 115.5 18.3% - Increase in cash and cash equivalents 115.5 (11.5) 127.0 NA - Cash Flow from operating activities Management informs that operating activities contributed R$394.0 million to the cash flow in 2019, against R$425.9 million in the year 2018, or a decrease of R$31.9 million, in connection with the items explained below: Variation in depreciation and amortization Management informs that the variation in depreciation and amortization went from a positive variation of R$50.6 million in 2018 to a positive variation of R$119.5 million in 2019, or an increase of R$68.9 million, due to the impact of recognition of lease agreements expenses as depreciation of assets, according to IFRS 16, which became effective as from the current year. Variation in financial investments Management explains that the variation in financial investments showed an R$244.1 million increase, from a negative variation of R$1,584.7 million in 2018 to a negative variation of R$1,340.6 million in 2019. This increase is mostly due to earnings from financial investments, as well as interest on assets held to maturity. Variation in taxes Management explains that the variation in taxes decreased by R$145.0 million in 2019, against R$82.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018, a negative variation of R$62.2 million, due to a higher volume of tax credits in the period. Variation in accounts payable Management comments that accounts payable changed from a positive variation of R$208.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$373.5 million in the period ended December 31, 2019, or an increase of R$165.1 million in this account. Management explains that this variation is due to an increase in the commitments assumed regarding insurance and private pension operations, also including obligations assumed, and taxes and contributions. Variation in insurance technical provisions Management comments that variation in insurance technical provisions recorded a decrease of R$369.3 million, from R$1,424.1 million in 2018 to R$1,054.8 million in 2019, in view of the increase in the provision for unearned premiums (PPNG"), particularly in the automobile segment. Cash flow from investment activities Management informs that investment activities consumed R$252.8 million from the cash flow in 2019, whereas in 2018 investment activities consumed R$90.6 million, representing a negative variation of R$162.2 million, mainly in connection with the item below. Purchase and sale of equity interests Management informs that the negative variation of R$147.5 million in 2019, against R$21.9 million in 2018, which resulted in a reduction of R$125.6 million in cash, was mainly due to completion of the acquisition of Prodent Assistência Odontológica Ltda. ("Prodent"), a company of the dental segment that was integrated to the SulAmérica group in 2019. Purchase and sale of property and equipment and intangible assets Management informs that the negative variation in investments in property and equipment, and intangible assets in 2019 was R$105.3 million, against the negative amount of R$71.2 million in 2018, an increase of R$34.1 million year-on-year. Management explains that the increase was mainly due to higher investments in innovation and development of tools and services, including the coordinated care program in the healthcare segment. Cash Flow from financing activities Management remarks that financing activities consumed R$25.7 million from cash flow in the year 2019, against a consumption of R$346.8 million in 2018. Management explains the main variations in the item below: Dividends and interest on equity paid Management informs that dividends and interest on equity paid consumed R$214.9 million in the period ended December 31, 2019, against a consumption of R$185.5 in 2018, equivalent to a negative variation of R$29.4 million, justified by maintenance of the proportion of shareholders' earnings, as per the Company's Dividends Distribution Policy, following the growth in net income in the period in question. Loans and financing Management informs that the positive variation of R$698.8 million in the loans and financing account refers to the 6th issue of debentures, which was completed in 2019. The Company has not issued any debts in the previous year. Management also remarks that R$427.6 million was repaid in respect of the third installment of the 3rd issue of debentures and the first installment for repayment of the 4th issue of debentures. Management explains that due to the aforementioned repayment flow, the variation in loan repayments recorded a negative variation of R$304.2 million. Analysis of significant changes in the Company's cash flow in relation to the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 2018 Variation Horiz. Anal. (%) Vert. Anal. (%) (R$ million) 2017 (2018- (2018- (2018-2017) 2017) 2017) Net income before income tax and social contributions 1,379.6 1,256.0 123.6 9.8% 100.0% Plus Depreciation and amortization 50.6 52.4 (1.8) -3.4% 3.7% Interest and monetary restatement 8.1% on debentures issued and other loans 112.3 132.0 (19.8) -15.0% Cost of transaction of securities 0.2% issued 2.9 2.5 0.3 12.4% Interest and monetary variations on 0.2% tax refinancing (REFIS) 2.9 3.6 (0.7) -20.5% Interest and monetary variations on 8.2% legal provisions and tax obligations 113.6 158.5 (44.9) -28.3% Options granted recognized (Stock options) 14.1 8.9 5.2 57.9% 1.0% Others 9.5 1.9 7.6 411.1% 0.7% Minus Positive equity accounting result (35.7) (41.3) 5.6 -13.5% -2.6% Profit from the sale of investments or property and equipment - (0.0) 0.0 -100.0% 0.0% Interest and monetary variations on credits to be offset (43.2) (22.5) (20.7) 92.0% -3.1% Interest and monetary variations on court and tax deposits (127.5) (157.4) 29.9 -19.0% -9.2% Operating Activities Variation in financial investments (1.584.7) (1,221.6) (363.2) 29.7% -114.9% Variation in receivables (384.8) (272.5) (112.3) 41.2% -27.9% Variation in taxes (82.8) (85.7) 2.9 -3.4% -6.0% Variation in reinsurance assets (11.0) 1.4 (12.5) -877.8% -0.8% Variation in court and tax deposits 146.7 (50.5) 197.3 -390.5% 10.6% Dividends and interest on equity received 62.0 34.9 27.1 77.7% 4.5% Variation in salvage held for sale 6.3 20.8 (14.6) -69.9% 0.5% Variation in other assets 0.7 (8.3) 9.0 -108.7% 0.1% Variation in deferred marketing (151.8) (83.4) (68.4) 82.1% -11.0% costs Variation in accounts payable 208.5 235.9 (27.5) -11.6% 15.1% Interest Paid (106.8) (137.8) 31.0 -22.5% -7.7% Variation in insurance and reinsurance liabilities 69.2 (33.5) 102.7 -306.8% 5.0% Variation in insurance technical provisions 1,424.1 429.8 994.3 231.4% 103.2% Variation in legal provisions (129.3) 44.6 (173.9) -390.2% -9.4% Variation in other liabilities 9.8 (7.6) 17.4 -229.1% 0.7% Income tax and social contributions paid (529.2) (481.5) (47.7) 9.9% -38.4% Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 425.9 (220.2) 646.1 -293.4% 30.9% Investment Activities Purchase and sale of equity interests (19.4) (15.2) (4.2) 27.4% -1.4% Purchase (21.9) (15.2) (6.7) 44.0% -1.6% Disposal 2.5 - 2.5 0.0% 0.2% Purchase and sale of property and equipment and intangible assets (71.2) (56.1) (15.1) 26.9% -5.2% Purchase (72.7) (57.4) (15.3) 26.7% -5.3% Sale 1.5 1.3 0.2 18.8% 0.1% Net cash from/(used in) investment activities (90.6) (71.3) (19.2) 27.0% -6.6% Financing activities Financing (123.3) 190.0 (313.3) -164.9% -8.9% Loans and credit facilities - 500.0 (500.0) -100.0% 0.0% Repayment of loans (123.3) (310.0) 186.7 -60.2% -8.9% Corporate transactions (30.0) (19.6) (10.5) 53.4% -2.2% Purchase of own shares to be kept in treasury (32.1) (24.9) (7.2) 28.7% -2.3% Sale of treasury shares 7.2 5.3 1.8 34.1% 0.5% Payment for reverse split (5.1) - (5.1) 0.0% -0.4% Dividends and interest on equity paid (185.5) (165.5) (20.0) 12.1% -13.4% Tax refinancing - REFIS (5.9) (3.7) (2.2) 59.1% -0.4% Financial lease (2.0) (1.0) (1.0) 104.4% -0.1% Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (346.8) 0.2 (347.0) NA -25.1% Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11.5) (291.4) 279.9 (96.1%) - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the fiscal year 641.0 932.2 (291.4) (31.3%) - Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year 629.5 641.0 (11.5) (1.8%) - Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11.5) (291.4) 279.9 (96.1%) - Cash flow from operating activities Management informs that operating activities contributed R$425.9 million to the cash flow in 2018, against R$220.2 million consumed by operating activities in the year 2017, representing an increase of R$646.1 million in cash, in connection with the items explained below: Variation in financial investments Management explains that the variation in financial investments showed an R$363.2 million decrease, from a negative variation of R$1,221.6 million in 2017 to a negative variation of R$1,584.7 million in 2018. This decrease is mostly due to the negative variation in the balance of loans and financing for the period. Variation in court and tax deposits Management notes that variation in court and fiscal deposits recorded an increase of R$197.3 million, from a negative variation of R$50.5 million in 2017 to a positive variation of R$146.7 million in 2018. Management explains that this increase is related to a lower volume of court deposits, as well as reversals through dismissal of proceedings in the period. Variation in deferred acquisition costs Management informs that variation in deferred selling acquisition costs recorded a decrease of R$68.4 million, from a negative R$83.4 million in 2017 to a negative R$151.8 million in 2018. Management explains that this variation is primarily related to higher deferred acquisition costs for the healthcare segment for the period. Variation in insurance and reinsurance liabilities Management informs that variation in insurance and reinsurance liabilities recorded an increase of R$102.7 million, from a negative variation of R$33.5 million in 2017 to a positive variation of R$69.2 million in 2018. Management explains that this increase is mainly explained by a higher balance of operating debts in 2018 compared to the previous year. Variation in insurance technical provisions Management points out that variation in insurance technical provisions recorded an increase of R$994.3 million, from R$429.8 million in 2017 to R$1,424.1 million in 2018, in view of the increase in insurance technical provisions in healthcare, which refer to a rise in premiums for the segment, and private pension technical provisions, which showed an increased positive portability balance for the period, as well as a lower redemption volume. Variation in legal provisions Management informs that legal provisions decreased by R$173.9 million, from a positive variation of R$44.6 million in 2017 to a negative variation from R$129.3 million in 2018. Management stress that this decrease is due to the adjustment for inflation of the balances accrued in the period. Cash flow from investment activities Management informs that investment activities consumed R$90.6 million from the cash flow in 2018, whereas in 2017 investment activities consumed R$71.3 million, representing a negative variation of R$19.2 million, mainly in connection with the item below. Purchase and Sale of Property and Equipment and Intangible Assets Management reports that the amount of investment in property and equipment and intangible assets was R$71.2 million in 2018, against R$56.1 million in 2017, a R$15.1 million or 26.9% increase compared to 2017. Management explains that this increase results mainly from higher spending on technology, development and software. Cash flow from financing activities Management remarks that financing activities consumed R$346.8 million from cash flow in the year 2018, against a contribution of R$0.2 million in 2017. Management explains the primary variations in the item below: Loans and Financing Management informs that the negative variation of R$500.0 million in the loans and financing account refers to the 5th issue of debentures, which was concluded in 2017 in this amount and was not recurring in 2018. Management also remarks that R$123.3 million was repaid in respect of the second installment of the 3rd issue of debentures, while in 2017 R$310.0 million was repaid in connection with the payments of the last installment of the 1st issue of debentures, the first installment of the 3rd issue of debentures and the second installment of Bank Credit Bills (CCB). Management explains that due to the aforementioned repayment flow, the variation in loan repayments increased by R$186.7 million. 10.2 Equity and Financial Income: A. Company's operating results: i. description of any important components of revenue. Components of Revenue for the Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Insurance Revenues Management stressed that the Company's key revenue component is insurance revenue, consisting of premiums from the insurance policies offered by the Company, net of direct taxes (PIS and Cofins). Management informs that these revenues are obtained from the following lines: (i) healthcare; (ii) damages; and (iii) personal. Management informs that in the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's insurance revenues totaled R$21,282.5 million, accounting for 95.3% of total revenues. Insurance revenues in 2019 increased by 8.2%, driven by the healthcare and personal segments, which registered a 10.9% and 5.5% growth, respectively. Management's assessment is that the healthcare segment continued to be the main segment, accounting for 81.4% of total insurance revenues and 77.6% of total revenues. Management points out that the other segments had the following shares: damages, 16.2% (of insurance revenues) and 15.5% (of total revenues); and personal, 2.4% (of insurance revenues) and 2.3% (of total revenues). Other revenues Management informs that other revenues consist of the revenues from the private pensions, savings bonds, post- payment administered healthcare plans, asset management and other revenues segments, net of direct taxes. In the year ended December 31, 2019 other revenues totaled R$1,042.9 million, accounting for 4.7% of total revenues. Among other revenues, management informs that the private pensions segment accounts for 3.6% of total revenues and 76.2% of other revenues. (R$ millions) 2019 2018 Variation Horiz. Analysis (%) (2019-2018) (2019-2018) Insurance Revenues 21,282.5 19,666.8 1,615.7 8.2% Healthcare 17,321.0 15,616.8 1,704.2 10.9% Damages 3,455.3 3,567.8 (112.4) -3.2% Personal 515.0 488.2 26.8 5.5% Others (8.8) (6.0) (2.8) -47.5% Other Revenues 1,042.9 835.9 207.0 24.8% Private pensions 794.9 635.5 159.4 25.1% Savings Bonds 64.8 54.0 10.9 20.1% Administered health plans 61.7 60.6 1.1 1.8% Asset management and administration 88.3 51.2 37.1 72.5% Other Operating Revenue 33.2 34.6 (1.4) 4.1% Total Operating Revenue 22,325.5 20,502.7 1,822.8 8.9% Components of revenue the Years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Insurance Revenues Management stresses that the Company's key revenue component is insurance revenue, consisting of premiums from the insurance policies offered by the Company, net of direct taxes (PIS - and Cofins). Management informs that these revenues are obtained from the following lines: (i) healthcare; (ii) damages; and (iii) personal. Management informs that in the year ended December 31, 2018 the Company's insurance revenues totaled R$19,666.8 million, accounting for 95.9% of total revenues. Insurance revenues in 2018 increased 12.7%, driven by the personal and healthcare segments, which registered an increase of 15.6% and 13.5% respectively. Management's assessment is that the healthcare segment continued to be the main segment, accounting for 79.4% of total insurance revenues and 76.2% of total revenues. Management points out that the other segments had the following shares: damages, 18.1% (of insurance revenues) and 17.4% (of total revenues); and personal, 2.5% (of insurance revenues) and 2.4% (of total revenues). Other revenues Management informs that other revenues consist of revenues from the private pensions, savings bonds, post- payment healthcare administered plans, asset management and other revenue segments, net of direct taxes. In the year ended December 31, 2018 other revenues totaled R$835.9 million, accounting for 4.1% of total revenues. Among other revenues, management informs that the private pensions segment accounts for 3.1% of total revenues and 76.0% of other revenues. (R$ millions) 2018 2017 Variation Horiz. Analysis (%) (2018-2017) (2018-2017) Insurance Revenues 19,666.8 17,451.7 2,215.1 12.7% Healthcare 15,616.8 13,759.6 1,857.2 13.5% Damages 3,567.8 3,269.8 298.0 9.1% Personal 488.2 422.3 65.9 15.6% Others (6.0) (0.0) (6.0) NA Other Revenues 835.9 771.1 64.8 8.4% Private Pensions 635.5 572.1 63.5 11.1% Savings Bonds 54.0 52.3 1.7 3.3% Administered Health Plans 60.6 68.3 (7.7) 11.3% Asset management and administration 51.2 42.2 9.0 21.3% Other Revenues 34.6 36.3 (1.7) -4.6% Total Operating Revenue 20,502.7 18,222.8 2,279.9 12.5% factors materially affecting the operating results.

Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Management informs that the 12.5% increase in operating revenues, from R$20,502.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$22,325.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, is primarily due to the good performance of the healthcare segment, highlighting the increase in the number of beneficiaries and the growth in the personal and private pension segments. Management highlights that the operating revenue from the healthcare segment increased by 10.9%, from R$15,616.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$17,321.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. Management stresses that the performance recorded was mainly due to the efforts to retain clients, and to strengthen the brand and the relationships with our distribution partners, which boosted new sales, in addition to the application of the required annual adjustments to the policies. Management informs that the damages segment, which includes the automobile insurance portfolio and other property and casualty insurance, accounted for operating revenue of R$3,455.3 million, or a reduction of 3.2% against 2018. Management explains that lower levels of robbery and theft of vehicles in the main regions where the Company operates, affected the nominal prices of policies of the automobile segment, thus contributing to the reduction observed. Management informs that the revenue from administered healthcare plans increased by 1.8%, from R$60.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2018, to R$61.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenues in the private pensions segment showed increase of 25.1%, from R$635.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to R$794.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. Management stressed that income was mainly boosted by higher contributions and regular investments in private pension funds, particularly regarding the VGBL product. Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Management informs that the 12.5% increase in operating revenue, from R$18,222.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2017, to R$20,502.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily due to the good performance registered by the healthcare segment, particularly regarding the growth in the number of beneficiaries, in addition to the recovery of the automobile segment. Management informs that the operating revenue from the healthcare segment increased by 13.5%, from R$13,759.6.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2017 to R$15,616.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Management stresses that this increase was mainly due to customer retention efforts and the strong performance of the company's distribution partners, which boosted the sales of new policies and led to an increase in the number of beneficiaries, as well as to the annual adjustments applied to the healthcare portfolios. Management stresses that the damages segment, which includes the automobile insurance portfolio and other property and casualty insurance, recorded a 9.1% growth compared to 2017. The good performance is mainly explained by the automobile portfolio, which recorded consistent recovery and growth trends in 2018. Management informs that the positive result was possible thanks to the improvement of processes, enhancement of underwriting tools and better adequacy to risk exposure. These initiatives contributed to an increase in the segment's insurance revenue, which amounted to R$3,567.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Management informs a reduction of 11.3% in revenue from administered healthcare plans, from R$68.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2017, to R$60.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Management stressed that, in spite of the increase in the number of lives in the administered plans portfolio in 2018, the negative variation is due to the favorable decision on a lawsuit that became final and unappealable in 2017, with positive impact on income for the year ended December 31, 2017, thus hindering a comparison between the two periods. Revenues in the private pensions segment increased by 11.1%, from R$572.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2017, to R$635.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Management stresses that income was pushed by the positive balance from transfers in 2018, in addition to regular contributions, particularly regarding the VGBL product. B. Variations in revenues attributable to changes in prices, exchange rates, inflation, and volumes and the introduction of new products and services. Management informs that there was no significant variation in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in revenues attributable to changes in prices, exchange rates, inflation, and volumes and the introduction of new products and services, over and above those already mentioned in the previous sections. C. Impact of inflation, changes in prices of key inputs and products, and exchange and interest rate on the issuer's operating and financial results. Management informs that part of the liabilities for the insurance, private pensions and savings bond operations is positively affected by inflation, interest and exchange rates. Management therefore concludes that variations in these macroeconomic indicators may affect operating results. Management stresses that asset and liability management (ALM) is aimed at minimizing the mismatch between assets and liabilities. Therefore, it informs that SulAmérica seeks to invest the assets that provide cover for these liabilities in financial instruments with exposure to the same index. As a result, management points out that such variations may affect the financial result, minimizing the residual risk of changes in inflation, interest and exchange rates in SulAmérica's results. In addition, management informs that the portfolios used by SulAmérica to provide liquidity are also affected by Brazil's basic interest rate, or "SELIC". Therefore, management explains that from 2016 to 2018 there were significant reductions in the basic interest rate, with average SELIC rate target dropping from 14.0% in 2016 to 10.0% in 2017, 6.5% in 2018, and 4.5% in late 2019, with reductions in the end of the period. These drops directly impacted the financial income in 2017, 2018 and 2019. 10.3 Events with actual and expected material effects on the financial statements: A. Introduction or disposal of operating segment. On May 13, 2019, the Company issued a material fact, informing that its indirect subsidiaries Sul América Capitalização S.A. - Sulacap ("Sulacap") and Sul América Santa Cruz Participações S.A. ("Santa Cruz") signed agreements on the sale of their savings bonds portfolio to Icatu Group, aimed at discontinuing its operations in this segment. The transaction amounts to R$100 million, and includes the disposal of minority interests held by the indirect subsidiary Santa Cruz in Caixa Capitalização S.A. ("CaixaCap"), with possible increase of up to R$83 million, as provided for in the agreement. On February 3, 2020, the Company issued a notice to the market informing the conclusion of the transaction. On August 23, 2019, the Company disclosed a material fact to the market on the agreement for sale of its automobile and property and casualty operations to Allianz Seguros S.A. ("Allianz"). The amount of the transaction was fixed at R$3 billion, based on a R$700 million shareholders' equity in the newly incorporated company to be structured specifically for the purpose of this transaction, subject to price adjustment mechanisms that are common to similar transactions. The conclusion of the transaction awaits the fulfillment of the conditions precedent provided in the mentioned agreement. B. Creation, acquisition or disposal of equity interest. On May 13, 2019, the Company disclosed a material fact informing that is indirect subsidiary Santa Cruz signed an agreement on the sale of its minority interest in CaixaCap, corresponding to 24.5% of its total and voting capital, to Icatu Group, already a shareholder of CaixaCap. On February 3, 2020, the Company issued a notice to the market informing the conclusion of the transaction. On May 13, 2019, the Company disclosed a material fact informing that it signed an agreement on a R$100 million investment in Órama Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários ("Órama"). The investment will be made through capitalization by its indirect subsidiary Sul América Investimentos Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. in O10 Participações S.A. ("O10"), which is the controlling shareholder of Órama. As notice to the market disclosed by the Company, the transaction was conclude on February 13, 2020, with the SulAmérica Group now holding a 25% interest in the total and voting capital of O10. On July 31, 2019, the Company disclosed a notice to the market on the completion of the acquisition of 100% stock in Prodent Assistência Odontológica Ltda. ("Prodent"), a dental plan operator with its principal place of business in the City and State of São Paulo, by its indirect subsidiary Sul América Odontológico S.A., for the final amount, in accordance with the conditions provided for in the purchase and sale agreement, of R$146.0 million, of which R$60.9 million was paid in cash on the date of the agreement, and R$85.1 million was retained and bound to the conditions provided for in the agreement, with restated payment to be carried out within a period of up to 5 years. On June 5, 2020, the Company disclosed a material fact announcing that its indirect subsidiary Sul América Companhia de Seguro Saúde signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of Paraná Clínicas - Planos de Saúde S.A. for the base price of R$385 million. The conclusion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions, as provided in the respective contract. C. Unusual events or operations. Management understands that this item is not applicable, given that the Company does not have unusual events or operations. 10.4 Directors should comment: A. Significant changes in accounting policies Management state that the significant change in accounting policies in the financial statements of December 31, 2019, was because of the adoption of IFRS 16, as described below: IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) replaces the existing rules for leasing, including CPC 06 (IAS 17) Leases Operations and ICPC 03 (IFRIC 4, SIC 15 and SIC 27). The regulation came into force on January 1, 2019, and introduced a single method of accounting for leases in their balance sheet for lessees. The method requires the lessee to recognize an asset, represented by the right to use the leased asset, and a lease liability that represents its obligation to make lease payments. Exemptions are available for short-term leases and low-value items, and have been adopted by the Company when applicable. The adoption of IFRS 16 has not affected its ability to fulfill the financial engagements. In the transition to the application of the regulation, SulAmérica revaluated all its contracts to identify leases with the right to use the identified assets asdefined in the lease agreement provided in IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2). SulAmérica applied the regulation on January 1, 2019, using the modified retroactive approach and, therefore, without updating the comparative information. Due to the fact that we have chosen to measure the lease liability and right-to-use asset based on the remaining lease payments adjusted to present value, using the incremental discount rate on the financial liability of the lessee on January 1, 2019, as provided for in the CPC, no cumulative effects were recognized as adjustments to the opening balance of retained earnings on January 1, 2019. On December 31, 2019, the most significant impact identified refers to the recognition of new assets and liabilities for operating leases, from the rents in Rio de Janeiro and the headquarters of São Paulo, registered as "Lease assets" in non-current assets, and "Lease liabilities" in current and non-current liabilities, respectively. The previous contract for the Rio de Janeiro headquarters, which expired on April 17, 2019, was recognized in income until the end of its term, under the exemption allowed by IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2), item C10(c). The impacts for the recognition of the Auto Fleet contract and other rental properties, where the branches are located, were also evaluated. The minimum future lease payments of SulAmérica for non-cancellable operating leases, discounted to present value, recognized as of January 1, 2019, totaled R$114,361 for the rental agreement of São Paulo headquarters, R$38,614 for the new contract of Rio de Janeiro headquarters, R$7,122 for Auto Fleet contracts and R$47,767 for the rentals of the branches. Another point to be highlighted is that the entry into force of IFRS 16 is related to the nature of the expenses for lease agreements, which are now recognized as depreciation of right-touse assets, as well as the recognition of interest expense on leasing obligations instead of a straight-line operating lease expense. Additional information can be found in Note 13. Qualifications and emphases in the auditor's report Management advise that, among other information, the financial statements incorporate the Opinion of the Independent Auditors, and that it is the responsibility of the auditors to issue an opinion about the financial statements based on the audit carried out.Management advise that the financial statements as of December 31, 2019 were audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes.Management inform that, in 2019, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes issued an opinion with no qualifications, declaring that the financial statements adequately present, in all relevant aspects, the individual and consolidated equity and financial positions of Sul América S.A. in December 31, 2019, the individual and consolidated performance of its operations and its respective individual and consolidated cash flows for the year ended on that date, in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The report reads as follows: INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To the Shareholders and Management of Sul América S.A. Opinion We have audited the accompanying individual and consolidated financial statements of Sul América S.A. ("Company"), identified as Parent and Consolidated, respectively, which comprise the balance sheet as at December 31, 2019, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the individual and consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of Sul América S.A. as at December 31, 2019, and its individual and consolidated financial performance and its individual and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements in the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and the professional standards issued by the Federal Accounting Council ("CFC"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these standards. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and, accordingly, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Recoverability of the receivables from the Salary Changes Compensation Fund ("FCVS") related to the Financial Housing System ("SFH") insurance As at December 31, 2019, Sul América Companhia Nacional de Seguros ("Salic"), a Company's subsidiary, has receivables from the Salary Changes Compensation Fund ("FCVS") related to the Financial Housing System ("SFH") insurance, amounting to R$ 1,540,206 thousand, as detailed in note 9.1.2.1 to the financial statements. Salic has been making significant disbursements in the last years related to lawsuits associated to the SFH public policy. Receivables from FCVS are accounted for by Salic when the disbursement is made as a result of the execution of the lawsuits and are adjusted for inflation using the Benchmark Rate ("TR"). The measurement of the provision for impairment on said receivables is based on a methodology and on assumptions that take into consideration the expected losses based on the operating losses experience. Due to the materiality of Management's judgment, the subjectivity involved and the lack of a meaningful operating losses experience, the methodology and assumptions used to measure the provision for impairment on said receivables were considered a relevant matter for our audit. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: (i) challenge the major assumptions used by Management in the measurement of the provision for impairment on receivables from FCVS; (ii) the assess if the methodology used by management in the provision measurement is being consistently applied over years, and (iii) conduct integrity and accuracy tests of the databases used. Based on the audit procedures performed, we considered the amount of the provision for impairment on the receivables from FCVS, calculated by Management, acceptable in the context of the financial statements, individual and consolidated, taken as a whole. Measurement and recognition of the technical provisions applicable to the consolidated financial statements As of December 31, 2019, Sul América S.A. recognized, through its subsidiaries, insurance and pension plan technical provisions totaling R$ 14,229,947 thousand, as detailed in note 20 to the financial statements. Determining the amounts of certain insurance and pension plan technical provisions requires Management's material judgment to select the key assumptions and methodologies, such as, but not limited to: estimated claims opening amounts, claims development experience, discount rate, cancellation rate, payment experience for judicial claims, expected claim recovery (salvages/refunds), assumed and effective risks of unissued policies, mortality tables, expected increase in life expectancy, and the application of a methodology for the development of incurred claims and issued premiums based on the run-off triangle among others. Due to the materiality of Management's judgment and the subjectivity involved, the assumptions and methodologies used to calculate certain technical provisions were considered a relevant matter for our audit. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: (i) testing the design, implementation and effectiveness of certain controls related to accounting process of certain insurance and pension plan technical provisions; (ii) testing the accuracy and completeness of the databases used in the actuarial calculations; (iii) involving actuarial specialists aimed at: (a) assessing the adequacy of the methodologies used to calculate certain technical provisions; (b) challenging Management's relevant assumptions and judgments regarding the industry benchmarks, assessing if the methodology is being consistently applied in over the years; and (d) recalculating, on a test basis, the balances of certain technical provisions. Based on the audit procedures performed, we consider the technical provisions calculated by Management subsidiaries, acceptable in the context of the financial statements, individual and consolidated, taken as a whole. Other Matters Statements of Value Added The individual and consolidated statements of value added ("DVA") for the year ended December 31, 2019, prepared under Management's responsibility and disclosed as supplemental information for IFRS purposes, were subject to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Company's financial statements. In forming our opinion, we assessed whether these statements are reconciled with the financial statements and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its form and contents are in accordance with the criteria set by CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. In our opinion, these statements of value added have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set in CPC 09 and are consistent with the individual and consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole. Other Information Accompanying the individual and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Independent Auditor's Report Management is responsible for such other information. The other information comprises the Management Report. Our opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether such report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the individual and consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and for such internal control as Management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the individual and consolidated financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company and its subsidiaries or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's and its subsidiaries' financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identified and assessed the risks of material misstatements of the individual and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or override of internal control.

Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Concluded on the appropriateness of Management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's and its subsidiaries' ability to continue as going concerns. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the individual and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company and its subsidiaries to cease to continue as going concerns.

Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the individual and consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the individual and consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit and for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The accompanying individual and consolidated financial statements have been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil. Rio de Janeiro, February 20, 2020 DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU Roberto Paulo Kenedi Auditores Independentes Engagement Partner 10.5 - Critical accounting policies Management inform that the accounting practices adopted to prepare the consolidated financial statements are in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and that the application of this set of standards requires that Management make judgments and estimates that affect the recognized values of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. The estimates and assumptions adopted are analyzed on an ongoing basis, with the revisions made being recognized in the period in which the estimate is revalued, with prospective effects, when applicable. Considering that, in many situations, there are alternatives to the accounting treatment, the results disclosed could be different if another treatment were chosen. Management considers that the choices are appropriate and that the consolidated financial statements present, properly, the financial condition of Sul América S.A. and the result of its operations, in all material relevant aspects. The significant assets and liabilities subject to these estimates and assumptions include items, mainly, for which a fair value assessment is required. The most relevant applications of exercise of judgment and use of estimates occur in: (a) Fair value of cash equivalents and financial instruments When the fair value of financial assets and liabilities accounted for cannot be derived from an active market, it is determined by using valuation techniques. The variables of these applied techniques derive from data observable on the market, whenever possible, but, when market data are not available, judgment is required to establish the fair value. (b) Impairment of financial assets available for sale It is considered that there is an impairment loss on its financial assets available for sale when there is a significant or prolonged decrease in their fair value to a value lower than cost. This determination of what is significant or prolonged requires judgment in which, among other factors, the normal volatility in the prices of financial instruments is assessed. Additionally, impairment may be recognized when there is evidence of negative impact on the financial health of the investee, on the performance of the economic sector, as well as changes in technology and in operating and financing cash flows. (c) Impairment of non-financial assets At the end of each reporting period, assessment is made, based on internal and external sources of information, whether there is any indication that a non-financial asset may be impaired. If affirmative, estimates are used to define the recoverable value of the asset. The determination of recoverable value in the assessment of impairment of non-financial assets requires estimates based on prices quoted in the market, calculations of present value and other pricing techniques, or a combination of several techniques, requiring that Management make subjective judgments and adopt assumptions. (d) Income taxes As the corporate purpose of the Company is to obtain profit, the income generated is subject to the payment of taxes in the several jurisdictions where the Company operates. The determination of the global amount of income taxes require interpretations and estimates. During the ordinary course of business, there are several transactions and calculations for which the determination of the final amount of taxes payable is uncertain. Different interpretations and estimates may result in a different amount of income taxes recognized in the period. The tax authorities may revise the procedures adopted by the Company within five years, counting from the date when the taxes are considered due. Consequently, there is the possibility that these tax authorities may question the procedures adopted by the Company, especially those arising from differences in interpretation of the tax legislation. However, Management believes that there will be no significant adjustments to the income taxes recorded in the financial statements. (e) Recognition and valuation of deferred taxes Deferred tax assets are calculated on temporary differences and tax losses to be offset, and are recognized when the Company expects to generate taxable income in subsequent years, in amounts sufficient to offset said amounts. The expected realization of tax credit of the Company is based on projected f uture revenues and technical studies, in line with the current tax legislation. The estimates considered by the Company to recognize and valuate deferred taxes are obtained from current expectations and projections of future events and trends. The main assumptions identified by the Company that may affect these estimates relate to factors such as: (i) changes in the governmental regulations related to tax issues; (ii) changes in interest rates; (iii) changes in inflation index; (iv) adverse legal proceedings or disputes; (v) credit, market and other risks arising from investment activities; (vi) changes in internal and external economic conditions. (f) Technical provisions for liabilities from insurance agreements The technical provisions are created in accordance with the regulations established by the Private Insurance Superintendence (Superintendência de Seguros Privados, or SUSEP) and by the National Agency of Supplementary Health (Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar, or ANS), adjusted, when applicable, by the following aspects: The Liability Adequacy Test approach in the financial statements of the Company follows the best practices considered by Management with respect to assumptions and methodology, and impacts the Insufficient Contribution Provision (PIC). The approach applied to subsidiary Sul América Seguros de Pessoas e Previdência S.A. (SULASEG) follows the provisions set forth by SUSEP in a Specific Rule (Circular 517/2015, as amended).

The Unearned Premiums Reserve (UPR) is calculated for the subsidiaries regulated by the ANS, as determined by the legislation issued by this regulatory agency. In the consolidated financial statements of the Company, this reserve is recorded in accordance with the SUSEP methodology, to equalize the accounting practice. In general, the amounts are determined on the basis of methods and hypotheses defined by the actuary and validated by Management, reflecting the current amount of the best estimate, on the effective date of calculation, of future obligations arising from insurance, private pension, savings bonds and health agreements. At every period of presentation, the adequacy of liabilities is analyzed for all the agreements in force on the date of execution. This procedure, referred to as liability adequacy test, considers the net book value the liabilities from insurance agreements deducted from deferred sales expenses and related intangible assets. This test is prepared by using an actuarial methodology to estimate the present value of all future cash flows based on actuarial assumptions valid on the date of the test. In this test, the agreements are grouped based on similar risks or when the insurance risk is jointly managed by Management. The main assumptions used by the insurers to perform this liability adequacy test were: (i) discount rate used to bring the projected flows at present value; (ii) loss ratio, administrative and operating expenses, sales expenses, cancellation, future contributions, partial redemptions and conversion into income based on historical behavior; and mortality and survival rates follow the biometric tables especially based on experience in the Brazilian insurance market. (g) Provisions and legal liabilities Legal liabilities are recognized in the financial statements when, on the basis of the opinion of legal advisors and Management, the risk of loss in a legal or administrative proceeding is considered probable, with a probable outflow of funds to settle the obligations, and when the amounts involved they are measurable with sufficient security, and quantified upon summons/court notice. The executive officers of the Company also inform that the amounts related to the questionings involving the illegality or unconstitutionality of taxes, contributions and other obligations of a tax nature are provisioned regardless of assessment of the chances of success and, therefore, are fully recognized in the financial statements. 10.6 - Material off-balance sheet items A. Off-balance sheet assets and liabilities directly or indirectly held by the issuer. The officers inform that there are no operating lease agreements that have not been recorded in the financial statements for the last 3 years. The officers inform that there are no written-off receivables portfolios over which the Company retains risks and responsibilities that have not been recorded in the financial statements for the last 3 years. The officers inform that there are no future product or service purchase and sale agreements that have not been recorded in the financial statements for the last 3 years. The officers inform that there are no unfinished construction agreements that have not been recorded in the financial statements for the last 3 years. The officers inform that there are no future financing receipt agreements that are have not been recorded in the financial statements for the last 3 years. B. Other off-balance sheet items. The officers inform that there are no other off-balance sheet items in the financial statements for the last 3 years. 10.7 - Comments on off-balance sheet items A. How such items change or may change revenues, expenses, operating result, financial expenses or other items recorded in the issuer's financial statements. The officers inform that this item is not applicable to the Company, because there are no assets and liabilities held by the Company that are not recorded in its balance sheet. B. Nature and purpose of the transaction. The officers inform that this item is not applicable to the Company, because there are no assets and liabilities held by the Company that are not recorded in its balance sheet. C. Nature and amount of obligations assumed and rights generated in favor of the issuer due to the transaction. The officers inform that this item is not applicable to the Company, because there are no assets and liabilities held by the Company that are not recorded in its balance sheet. 10.8 Business Plan A. Investments, including: Quantitative and qualitative description of current and expected investments. Management comments that SulAmérica continued investing in the development of products and services in order to meet the demands of the Brazilian insurance market, as well as increasing its market presence, by enhancing the experience of insureds and improving the service provided to brokers and clients. Management explains that investments in the amount of R$106.5 million were made in 2019, of which R$57.9 million was allocated to information technology, and R$9.6 million was allocated to the project for revamping the Company's head office in Rio de Janeiro, with creation of a more collaborative, flexible and efficient space. Management comments that the Company allocated R$49.1 million to the information technology area for software update and purchase of systems to enhance processes in all the business units. Management informs that the remaining R$8.8 million was invested in hardware, especially in the modernization and digitization of the technological park for employees, partners and clients. Among the main information technology-related projects, management mentions: i) development of a holistic and integrated model for coordinating the care of health plan beneficiaries; ii) implementation of a services platform intended to integrate processes, and manage business and the relationship with customers and brokers; and iii) rebuilding of the pricing process, including online risk analyses, based on statistic modeling, price policies and structured data. Management states that SulAmérica has maintained its wide broker and client service network and ended 2019 with 31 SulAmérica Automotive Centers - CASAs and 90 affiliates across Brazil. Lastly, management informs that, in 2020, SulAmérica intends to continue investing in technology, digitization and innovation, as required for the Company's growth. Additionally, the Company intends to continue investing in the improvement of processes and services by continuously updating its underwriting, loss management, care coordination, and client, brokers, service providers, and commercial partners relationship systems. ii. Investment financing sources. Management informs that, in December 2015, the Company issued a Bank Credit Bill (CCB) with Banco do Brasil amounting to R$200 million at a rate of 111% of CDI with a three-year maturity. Interest is paid quarterly and the principal would be settled as follows: 10% on December 10, 2016, 10% on December 10, 2017 and 80% on December 10, 2018. In March 2018, the transaction was renegotiated, and the maturity date was changed to January 10, 2021, while the interest rate was adjusted to 113.0% of CDI. The transaction is unsecured. Management informs that, in May 2014, the Company issued unsecured non-convertible debentures, in two series, totaling R$500.0 million, for public distribution with restricted placement efforts. The third issue of debentures was settled on May 16, 2014, with an interest rate of 108.25% of the accumulated variation of the average daily rates of 1-day DIs regarding the first series, and of 7.41% plus the variation of the National Broad Consumer Price Index ("IPCA") disclosed by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics for the second series. Management informs that the debentures of the first series matured on May 15, 2019. Management also informs that, in December 2016, the Company issued unsecured non-convertible debentures, in two series, totaling R$500.0 million, for public distribution with restricted placement efforts. The fourth issue of debentures was settled on December 13, 2016. Due to the large demand verified during the bookbuilding process, rates were reduced from 114.0% to 111.7% of the CDI rate in the first series, and from 116.0% to 114.0% in the second series. Management informs that the debentures of the first series matured on December 13, 2019. Management also informs that, in October 2017, the Company issued unsecured non-convertible debentures in a single series, totaling R$500.0 million for public distribution with restricted placement efforts. The fifth issue of debentures was settled on October 27, 2017, at 108.0% of the CDI rate. Furthermore, in April 2019, the Company issued unsecured non-convertible debentures in a single series, totaling R$700.0 million for public distribution with restricted placement efforts. The sixth issue of debentures was settled on April 16, 2019, at 111.50% of the CDI rate. iii. Material divestitures in progress and expected divestitures. Management informs that on May 13, 2019, the Company disclosed a material fact, informing that its indirect subsidiaries Sul América Capitalização S.A. - Sulacap ("Sulacap") and Sul América Santa Cruz Participações S.A. ("Santa Cruz") signed agreements on the sale of their savings bonds portfolio, as well as their minority interest in Caixa Capitalização S.A. ("CaixaCap"), thus discontinuing their operations in this segment after completion of the transaction, which will consist of the disposal, by Sulacap, of its total savings bonds portfolio, and the disposal, by Santa Cruz, of its total equity interest in CaixaCap, corresponding to 24.5% of its total and voting stock, to Icatu Group, in the amount of R$100 million, with a possible increase of up to R$83 million. On February 3, 2020, the Company issued a noite to the market informing the conclusion of the transaction. Management also informs that on August 23, 2019, the Company disclosed a material fact to its shareholders and the market in general, informing that it signed an agreement on the sale of its automobile and property and casualty operations to Allianz Seguros S.A. ("Allianz"). The amount of the transaction was fixed at R$3 billion, based on a R$700-million shareholders' equity in the newly incorporated company that will be structured specifically for the purpose of this transaction, which is subject to price adjustment mechanisms that are common to similar transactions. On December 31, 2019, the transaction was still pending and waiting for fulfillment of the conditions precedent provided for in the respective agreement. B. Acquisition of plants, equipment, patents or other assets that may significantly influence the issuer's production capacity. Management understands that this item is not applicable, given that there was no acquisition of plants, equipment, patents or other assets that could significantly influence the production capacity of the Company. C. New products and services. i.ii. Description of current research studies already disclosed and total amount spent by the Company on research for development of new products and services. Management mentions that, in line with usual processes and routines, SulAmérica currently has several products and services under research and development, which will be disclosed to the market in due time, with due regard for proper market conditions. iii. Current projects already disclosed. Management informs that SulAmérica has invested in several projects to improve operating processes and client services through the development of loss management and client relationship systems, innovation and digitization, aiming at the convenience and improved experience of customers, and optimization of operating processes. Management informs that additional information on the projects being developed and already disclosed is available in item 10.8. "a.1." of the Reference Form. iv. Total amount spent by the issuer in developing new products or services. Management informs that the investments made by SulAmérica in 2019 are described in item 10.8. "a.1" of this Reference Form. 10.9 - Other factors with significant influence The officers inform that there are no other factors that significantly influenced the operating performance of the Company and that were not identified or commented in the other items of this section. ATTACHMENT 9-1-II TO CVM INSTRUCTION 481/09 (Additional information regarding the proposed allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2019) 1. Inform the net income for the R$1,182,518,389.98, after prior year year.adjustments. 2. Inform the global amount of The global amount of dividends is dividends and the amount of R$280,848,117.62, which corresponds to dividends per share, including 25% of the adjusted net income for the interim dividends and interest on year, for distribution of the minimum shareholders' equity already mandatory dividend. declared. The amount of mandatory dividends includes Interest on Shareholders' Equity declared on September 19, 2019 and December 13, 2019, in the net amount of R$149,763,448.15, corresponding to an amount of R$0.1243375080125330 per common or preferred share of the Company not represented by a unit, and R$0.3730125240376000 per unit. Thus, the balance of mandatory dividends amounts to R$131,084,669.47, to be paid at the ratio of R$0.112634684525650 per each common or preferred share not represented by a unit, and R$0.337904053576950 per unit, as shown in item 5(a) below. 3. Inform the percentage of net Management's proposal provides for the income for the year that was payment of dividends in the amount of distributed. 25% of the adjusted net income, subject to approval of the Shareholders' Meeting. 4. Inform the global amount of There were no distributions of dividends dividends and the amount of based on income for prior years. dividends per share distributed based on income for prior years. 5. Inform the following amounts, deducted from interim dividends and interest on shareholders' capital already declared: a. Gross dividends and interest on The amount of R$131,084,669.47 is shareholders' equity, separately, equivalent to R$0.112634684525650 per per type and class of shares. common or preferred share not representedbyunits, andR$0,337904053576950 per unit. Common Preferred Shares Shares (Quantity (Quantity Gross ex- Amount per ex- Amount per Amount treasury Common Share treasury Preferred Share Unit (*) Amount per Unit (R$) shares) (R$) shares) (R$) (Quantity) (*) (R$) 131,084,669.47 586,469,014 0.112634684525650 577,334,747 0.112634684525650 288,531,547 0.337904053576950 (*) each unit comprises 1 common share and 2 preferred shares. b. The form and term of payment of dividends and interest on shareholders' equity. c. Any monetary restatement of and interest on dividends and interest on shareholders' equity d. Date of declaration of payment of dividends and interest on shareholders' equity considered for identification of the shareholders entitled to receive them. 6. In case of declaration of dividends or interest on shareholders' equity based on the income ascertained in half-yearly balance sheets or shorter periods: a. Inform the amount of dividends or interest on shareholders' capital already declared. Dividends will be paid in cash, in the country's currency, as from August 10, 2020. None. July 29, 2020. Interest on Shareholders' Equity: R$170,000,000.00 (gross value). b. Inform the date of the corresponding payments Interest on Shareholders' Equity: to be paid as from August 10, 2020. 7. Provide a comparative table indicating the following amounts per share of each type and class: a. Net income for the year and for the three (3) previous years. Years ended December 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net Income (in R$ thousands) 1,182,584 904,960 773,825 695,257 Quantity of common shares1 585,984,960 585,444,765 585,510,041 506,384,543 Quantity of preferred shares1 576,366,639 575,286,249 575,416,801 497,886,586 Quantity of shares - Total1 1,162,351,599 1,160,731,014 1,160,926,842 1,004,271,129 Net earnings per thousand shares 1,017.35 779.65 666.56 692.30 ON2 Net earnings per thousand shares 1,017.35 779.65 666.56 692.30 PN2 The figures informed do not include treasury shares. Net income per share does not include treasury shares. Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity distributed in the three (3) previous years. Years ended December 31 2018 2017 2016 Total Dividends (R$) 214,927,931.95 183,783,482.70 165,123,597.56 Dividends per Common Share 0.067509410 0.054697809 0.164696832 Dividends per preferred share 0.067509410 0.054697809 0.164696832 8. In case of allocation of income to the legal reserve: a. Inform the amount allocated to the legal reserve. b. Detail the form of calculation of the legal reserve 9. In the event that the company holds preferred shares with rights to fixed or minimum dividends: R$59,125,919.50. 5% of net income, according to Article 193 of Law No. 6.404/76. Not applicable. a. Inform how fixed or minimum Not applicable. dividends are calculated. b. Inform whether income for the Not applicable. year is sufficient to pay the full amount of fixed or minimum dividends. c. Indicate if any unpaid installment Not applicable. is cumulative d. Identify the global amount of fixed Not applicable. or minimum dividends to be paid to each class of preferred shares. e. Identify the fixed or minimum Not applicable. dividends to be paid per preferred share of each class. 10. With regard to mandatory dividends: a. Describe the form of calculation 25% of adjusted net income, according to provided for in the by-laws Article 202 of Law No. 6.404/76. b. Inform whether it is being paid in Yes. Total dividends estimated in the fullmanagement's proposal is 25% of adjusted net income, being therefore equivalent to the mandatory dividends provided for in the Company's By-laws. c. Inform any amount retained Not applicable. 11. In the event that mandatory Not applicable. dividends have been retained due to the Company's financial condition: a. Inform the amount retained. Not applicable. b. Provide a detailed description of Not applicable. the Company's financial condition, including any aspects relating to liquidity analysis, working capital and positive cash flows. c. Justify the retention of dividends. 12. In the event of allocation of income to the reserve for contingencies: a. Inform the amount allocated to the reserve. b. Identify any probable loss and its cause c. Explain why the loss was deemed probable d. Justify the establishment of the reserve 13. In the event of allocation of income to the unrealized profit reserve: a. Inform the amount allocated to the unrealized profit reserve. b. Inform the nature of the unrealized profits that originated the reserve. 14. In the event of allocation of income to statutory reserves a. Describe the statutory provisions establishing the reserve Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. By-laws of Sul América S.A., Article 31, line "c": "with due regard for the allocations of the previous items*, up to seventy-one point twenty-five percent (71.25%) for establishment of the statutory reserve intended to expand the company's business, which reserve should not exceed the amount of the capital stock, as provided for in Article b. Inform the amount allocated to the reserve. 199 of Law 6404/76, the purpose of which is to guarantee the funds for investment in property and equipment; (ii) to strengthen working capital, aiming at ensuring proper operating conditions for fulfillment of the business purpose; and (iii) to finance the redemption, reimbursement or acquisition of shares issued by the Company. The establishment of the statutory reserve may not be required, as resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting, in the event of payment of additional dividends in addition to minimum mandatory dividends. Once the limit provided for in Article 199 of Law

6404/76 has been achieved, the Shareholders' Meeting, as proposed by management bodies, should decide on the relevant allocation: (a) for capitalization; or (b) for distribution of dividends to shareholders." __________ Legal reserve and mandatory dividends. R$822,307,801.01. c. Describe how the amount was The amount allocated to the statutory calculated reserve corresponds to the balance of adjusted net income for the year, after deducting the dividends proposed (which includes the amount, net of taxes, of interest on shareholders' equity declared and paid out) and the taxes withheld in the declaration of Interest on Shareholders' Equity. 15. In the event of retention of Not applicable. earnings provided for in the capital budget: a. Inform the amount retained. Not applicable. b. Supply a copy of the capital Not applicable. budget. 16. In the event of allocation of Not applicable. income to the tax incentives reserve: a. Inform the amount allocated to the Not applicable. reserve. Explain the nature of the Not applicable. allocation. SUL AMÉRICA S.A. National Corporate Taxpayers Register of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) No. 29.978.814/0001-87 State Registration (NIRE) No. 3330003299-1 Publicly Held Company with Approved Capital Summary report on the activities of the Statutory Audit and Risk Management Committee for the year ended December 31, 2019 According to the Internal Regulations of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Sul América S.A. ("Company") ("Committee"), and with due regard for CVM Instruction No. 308 of May 14, 1999, as amended, the Committee members hereby present their Annual Summary Report regarding the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. COMMITTEE ACTIVITIES: The Committee held nine (9) meetings regarding the year 2019, during which the following works were developed: It revised the independent auditors' work plan for 2019 and considered it appropriate; It supervised, through meetings and reports, the activities of the independent auditors aiming at analyzing (i) their independence; (ii) the quality of the services provided; and (iii) the adequacy of the services provided considering the Company's needs; It supervised, through meetings and reports, the activities of the Company's internal controls area, and discussed with management and the independent auditors the quality and integrity of the Company's internal controls, having considered the risk monitoring process reported by the internal controls area as satisfactory; It assessed and monitored the quality and integrity of the Company's corporate risk management program, concluding, after meetings with the management and the analysis of reports, the adequacy of the risk management structure; Accompanied, through meetings and reports, the process of preparation of the Company's financial statements, having revised the analyses and assumptions used by management and corroborated by the Company's independent auditors to discuss the financial statements of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the adequacy and transparency of the transactions held between the Company and related parties; Monitored the compliance of the Company's Code of Ethical Conduct; Met, discussed with the officer in charge of the internal audit and approved the Internal Audit's work plan for year 2019; having followed the results of the works carried out throughout the year and became aware of the internal audit's reports and recommendations; Met with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes and became aware of the opinion about the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Finally, the Committee, in the exercise of its duties, proceeded to examine and analyze the financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the independent auditors and the annual management report, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 and, considering itself satisfied with the documents and information, recommended its approval by the Company's Board of Directors. São Paulo, February 19, 2020. _______________________________ _______________________________ Renato Russo Domingos Carelli Netto Coordinator Member _______________________________ Jorge Roberto Manoel Member ITEMS 12.05 to 12.10 OF THE REFERENCE FORM (supplementary information regarding the proposed election of members of management) 12.5 Main information about the members of the Company's Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting ("ASM") to be held on July 29, 2020 CPF/MF - Other Elected by Term positions or the Consecutive Date of Individual Elective Date of taking Independent Name Profession Date elected of functions held controlling terms of Birth Taxpayers' office held office member(2) Register office at the shareholde office issuer(1) r? Patrick Antonio Until Claude de Committee 12/06/1959 Administrator 718.245.297-91 Chairman 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of yes no 23 Larragoiti Member 2021 Lucas Carlos Infante Until Committee Santos de 10/05/1950 Engineer 339.555.907-63 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of yes no 10 Member Castro 2021 Cátia Yuassa Until 05/12/1971 Engineer 011.800.477-88 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of - yes yes - Tokoro 2021 David Lorne Passport No. Until 02/01/1955 Physician Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of - yes yes 6 Levy 422076230 2021 Isabelle Rose Insurance Until Marie de Ségur 01/22/1953 Company 029.102.447-50 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of - yes no 23 Lamoignon Executive 2021 Jorge Hilário Until Committee 09/29/1943 Lawyer 008.563.637-15 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of yes no 24 Gouvêa Vieira Member 2021 Pierre Claude Until 04/24/1935 Administrator 056.932.027-55 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of - yes yes 19 Perrenoud 2021 Until Committee Renato Russo 08/30/1961 Executive 041.163.508-50 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of yes yes 5 Member 2021 Romeu Cortês Until 02/04/1963 Doctor 893.268.737-49 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of - yes yes 1 Domingues 2021 Walter Roberto Until Committee de Oliveira 02/12/1951 Administrator 563.380.748-00 Director 7/29/2020 7/29/2020 ASM of yes yes 2 Member Longo 2021 This column shows the positions currently held. Independent members and criteria used by the issuer to determine their independence Mrs. Cátia Yuassa Tokoro and Messrs. David Lorne Levy, Pierre Perrenoud, Renato Russo, Romeu Cortês Domingues and Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo are considered to be independent members according to the criteria defined in the B3 Corporate Governance Level 2 Listing Regulations, which describe an "independent member" as one who: (i) has no links with the Company, other than a shareholding interest; (ii) is not a controlling shareholder, or the spouse or relative to the second degree of a controlling shareholder, and does not have and has not had, during the last three (3) years, any links to companies or entities related to the controlling shareholder (persons with links to public teaching or research institutions are excluded from this restriction); (iii) has not, during the last three (3) years, been an employee or officer of the Company, of the controlling shareholders or of a subsidiary controlled by the Company; (iv) is not a direct or indirect supplier or purchaser of the Company to an extent which might imply loss of independence; (v) is not an employee or manager of a company or entity which is offering or wishing to receive services or products to or from the Company, in amounts that might imply the loss of independence; (vi) is not the spouse or relative to the second degree of any manager of the Company; and (vii) does not receive any compensation from the Company other than as a member of the board (income received as a shareholder is excluded from this restriction). Other information about the candidates indicated or supported by the management of Sul América S.A. for election at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on July 29, 2020, as members of the Company's Board of Directors Resumé Chairman: Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. and of its subsidiaries and Chairman of the Investments, Human Capital and Governance and Disclosure Committees. He joined Sul América S.A. in 1987 and held the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 1998 to 2010, and of its subsidiaries from 1999 to 2010. He has been a board member of Geneva Association since 1999, was the chairman of the Board of the Instituto de Estudos em Saúde Suplementar (Institute for Studies on Supplementary Health) and first Vice-Presidentof the CNSeg, having also been a member of the board of directors of Unibanco Holding. In 1987 he worked for Compagnie Suisse de Reassurances Schweizer Ruck in Switzerland. From 1985 to 1986, he worked in the capital markets department of Chase Manhattan Bank, in São Paulo and New York. He graduated in Business Administration from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in São Paulo. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations:member of the Board of Directors of Sulasa Participações S.A., an indirect controlling shareholder of the issuer, and of Saspar Participações S.A. Member of the Executive Board of the following companies: Emabe Participações S.A., Páteo Participações e Consultoria de Comércio Exterior S.A., Tabriza Brasil Consultoria em Valores Mobiliários Ltda., Nova Ação Participações S.A., Saspar Participações S.A and Sulasa Participações S.A. Directors: Carlos Infante Santos de Castro has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 2006 and a member of the Investments Committee since 2002. Currently he is a member of the Board of Directors of all the operational subsidiaries of the Sul América Group, in the areas of property and casualty, health and life, insurance, as well as private pension, investments and special savings. He was a member of the board of directors of Caixa Capitalização S.A. and of the Ethics Committee of Confederação Nacional de Seguradoras (CNSeg). At the Sul América group, he also held the positions of president of Sul América Capitalização, corporate vice-president, financial vice-president and vice-president for private pension and special savings plans. He was President of GTE-Multitel (telecommunications equipment) and officer for new businesses of the Cataguazes-Leopoldina Group (now Energisa) in Rio de Janeiro and a member of the board of directors of Kepler S.A. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and holds an MBA from the University of Stanford, USA, as well as a Master of Sciences in Industrial Engineering, also from the University of Stanford. He is a Fellow of the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative of Harvard University, USA and director certified by the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC). Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: Member of the Boards of Directors of the operating companies of SulAmérica, namely: Sul América Companhia Nacional de Seguros, Sul América Seguros de Pessoas e Previdência S.A., Sul América Capitalização S.A. - SULACAP, Sul América Companhia de Seguro Saúde, Sul América Odontológico S.A., Sul América Investimentos Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. e Nova Ação Participações S.A. Member of the Executive Board of the following companies: Emabe Participações S.A., Páteo Participações e Consultoria de Comércio Exterior S.A., Tabriza Brasil Consultoria em Valores Mobiliários Ltda., Saspar Participações S.A, Sulasa Participações S.A. e Sulasapar Participações S.A. Cátia Yuassa Tokoro has been a member of the board of Sul América S.A. since 2019. She has twenty-five years of professional experience as a C-Level executive in Marketing and Sales for the B2B market in the Information Technology and Telecommunications service industries. She was at Oi from 2000 to 2018, where she lastly served as B2B Business Vice President, leading digital transformation projects, both internally (e.g. e-commerce, e- care, and e-billing) and externally, and renewing the product and service portfolio, e.g. cybersecurity, IoT, big data & analytics, and cloud-based solutions. She is currently a member of the advisory board of Imagem (a Brazilian geographic intelligence solutions company), a member of the Innovation, Communication, and Technology business board of the Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro, a consultative advisor, mentor, and angel investor in startups, and a coordinator of the Rio de Janeiro chapter and member of the Innovation Committee of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC). Graduated in electrical engineering in 1993 from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, she has an MBA in business administration from IBMEC-RJ, as well as diplomas in Authentic Leadership Development and Disruptive Strategy, both from Harvard Business School, Executive Program from Singularity University, training in Mediation of Conflicts and Facilitation of Dialogues from Instituto Mediare, and a MasterClass in Corporate Governance for the New Economy from Go New Economy, in addition to certification as director from IBGC. She meets the independence requirements established in the B3 Level 2 Listing Regulations. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: Member of the advisory board of Imagem and member of the Innovation, Communication, and Technology business board of the Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro. David Lorne Levy has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 2014. He currently is the CEO of EHE, a preventive health company in the United States. Before holding the current office at EHE, he was the CEO of Apos Therapy, a company that has developed revolutionary methods in terms of costs and quality for the treatment of chronic diseases of the axial skeleton. Between 2005 and 2013, he was the leader of the Global Health Industries division of PwC, the world's largest professional services company, handling all types of healthcare assistance, amounting to more than US$2 billion. Before joining PwC, he was CEO of Franklin Health Inc., which he founded, and which is now part of Optum, a pioneer in care management, having transformed the care of complex cases in the United States. Since 1983, he has been involved in developing enterprises in the medical and healthcare assistance field and holds a degree in medicine from McGill University, with a Masters in epidemiology from the same institution. He is currently a member of several boards of directors in the United States. He meets the independence requirements established in the B3 Level 2 Listing Regulations. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: CEO of EHE, a preventive health company in the United States. Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 1997. She has been an executive officer at Sulasa Participações S.A. since 1993 and a member of the Board of Directors of companies controlled by Sul América S.A. from 2005 through 2009. She was a member of the Strategy Committee from 1998 to 2002, having participated in 1993 and 1994 in the Management Development Program ("PDG") in Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the Management's Development Program ("PDC") at Fundação Dom Cabral in 2014, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: Member of the Boards of Directors of Nova Ação Participações S.A., Sulasa Participações S.A. and Saspar Participações S.A., and officer of Emabe Participações S.A. Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 1996 and a member of its Governance and Disclosure Committee since 2018. He was a member of its Audit Committee from 2002 to 2012. He was president of the CNSeg (National Confederation of General Insurance, Private Pension and Life Insurance, Supplementary Healthcare and Savings Plans Companies) and president of the FENASEG (National Federation of Private Insurance and Savings Bond Companies) from 2010 to 2013. He was State Secretary of Finance of Rio de Janeiro from 1987 to 1990, president of the National Council for Private Insurance, from 1985 to 1987, member of the National Monetary Council from 1985 to 1987 and from 1979 to 1981, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Rio de Janeiro Stock Exchange from 1983 to 1985. He was president and executive officer of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) from 1979 to 1981 and from 1977 to 1979, respectively. He was vice president of ABRASCA from 1981 to 1985 and a member of its Board of Directors in 1995. He was also president of Viva-Cred and IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., as well as a member of the steering council of IBMEC - the Brazilian Capital Markets Institute and member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Brasileira de Petróleo Ipiranga, MBR - Minerações Brasileiras Reunidas S.A., Generali do Brasil - Companhia Nacional de Seguros, MRS Logística S.A., Caemi Mineração, Metalurgia S.A. and VARIG - Viação Aérea Rio Grandense. He is currently a partner at law firm Gouvêa Vieira Advogados and member of the Board of Directors da Boa Esperança S.A. He holds a Law Degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and an LLM from the University of Berkeley, California (1968-1969). Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: member of the Board of Directors of Boa Esperança S.A. and a partner in Gouvêa Vieira Advogados. Pierre Claude Perrenoud has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 2000 and was a member of its Audit and Risk Management Committee from 2012 to 2018. From 1960 to 1990, he held a number of positions at Swiss Re and was responsible for its operations in Latin American and in other countries. Currently he is a member of the Board of Directors of captive insurance and reinsurance companies in a number of countries. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Lantmännen. He graduated in Business Administration from the Neuchatel Business School, in Switzerland, and in Spanish Studies from the University of Madrid. He meets the independence requirements established in B3 Level 2 Listing Regulations. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: member of the Board of Directors of captive insurance and reinsurance companies of the groups: International SOS (Singapore), Telefonica (Spain), Lafarge/Holcim (Switzerland) and Kot Ins (Switzerland). Renato Russo has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 2014, and also coordinator of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, a member of the Investment Committees and President of the Sustainability Committee. He has broad experience in the financial and insurance markets, where he has held high-level positions in these markets' representation bodies. He worked in SulAmérica, holding several positions, including as general officer of Sul América Investimentos and vice-president of the Life and Private Pension business unit. He is a member of the ethics committee of CNSEG. Renato is also a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional. He graduated in Social Science from the University of São Paulo (1985), and holds a master of Business Administration with major in strategy from INSPER (2007-2010). He holds a Certificate from Warthon Business School's Advanced Management Program (2001) and from IBCG's Directors Course (2017). He gives lectures on policy at organizations, which is his academic area of expertise. He meets the independence requirements established in the B3 S.A. Level 2 Listing Regulations. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: member of the Board of Directors of the Grupo Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional. Romeu Côrtes Domingues has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 2019. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DASA group, a Brazilian leader in diagnostic medicine, and a member of the Board of Directors of Rede Ímpar de Hospitals. He is also an advisor to the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra, coordinator of the Council for the Pastoral for Minors of the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro, and founder of Clínica Imagem Solidária. He is a member of the Radiological Society of North America and was vice president of the Brazilian College of Radiology. He was a founding member of the Clínica de Ressonância Multi-Imagemc, CDPI - Clínica de Diagnóstico por Imagem, and IRM Ressonância Magnética, having been an officer at such clinics between 1994 and 2011. He was also an Advisory Board Member at Siemens HealthCare (Germany). He is an internationally recognized speaker, author and co-author of scientific publications, author of MR Spectroscopy of the Brain, and co-author of several books. He graduated in medicine from UFRJ (Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro), with residency in radiology at the same university. He also has a Research Fellowship in resonance from Harvard University and Specialization in Board Administration from IBGC (Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance). He meets the independence requirements established in the B3 Level 2 Listing Regulations. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: member of the Board of Directors of Group DASA - Brazilian leader in diagnostic medicine, Rede Ímpar de Hospitais and Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira. Advisory Board Member of Siemens HealthCare (Germany). Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sul América S.A. since 2018 and a member of the Human Capital Committee since 2019. He is also the CEO of Unimark Comunicação, digital entrepreneur and lecturer specialized in marketing, innovation and technology. From 2015 to 2017, he was the CEO of Abril Group, one of the largest media groups in Brazil. Before that, from 2005 to 2015, he worked as Strategy and Innovation Mentor for the Newcomm Group - communication holding of the WPP Group that includes the agencies Young & Rubicam, Wunderman, Grey Brasil, VML, among others. He held offices as regional officer for Latin America of Young & Rubicam Group and CEO, in Brazil, of Grey Advertising, Wunderman Worldwide, TVA, MTV and of the Newcomm Bates Group. He is a member of consulting boards of several technology and retail companies, and also a member of several digital media ventures. In addition, he is an internationally renowned lecturer, writer in several publications and the author of books on advertising and marketing. He is an advertiser and business administrator, and he holds an MBA from the University of California. He meets the independence requirements established in B3 Level 2 Listing Regulations. Management positions in other companies or third sector organizations: managing partner of Unimark Longo, member of the Board of Directors of Portobello, member of the Advisory Board of CacauShow, member of the Advisory Board of Grupo MGB - Mambo/Giga (wholesale), member of the Board of Directors of Neoway Tecnologia and member of the Innovation Committee of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. Negative statement of convictions: All aforementioned members of the management indicated for election have warranted that for all purposes of the law, in the last five years they have not suffered any criminal conviction, conviction of imposition of penalties in administrative proceedings before the Brazilian Securities Commission or unappealable convictions in the judicial or administrative sphere that would have the effect of suspending them or barring them from engaging in any professional or commercial activity. 12.6 In relation to each person who served as a member of the Board of Directors or of the Fiscal Council in the last fiscal year, inform, in table format, the percentage attendance in the meetings held by the respective body in the same period, which occurred after the investiture in charge Board of Directors Member Attendance at meetings (%) Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas 100 Carlos Infante Santos de Castro 100 Cátia Yuassa Tokoro 100 David Lorne Levy 100 Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon 100 Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira 100 Pierre Claude Perrenoud 100 Renato Russo 100 Romeu Côrtes Domingues 83 Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo 100 12.7 Provide the information mentioned in item 12.5 in relation to the members of the statutory committees, as well as the audit, risk, financial and compensation committees, even if such committees or structures are not statutory The committee members will be appointed by the issuer's board of directors to be elected by the Annual General Meeting to be held on July 29, 2020. 12.8 In relation to each of the people who served as a member of the statutory committees, as well as the audit, risk, financial and compensation committees, even if such committees or structures are not statutory, inform, in a table format, the percentage participation in the meetings held by the respective body in the same period, which occurred after taking office The committee members will be appointed by the issuer's board of directors to be elected by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on July 29, 2020. 12.9 Inform the existence of marital relationships, common law marriages or kinship up to the second degree between: issuer's managers None. b. (i) issuer's managers and (ii) managers of issuer's direct or indirect subsidiaries None. c. (i) managers of the issuer or its direct or indirect subsidiaries, and (ii) issuer's direct or indirect controlling shareholders; and Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas has kinship up to the second degree with other controlling shareholders of Sularis S.à r.l. and Sulaver S.à r.l. Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon has kinship up to the second degree with other controlling shareholders of Sultaso Participações Ltda. d. (i) issuer's managers and (ii) managers of issuer's direct or indirect controlling shareholders Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas and Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon have kinship up to the second degree with managers of Sulasa Participações S.A., an indirect controlling shareholder of the issuer. 12.10. Inform about the relationships of subordination, provision of services or control maintained in the past 3 fiscal years, between issuer's managers and: (a) issuer's direct or indirect subsidiary, with exception of those in which the issuer holds, directly or indirectly, the entire share capital; (b) issuer's direct or indirect controlling shareholder; and (c) if deemed relevant, suppliers, customers, debtors or creditors of the issuer, its subsidiaries or controlling shareholders or subsidiaries of any of these entities. Name: Carlos Infante Santos de Castro Individual Taxpayer Card (CPF) No.: 339.555.907-63 Position held at the issuer: Member of the Board of Directors National Corporate 2017 2018 2019 Company Relationsh Relationshi Relationsh Taxpayer's Title ip with Title p with Title ip with Register (CNPJ) issuer issuer issuer Sulasa Participações S.A. Sulasapar Participações S.A. Sul América Companhia Nacional de Seguros Sul América Seguros de Pessoas e Previdência S.A. Sul América Companhia de Seguro Saúde Sul América Capitalização S.A. Sulacap Sul América Odontológico S.A. Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect 73.828.899/0001-09 Executive Controlling Executive Controlling Executive Controlling Board Shareholder Board Shareholder Board Shareholder Member of the Direct Member of the Direct Member of the Direct 03.759.567/0001-34 Executive Controlling Executive Controlling Executive Controlling Board Shareholder Board Shareholder Board Shareholder Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect 33.041.062/0001-09 Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect 01.704.513/0001-46 Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect 01.685.053/0001-56 Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect 03.558.096/0001-04 Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect 11.973.134/0001-05 Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Name: Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon. Individual Taxpayer Card (CPF) No.: 029.102.447-50 Position held at the issuer: Member of the Board of Directors National Corporate 2017 2018 2019 Company Relationsh Relationshi Relationsh Taxpayer's Title ip with Title p with Title ip with Register (CNPJ) issuer issuer issuer Indirect Indirect Indirect Sulemisa Participações Ltda. 73.828.899/0001-09 Shareholder Controlling Shareholder Controlling Shareholder Controlling Shareholder Shareholder Shareholder Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect Sulasa Participações S.A. 73.828.899/0001-09 Controlling Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Executive Board Shareholder Shareholder Shareholder Directors Directors Name: Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas Individual Taxpayer Card (CPF) No.: 718.245.297-91 Position held at the issuer: Chairman of the Board of Directors National 2017 2018 2019 Company Corporate Relationship Relationship Relationshi Taxpayer's Title Title Title p with with issuer with issuer Register (CNPJ) issuer Chairman of the Chairman of the Sulasa Participações S.A. 73.828.899/0001-09 CEO Indirect Board of Indirect Board of Indirect Controlling Directors and Controlling Directors and Controlling Shareholder the Executive Shareholder the Executive Shareholder Board Board Direct Direct Direct Sulasapar Participações S.A. 03.759.567/0001-34 CEO Controlling CEO Controlling CEO Controlling Shareholder Shareholder Shareholder Sul América Companhia Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect 33.041.062/0001-09 the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling Nacional de Seguros Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Sul América Seguros de 01.704.513/0001-46 Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect Pessoas e Previdência S.A. the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling Sul América Companhia de Seguro Saúde Sul América Investimentos Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Imobiliários S.A. Sul América Capitalização S.A. Sulacap Sul América Odontológico S.A. Docway Aplicativo para Serviços em Saúde S.A. Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect 01.685.053/0001-56 the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect 32.206.435/0001-83 the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect 03.558.096/0001-04 the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect Chairman of Indirect 11.973.134/0001-05 the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Member of the Indirect Member of the Indirect 23.826.796/0001-31 ****** ****** Board of Controlling Board of Controlling Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Name: Renato Russo Individual Taxpayer Card (CPF) No.: 041.163.508-50 Position held at the issuer: Member of the Board of Directors National 2017 2018 2019 Company Corporate Relationship Relationship Relationship Taxpayer's Title Title with issuer Title with issuer with issuer Register (CNPJ) Sul América Companhia 33.041.062/0001- Member of Indirect Member of Indirect ****** ****** the Board of Controlling the Board of Controlling Nacional de Seguros 09 Directors Shareholder Directors Shareholder Name: Pierre Claude Perrenoud Individual Taxpayer Card (CPF) No.: 056.932.027-55 Position held at the issuer: Member of the Board of Directors National 2017 2018 2019 Company Corporate Relationship Relationship Relationship Taxpayer's Title with issuer Title with issuer Title with issuer Register (CNPJ) Sul América Seguros de 01.704.513/0001- Member of the Indirect ****** ****** ****** ****** Board of Controlling Pessoas e Previdência S.A. 46 Directors Shareholder Over the last 03 fiscal years, the other members indicated to comprise the Board of Directors had no relationships involving subordination, provision of services or control with subsidiaries, controlling shareholders or with suppliers, customers, debtors or creditors of its subsidiary or controlling shareholders or subsidiaries of any of these entities. 13.1 - Description of compensation policy or practice, including non-statutory executive board SulAmérica S.A. ("Company") and its direct or indirect subsidiaries (jointly with the Company, "SulAmérica) have adopted a single compensation policy ("Compensation Policy" or "Policy") which sets the guidelines to be observed for compensation of the key management personnel. For the purposes of the Policy, the key management personnel of SulAmérica are the Board of Directors, the Executive Board, the Fiscal Council and the advisory committees of the Board of Directors, statutory and non- statutory ("Key Management Personnel"). All members of the Company's Executive Board and some members of the Board of Directors also hold equivalent positions in subsidiary companies. Their total compensation is established on an consolidated basis, in accordance with the Compensation Policy, being supported partly by the Company and partly by the subsidiaries. The total compensation allocated to Key Management Personnel complies with the global amounts approved at the shareholders' meetings of SulAmérica, with the Company's Human Capital Committee assisting the Board of Directors on matters relating to compensation. Compensation philosophy SulAmérica believes that to be successful it is of fundamental importance that Key Management Personnel are engaged and committed to the future of the business in the short, medium and long term. SulAmérica believes that it is essential to offer an opportunity for appropriate total compensation, according to the job scope of its executives, and meritocratic, where the opportunity for gaining compensation is proportional to the performance of the company and the level of contribution of the executives. In this sense, the structure of a strategic compensation policy implies the use of various compensation mechanisms to ensure the performance of its Key Personnel, always in line with the Company's objectives, in short, medium and long term. a. objectives of compensation policy or practice The Compensation Policy, approved by the Human Capital Committee and by the Board of Directors on February 23, 2010, and available on the Company's investors relations' website (ri.sulamerica.com.br), has as mainly objective to align the interests of the Key Management Personnel to those of SulAmérica, attributing a total compensation compatible with the best practices abserved in the markets in which they operate, thus undersating those practices identified form the result of constant salary surveys carried out by specialist consultants among direct competitors and public traded companies, with complexity and size similar to SulAmérica ("Best Market Practices"). The Policy sets appropriate and meritocratic criteria to determine the opportunities for executives' earnings in the short, medium and long term, contributing not just to motivating, attracting and retaining qualified professionals in their functions, but also to the creation of value for shareholders. b. makeup of compensation i. description of the elements of compensation and objectives of each one The compensation of the Key Management Personnel of SulAmérica consists of the following elements, not necessarily on a cumulative basis: (a) fixed compensation; (b) variable compensation; (c) post-employment benefits; and (d) share-based incentives. Board of Directors: (a) Fixed compensation The fixed compensation of the Board of Directors is determined on the basis of its members' responsibilities, duties and dedication to SulAmérica, as well as on the principles of good corporate governance, according to which the sums received should not represent the principal source of income of the participants. The amounts are fixed annually, on the basis of Best Market Practices. Variable compensation, post-employment benefits and incentives are optional for the Board of Directors' members, and depend on the results of SulAmérica and the assessment of each one's performance. Fiscal Council The Fiscal Council was not instated in 2019, 2018 and 2017. When in operation, the Fiscal Council is compensated according to the applicable legislation, i.e. each member of the council is paid the equivalent of ten percent of the average compensation earned by the executive officers, as provided for in Article 162, paragraph 3º, of the Law 6.404/76 (Corporate Law). Executive Board: (a) Fixed compensation The fixed compensation of the Executive Board forms part of ordinary compensation and is determined on the basis of the responsibilities and duties of each position, according to the Best Market Practices. (b) Variable compensation The Executive Board is eligible to receive ordinary variable compensation, in the form of supplementary fees, paid as an annual bonus, with the intention to promote greater interest and alignment of its objectives with those of SulAmérica. The amounts allocated are the results of a performance assessment process based on objective targets fixed in management contracts, carried out by superiors, peers and/or subordinates, as determined by the Human Capital Committee. Payment is made during the twelve (12) months following the year of assessment. Objective indicators are defined annually, based on the business plan and the budget, and linked to SulAmérica's financial and operational performance. (c) Post-employment benefits The portion of compensation represented by post-employment benefits consists of pension plans for members of SulAmérica's Executive Board, and it is intended to offer a source of revenue in retirement. There is also the possibility of grating, through deliberation of the Human Capital Committee, (a) supplementary retirement benefits; (b) a life-time income; or (c) life insurance. Details of private pension plans are shown in item 13.10 of this Reference Form. (d) Share-based incentives Share-based incentives consist of Company stock or unit options granted to members of the SulAmérica Executive Board, with the purpose of stimulating the expansion and success in their social objectives, aligning the interests of its shareholders and officers, both in the medium and the long term, by linking part of the compensation to the future performance of the Company issued shares. As provided for in the General Plan approved by the Shareholders Meeting held on March 31, 2008, and amended by the Shareholders Meeting held on March 31, 2011, the grating of options for the acquisition of shares or units is made through the purchase of bonus options, according to the level of investment of the eligible executives in Company shares (following the concept of matching). (e) Indirect benefits Executive Officers of SulAmérica are also given benefits in the form of healthcare assistance, life insurance and a private pension plan (PGBL). Committees: (a) Fixed compensation Fixed compensation for members of the Investment, Audit and Risk Management, Human Capital, Governance and Disclosure, and Sustainability Committees, as provided for in Article 16 of the Company By-Laws, is determined on the basis of the responsibilities, duties and dedication to SulAmérica of its members. ii. proportion of each element in total compensation The following table gives the proportion of the above elements in the compensation attributed to the SulAmérica management during the last three fiscal years: Proportion of each element of the compensation recognized in income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Company Executive Fiscal Committee Board of Directors Board Council members Total Fixed annual compensation ...... 100,00% 92,05% - 100,00% 99,55% Variable compensation ............. 0,00% 0,00% - - 0,00% Post-employment benefits ........ 0,00% 0,00% - 0,00% 0,00% Share-based incentive .............. 0,00% 7,95% - 0,00% 0,45% Total .......................................... 100,00% 100,00% - 0,00% 100,00% Proportion of each element of the compensation recognized in income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Board of Directors Executive Board Fiscal Council Total Fixed annual compensation ... 55,52% 41,10% 0,00% 45,37% Variable compensation .......... 44,48% 42,21% 0,00% 42,88% Post-employment benefits ..... 0,00% 1,56% 0,00% 1,10% Share-based incentive ........... 0,00% 15,13% 0,00% 10,64% Total ....................................... 100,00% 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% Proportion of each element of the compensation recognized in income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 Company Executive Fiscal Committee Board of Directors Board Council members Total Fixed annual compensation ..... 100.00% 86.89% - 100.00% 99.59% Variable compensation ............ 0.00% 0.00% - - 0.00% Post-employment benefits ....... 0.00% 0.00% - 0.00% 0.00% Share-based incentive ............. 0.00% 13.11% - 0.00% 0.41% Total ......................................... 100.00% 100.00% - 0.00% 100.00% Proportion of each element of the compensation recognized in income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Board of Directors Executive Board Fiscal Council Total Fixed annual compensation... Variable compensation .......... Post-employment benefits ..... Share-based incentive ........... Total ....................................... 49.79% 31.78% 0.00% 38.24% 50.21% 52.63% 0.00% 51.76% 0.00% 1.75% 0.00% 1.12% 0.00% 13.84% 0.00% 8.88% 100.00% 100.00% 0.00% 100.00% Proportion of each element of the compensation recognized in income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 Company Executive Fiscal Committee Board of Directors Board Council members Total Fixed annual compensation ..... 100.00% 95.04% - 100.00% 99.62% Variable compensation ............ 0.00% 0.00% - - 0.00% Post-employment benefits ....... 0.00% 0.00% - 0.00% 0.00% Share-based incentive ............. 0.00% 4.96% - 0.00% 0.38% Total..................................... 100.00% 100.00% - 0.00% 100.00% ........... Proportion of each element of the compensation recognized in income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Board of Directors Executive Board Fiscal Council Total Fixed annual compensation... Variable compensation .......... Post-employment benefits ..... Share-based incentive ........... Total………………………… … 59.84% 45.91% 0.00% 47.88% 40.16% 38.59% 0.00% 38.43% 0.00% 5.23% 0.00% 4.62% 0.00% 10.27% 0.00% 9.07% 100.00% 100.00% 0.00% 100.00% iii. method of calculating and adjusting each element of compensation The amounts allocated as compensation to Key Management Personnel are fixed as a proportion of total compensation, being reassessed regularly by means of market surveys or by the recommendations of specialist consultants, to ensure that they are adequate and to revise any component as necessary in line with the Best Market Practices. (a) Fixed compensation The amount allocated as ordinary fixed compensation for Key Management Personnel may be monetarily updated and revised periodically, at the discretion of the Human Capital Committee or the Board of Directors, to keep it in line with the Best Market Practices. Comparative benchmark: market composed of selected companies that include direct competitors and publicly traded companies, with complexity and size similar to SulAmérica. Fixed compensation target: SulAmérica's intention is to keep fixed compensation in line with the benchmark average, inorder to ensure a fair level of compensation, without incurring fixed costs above market levels. (b) Variable compensation Members of the Board of Directors (when applicable) and the Executive Board receive variable compensation. The amounts allocated as ordinary variable compensation result from an assessment process based on goals determined in management contracts signed each year. as it is linked to management contracts, the opportunity for earn may be higher than that practiced by the market in case of high performance of the company/participant, as well as it may not exist if the performance of the company/participant is below the minimum agreed. (c) Post-employment benefits The Executive Board is the only body that currently receives post-employment benefits. Post-employment benefits offered to Key Management Personnel consist of a pension plan for members of the Executive Board, and life insurance. Plan participants bear 40% of contributions to pension plans and SulAmérica bears 60%, as provided for in each plan (see item 13.10). Life insurance premiums for members of the Executive Board are borne by SulAmérica. Details of private pension plans are shown in item 13.10 of this Reference Form. (d) Share-based incentives The Executive Board is the only body of SulAmérica that currently receives share-based incentives. The number of Company stock or unit options granted periodically resukts from an assessment process carried out bases on targets set in management contracts signed each year. The value of options granted is calculated according to the Binomial model, taking into account the characteristics contained in the respective Company stock or unit option program, as detailed in items 13.4 to 13.8. iv. reasons to justify the composition of compensation The compensation paid to Key Management Personnel is intended to recognize the responsibilities of the position held by each participant and the Best Market Practices. Compensation consists of fixed compensation, short and medium-term variable compensation, as well as long-term incentives, which are linked, as appropriate, to the overall performance of SulAmérica and the individual performance of the officers, and benefits. Specifically in relation to the compensation paid to members of the Executive Board, the proportion of the components is intended to align their interests with those of SulAmérica, in both the medium and the long term, contributing to the creation of value for shareholders. v. whether there are any members not receiving compensation, and the reasons for this Currently, all managers receive compensation. c. key performance indicators taken into consideration in determining each element of compensation The components of compensation paid to Key Management Personnel are based on financial and operational performance indicators, as well as on satisfaction surveys of principal stakeholders and on sustainability goals. Element of Compensation Performance indicators Fees ............................................... Not indexed to indicators. Variable compensation .................. Financial, Operational and Stakeholder Satisfaction Indicators. For example: income from sales of products and services, the company's operating results, net revenues, EBITDA, market value of shares, cash flow, sales volume. Post-employment benefits ............. Not indexed to indicators. Share-based incentives ................. Financial, Operational and Stakeholder Satisfaction Indicators. For example: income from sales of products and services, the company's operating results, net revenues, market value of shares, cash flow, sales volume. d. how compensation is structured to reflect the developmente of the performance indicators The development of the performance indicators is reflected in the variable portion of the compensation paid to members of SulAmérica's Executive Board. The amounts corresponding to this portion results from an assessment process carried out based on goals establish in management contracts, evaluated annually by the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee. Bonus amounts or stock option grants depend on the development of the indicators. e. how compensation policy and practice is aligned with SulAmérica's interests in the short, medium and long term The Compensation Policy aligns SulAmérica's interests with those of the Key Management Personnel, by offering total compensation and components thereof that are compatible with Best Market Practices and with short, medium and long-term objectives, sustainability goals and the creation of value for shareholders. The short-term aim is to bring fixed monthly compensation and the benefits package into line with the officers' functions and the market norm. In the medium term, the aim is to align bonus payments with targets and with the Company's performance. In the long term, on the other hand, the aim is to retain qualified professionals by means of a private pension plan and the stock option plan incentives. SulAmérica's success is inextricably linked to the ability to carry out its business plan and with remaining on budget. Variable compensation is one of the key elements of reward that is directly linked to this ability. Consistency in achieving results, and the quality of management of SulAmérica, create value for shareholders and consequently affect the share price of the Company. The share incentive plan function as an important motivation for managers to act as true owners of the business, thus enabling long-term value to be created for shareholders. f. existence of compensation paid by subsidiaries or direct or indirect controlling shareholders All members of the Company's Executive Board and some members of the Board of Directors hold simultaneous positions in subsidiary companies. The amounts of compensation recognized in the results of the Company's subsidiaries are reported in item 13.15 of this Reference Form andthe consolidated compensation attributed to Key Management Personnel is detailed in item 13.16 "a". The portion of compensation paid to Officers by way of Company stock or unit options is borne by the Company, as shown in the table contained in item 13.16 "a". This cost has been passed on to the Company's subsidiaries since 2013, in accordance with CVM Resolution 650, which ratified Technical Pronouncement CPC 10. Compensation of the members of the Company's Fiscal Council, when instated, is fully borne by the Company. No compensation of Key Management Personnel is paid by direct or indirect controlling shareholders of the Company. g. existence of any compensation or benefit linked to the occurrence of a specific corporate event, such as disposal of share control of the issuer No compensation or benefits are linked to the occurrence of corporate events of SulAmérica. h. practices and procedures adopted by the Board of Directors to define the individual compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, indicating: The Human Capital Committee of SulAmérica is a body directly linked to the Board of Directors, as provided for in the Company's bylaws. It supports the Board of Directors in resolutions regarding compensation policies of SulAmérica. This Committee is made up of 3 to 4 members, including 1 Chairman. All members are elected by the Company's Board of Directors for a unified term of office of 1 year, with reelection being permitted. The end of this term will always coincide with the end of the term of office of the Board of Directors. This Committee is responsible for proposing to the Board of Directors the guidelines for compensation of Key Management Personnel of SulAmérica, compatible with the best practices of the market in which SulAmérica operates. This compensation should contribute to stimulate and retain professionals qualified to perform their functions, and attract new resources, when necessary. The recommendations regarding compensation of Key Management Personnel are particularly based on the analysis of compensation policies, structures and practices used by domestic and foreign companies with size and sectors similar to SulAmérica's; assessment of scenarios and trends for definition of strategies regarding the compensation of SulAmérica executives; assessment of the performance of executives and definition performance targets; regular review of the Compensation Policy of SulAmérica. 13.2 - Total Compensation of the Board of Directors, Statutory Executive Board and Fiscal Council Total compensation expected for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 - Annual Amounts Board of Directors Statutory Executive Board Fiscal Council Total Number of members 10,00 4,00 0,00 14,00 Number of members receiving 10,00 4,00 0,00 14,00 compensation Annual fixed compensation Salary or fees 5.095.937 50.400 0,00 5.146.337 Direct and indirect benefits 0,00 268.000 0,00 268.000 Participation in committees 0,00 0,00 0,00 0 Others 1.146.583 10.080 0,00 1.156.663 Description of other fixed INSS [Social Security] INSS 0 compensation Variable Compensation 0 Bonus 0 0 0,00 0 Profit sharing 0 0 0,00 0 Participation in meetings 0 0 0,00 0 Commissions 0 0 0,00 0 Others 0 0 0,00 0 Description of other variable 0 0 0,00 0 compensation Post-employment 0 0 0,00 0 Cessation of office 0 0 0,00 0 Share-based compensation 0 29.000 0,00 29.000 The number of members of each body was The number of members of each body was ascertained pursuant to Circular ascertained pursuant to Circular Remarks Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 02/2020, and it does not Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 02/2020, and it does not consider overlapping in cases where members consider overlapping in cases where members hold hold office simultaneously in the issuer and in office simultaneously in the issuer and in one or one or more direct or indirect subsidiaries. more direct or indirect subsidiaries. Total Compensation 6.242.520 357.480 0,00 6.600.000 13.2 - Total Compensation of the Board of Directors, Statutory Executive Board and Fiscal Council Total compensation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 - Annual Amounts Board of Directors Statutory Executive Board Fiscal Council Total Number of members 10,00 4,00 0,00 14,00 Number of members receiving com 9,00 4,00 0,00 13,00 Annual fixed compensation Salary or fees 4.262.002 47.904 0,00 4.309.906 Direct and indirect benefits 0,00 223.897 0,00 223.897 Participation in committees 0,00 0,00 0,00 0 Others 844.959 9.581 0,00 854.540 Description of other fixed INSS [Social Security] INSS 0 compensation Variable Compensation 0 Bonus 0 0 0,00 0 Profit sharing 0 0 0,00 0 Participation in meetings 0 0 0,00 0 Commissions 0 0 0,00 0 Others 0 0 0,00 0 Description of other variable 0 0 0,00 0 compensation Post-employment 0 0 0,00 0 Cessation of office 0 0 0,00 0 Share-based compensation 0 24.298 0,00 24.298 The number of members of each body was The number of members of each body was ascertained pursuant to Circular ascertained pursuant to Circular Remarks Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 03/2019, and it does not Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 03/2019, and it does not consider overlapping in cases where members consider overlapping in cases where members hold hold office simultaneously in the issuer and in office simultaneously in the issuer and in one or one or more direct or indirect subsidiaries. more direct or indirect subsidiaries. Total Compensation 5.106.961 305.680 0,00 5.412.641 13.2 - Total Compensation of the Board of Directors, Statutory Executive Board and Fiscal Council Total compensation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 - Annual Amounts Board of Directors Statutory Executive Board Fiscal Council Total Number of members 10,00 4,00 0,00 14,00 Number of members receiving com 9,00 4,00 0,00 13,00 Annual fixed compensation Salary or fees 4.027.498 45.792 0,00 4.073.290 Direct and indirect benefits 0,00 80.958 0,00 80.958 Participation in committees 0,00 0,00 0,00 0 Others 808.609 9.158 0,00 817.767 Description of other fixed INSS [Social Security] INSS 0 compensation Variable Compensation 0 Bonus 0 0 0,00 0 Profit sharing 0 0 0,00 0 Participation in meetings 0 0 0,00 0 Commissions 0 0 0,00 0 Others 0 0 0,00 0 Description of other variable 0 0 0,00 0 compensation Post-employment 0 0 0,00 0 Cessation of office 0 0 0,00 0 Share-based compensation 0 20.498 0,00 20.498 The number of members of each body was The number of members of each body was ascertained pursuant to Circular ascertained pursuant to Circular Remarks Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 02/2018, and it does not Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 02/2018, and it does not consider overlapping in cases where members consider overlapping in cases where members hold hold office simultaneously in the issuer and in office simultaneously in the issuer and in one or one or more direct or indirect subsidiaries. more direct or indirect subsidiaries. Total Compensation 4.836.107 156.406 0,00 4.992.513 13.2 - Total Compensation of the Board of Directors, Statutory Executive Board and Fiscal Council Total compensation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 - Annual Amounts Board of Directors Statutory Executive Board Fiscal Council Total Number of members 10,00 4,00 0,00 14,00 Number of members receiving com 9,00 4,00 0,00 13,00 Annual fixed compensation Salary or fees 4.210.022 44.976 0,00 4.254.998 Direct and indirect benefits 0,00 182.258 0,00 182.258 Participation in committees 0,00 0,00 0,00 0 Others 798.032 8.995 0,00 807.027 Description of other fixed INSS [Social Security] INSS 0 compensation Variable Compensation 0 Bonus 0 0 0,00 0 Profit sharing 0 0 0,00 0 Participation in meetings 0 0 0,00 0 Commissions 0 0 0,00 0 Others 0 0 0,00 0 Description of other variable 0 0 0,00 0 compensation Post-employment 0 0 0,00 0 Cessation of office 0 0 0,00 0 Share-based compensation 0 12.331 0,00 12.331 The number of members of each body was The number of members of each body was ascertained pursuant to Circular ascertained pursuant to Circular Remarks Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 01/2017, and it does not Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 01/2017, and it does not consider overlapping in cases where members consider overlapping in cases where members hold hold office simultaneously in the issuer and in office simultaneously in the issuer and in one or one or more direct or indirect subsidiaries. more direct or indirect subsidiaries. Total Compensation 5.008.054,00 248.560,20 0,00 5.256.614 13.3 - Variable compensation of the board of directors, statutory board and fiscal council No variable compensation was recorded in the Company's individual results in the current fiscal year and in the past 3 fiscal years. Variable compensation forecast for the current year (2020) Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Board of Executive Fiscal Directors Board Council Total (in thousands of Reais) a. body b. total number of members(1) 2.00 32.24 34.24 c. number of receiving compensation d. in respect of bonus i. minimum amount under compensation plan maximum amount under compensation plan amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets amount actually recognized in income e. in respect of profit sharing 0 0 - 0 5,253 45,683 50,936 3,233 27,908 31,141 i. minimum amount under compensation plan - - - - ii. maximum amount under compensation plan - - - - iii. amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets - - - - iv. amount actually recognized in income - - - - Number of members receiving variable compensation. Variable compensation recognized for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Board of Executive Fiscal Directors Board Council Total (in thousands of Reais) body total number of members (1) number of receiving compensation in respect of bonus minimum amount under compensation plan maximum amount under compensation plan amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets amount actually recognized in income in respect of profit sharing 2.00 32.24 34.24 0 0 - 0 5,034 43,237 48,273 3,100 26,415 29,515 4,492 47,018 51,510 i. minimum amount under compensation plan - - - - ii. maximum amount under compensation plan - - - - iii. amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets - - - - iv. amount actually recognized in income - - - - Number of members receiving variable compensation. Variable compensation recognized for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Board of Executive Fiscal Directors Board Council Total (in thousands of Reais) a. body b. total number of members(1) 2.00 34.27 34.27 c. number of receiving compensation d. in respect of bonus i. minimum amount under compensation plan maximum amount under compensation plan amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets amount actually recognized in income e. in respect of profit sharing 0 0 - 0 6,374 44,615 50,989 3,922 26,652 30,574 5,268 42,988 48,256 i. minimum amount under compensation plan - - - - ii. maximum amount under compensation plan - - - - iii. amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets. - - - - iv. amount actually recognized in income - - - - Number of members receiving variable compensation. Variable compensation recognized in income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Board of Executive Fiscal Directors Board Council Total (in thousands of Reais) a. body b. total number of members(1) .......................................... 2.00 33.22 35.22 c. number of receiving compensation d. in respect of bonus i. minimum amount under compensation plan ................. maximum amount under compensation plan ............... amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets ..................................................... amount actually recognized in income ........................ e. in respect of profit sharing 0 0 - 0 6,083 42,345 48,428 3,742 25,847 - 29,589 4,291 33,517 - 37,808 i. minimum amount under compensation plan ................. maximum amount under compensation plan ............... amount payable under compensation plan for fulfillment of targets amount actually recognized in income - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Number of members receiving variable compensation. 13.4 - Share-based compensation plan for the board of directors and statutory executive board a. General terms and conditions The share-based incentive assigned to the members of SulAmérica's Executive Board abides by the conditions established in the Company's general stock option plan ("General Plan") approved at the Shareholders' Meeting of March 31, 2008 and amended by the Shareholders' Meeting held on March 31, 2011. The management of the General Plan is the responsibility of the Company's Board of Directors, which can periodically adopt programs for the acquisition of shares or units issued by the Company ("Programs"). Within the scope of the General Plan, the Company's Board of Directors approved Programs and charged the Human Capital Committee with defining the respective beneficiaries among SulAmérica's Executive Board, as well as the number of units to which they are entitled. An amendment to the General Plan was approved on March 31, 2011, for a matching of percentages, terms and conditions set forth in each Program. The Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee, as the case may be, may decide, upon launching each program, to grant beneficiaries a discount of up to 20% when setting the acquisition price for Restricted Units. The exercise price of the Options will be based on the holding of the Restricted Units for a period predetermined in the respective contract. The Options of the 2014-2019 Programs can be exercised, respectively, at the rate of one-third (1/3) of the total granted per year, as of the end of the subsequent third, fourth and fifth subsequent years from the date of execution of the Options Contract for the Acquisition of Units entered into with each beneficiary ("Simple Options Contract"), with due regard for the maximum exercise period of six (6) years from the date of execution of the respective Options Contract. Under the General Plan, the Options are granted to the beneficiaries in the percentages, terms and conditions established in each Program, whose exercise is necessarily conditional on fulfillment of the affirmative covenant, supported by maintenance of the ownership of the Restricted units until the portion corresponding to the Option is exercised. The Options are conditional on the Beneficiary continuing to hold office within the SulAmérica, unless the Board of Directors and/or the Human Capital Committee decides otherwise. b. Main objectives of the plan The purpose of granting options on the acquisition of shares or units of Sul América S.A. is to align the interests of its shareholders with those of SulAmérica's Executive Board by providing a incentive scheme based on shares compatible with Best Market Practices. The General Plan seeks to foster expansion, success and fulfillment of the Company's business purposes, as well as promoting the alignment of the interests of its shareholders and management. It may also be extended to its employees and contractors, in addition to recognizing and valuing notable performances and strategic and cultural alignment by granting options on the Company's stock represented by units, as provided for in the General Plan. c. How the plan contributes to these objectives By granting incentives based on shares, the General Plan and the approved programs foster alignment of the interests of the shareholders with those of the members of SulAmérica's Executive Board both in the medium and long term, also contributing to retaining qualified professionals. d. How the plan fits into SulAmérica's compensation policy The General Plan and the approved Programs make up the total compensation of the members of SulAmérica's Executive Board, contributing to align it with the Best Market Practices adopted by companies operating in the same sector as SulAmérica, that is, publicly-listed companies with similar size and features or whose strategies are similar to its own. The General Plan and the Programs not only seek to encourage, attract and retain qualified professionals so that they perform their functions, but also contributes to creating medium and long-term shareholder value associated with the appreciation in the value of the Company's shares. e. How the plan aligns the interests of management and those of SulAmérica in the short, medium and long term The grant of options to members of SulAmérica's Executive Board is linked to the future performance of the Company's stock, and fosters alignment of the management's interests with those of shareholders in the medium and long term. The short-term objective is to align the fixed monthly compensation and benefits package with the job and the market. The medium-term objective is to align the payment of bonuses with SulAmérica's goals and performance. In the long term, the aim is to retain qualified professionals through the private pension plan and the stock options plan incentive. f. Maximum number of shares affected Within the terms of the General Plan, the options granted will represent a maximum of 4% of the Company's total capital stock on the date the respective plan is approved, plus the shares representing units that would have been issued taking into account all the options granted, net of the options canceled and exercised. g. Maximum number of options to be granted The General Plan foresees no maximum number of options to be granted, with due regard for the limit described in section "f" above. h. Conditions for acquisition of shares The conditions for acquiring the Company's shares or units are set forth in the programs and in the respective Options Contract. The Options or the 2014-2019 Programs can be exercised, respectively, at the rate of one-third (1/3) of the total granted per year, as of the end of the third, fourth and fifth subsequent years from the date of execution of the Options Contract for the Acquisition of Units entered into with each beneficiary, with due regard for the maximum exercise period of six (6) years from the date of execution of the respective Options Contract. Under the General Plan, the acquisition of the right to exercise Options is conditional on fulfillment of the affirmative covenant, supported by maintenance of the ownership of the units until the portion corresponding to the Option is exercised. The Options are conditional on the Beneficiary continuing to hold office within the Company or its subsidiaries, unless the Board of Directors and/or the Human Capital Committee decides otherwise. i. Criteria for setting the acquisition or exercise price Under the terms of the Programs, the price of the shares or units to be acquired by the beneficiaries on account of exercise: of the Options will be equivalent to the average price weighted by the movement of the last trading session prior to the execution of the contract, and a discount of up to 20% may be granted in relation to the average price calculated. According to the General Plan, the exercise price of the Options will be based on the fulfillment by the beneficiary of the affirmative covenant, supported by the obligation to maintain the ownership of the respective Restricted units unchanged and without any type of burden for the entire grace period during which said Options may not be exercised, as set forth in the corresponding Program (the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee may set performance goals whose attainment is a condition for exercising the Options). Should the Company exercise preemptive rights to dispose of the Restricted units by delivering treasury shares, the selling price of the Restricted units will be equivalent to the closing price of the units at the B3 trading session immediately prior to the selling date (the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee, as the case may be, may apply the established discount of up to 20%). In the event the Company does not exercise the preemptive right, the Restricted unit may be acquired by the Beneficiary on the stock exchange, the acquisition price being the prevailing market price. The Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee, as the case may be, may decide, upon launching each program, to grant beneficiaries a discount of up to 20% when setting the given acquisition price for Restricted Units. j. Criteria for setting the exercise deadline The Human Capital Committee defined the exercise periods for the Options that are the subject matter of the Programs, as described in "h" above, in order to align the interests of the beneficiaries with the medium and long- term objectives of SulAmérica. k. Settlement With due regard for the special provisions established in each Program and Options Contract, the General Plan determines that the Exercise Price of the Options will be verified against fulfillment of the obligation mentioned in section 13.4.i, above, which will be expressly declared by the Beneficiary and acknowledged by the Company pursuant to the respective Programs and Options Contracts applicable. l. Restrictions on the transfer of shares Bearing in mind, as informed in section "i" above, that maintenance of the ownership of the Restricted units constitutes the exercise price of the Options, disposal of the Restricted units will result in the automatic extinguishment of the corresponding Options. Within the scope of the 2014 to 2019 Programs, after exercising the respective Option, the beneficiary will be immediately free to sell the units acquired by virtue of exercise of the Option and the portion corresponding to the Restricted units, as the case may be, with due regard, however, for the Company's preemptive right to acquire all units arising from the Options exercised, as well as the Restricted units. m. Criteria and events that, when identified, will lead to suspension, amendment or extinguishment of the plan Should the Company be dissolved or liquidated, the Plan and the Options granted thereon will automatically lapse. The General Plan may also be extinguished at any time should the Shareholders' Meeting so decide. In this case, the termination of the effectiveness period of the General Plan will not affect the effectiveness of the outstanding Options granted based on the Plan. In the event of corporate restructuring transactions involving the Company, such as transformation, consolidation, merger and spin-off, in which it is not the surviving company, the General Plan will end and any Option granted up to that moment will be extinguished, unless the Board of Directors and/or the Human Capital Committee and the companies involved in such transactions decide on the appropriate adjustments. In accordance with the General Plan, (a) the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee, as the case may be, will be empowered to extend (or bring forward, only in the circumstances previously established in the Options Contract), whether on a general or case-by-case basis, the term for acquiring the right to exercise the Option and the deadline for exercising the outstanding Options, in addition to modifying the terms and conditions of the Options granted in order to adjust them to (i) occasional requirements that may arise by virtue of any legal or regulatory amendment applicable to the General Plan, the Programs or the Contracts; or (ii) material changes in market conditions that justify the correspondent modification; (b) specific situations aside, when for any reason the manager's term of office in the Company or its subsidiaries ceases or his employment contract or services agreement is terminated, as the case may be, any unvested Options as of that date will be extinguished by operation of law, including that of the Options; (c) the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee may establish a special term for the exercise and respective payment of any vested Options, and said term can never be less than the original term. After this term, the Options will be automatically extinguished, and the Beneficiary will not be entitled to any indemnification; (d) should the Beneficiary die, the right to exercise the Option established in the Options Contract, whether or not free to be exercised, may be transferred and, as the case may be, brought forward, and may be exercised wholly or partially by the Beneficiary's heirs or successors under legal succession or testamentary provision within a term to be established by the Board of Directors or by the Human Capital Committee, as the case may be, for the same prices and other conditions defined in the Options Contract, after which the Option will be automatically extinguished, and said heirs and successors of the Beneficiary will not be entitled to any indemnification; (e) in the event of the Beneficiary's permanent disability to exercise his duties within the Company, the Option, whether free to be exercised or not, may be held in full or in part to be exercised by the Beneficiary or his representative within a term to be established by the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee, as the case may be, after which the Option will automatically lapse and the Beneficiary will not be entitled to any indemnification; and (f) furthermore, the options will be automatically extinguished if: they are fully exercised as approved in the General Plan; the period for exercising them elapses; the termination of the Beneficiary's term of office at the Company or its subsidiaries, his employment contract or services agreement, as the case may be, with due regard for the provisions in section 12 and sub-sections of the General Plan; and if the obligation provided for in 13.4.i above is not fulfilled. n. Effects of the withdrawal of a manager from SulAmérica on his entitlement as provided for on the share- based compensation plan Pursuant to the General Plan, if for any reason the manager's term of office at SulAmérica ends, any unvested Options as of that date will be extinguished by operation of law, with the exception of events of death or permanent disability of the beneficiary to perform his duties. Furthermore, in exceptional circumstances, provided the cessation of the term of office or termination of the employment contract is a result of a decision by the Company and where no situation of cause exists, the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee may, at its sole discretion, (i) bring forward the date for acquiring the right to exercise the unvested Option as of the date of dismissal, setting a special term for the respective exercise and payment; or (ii) decide to continue with the prevailing Options so that they can be exercised within the terms and conditions provided for in the respective Program. In the case of vested Options, and with due regard for the rules of each Options Contract, the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee may establish a special term for the exercise and respective payment of the Option, which can never be less than the term originally granted. Pursuant to the General Plan, if for any reason the term of office of the manager in the Company or its subsidiaries ceases, or his employment contract or services agreement, as the case may be, is terminated, any unvested Options as of that date will automatically be extinguished by operation of law, without indemnification and without prejudice to the variable compensation to which the Beneficiary may be entitled up to the date of the respective cessation of term of office or termination of employment contract or services agreement. However, in exceptional circumstances, provided the cessation of the manager's term of office or the termination of his employment contract or services agreement is a result of a decision by the Company and where no situation of cause exists (or, in the case of managers, there are no facts that would give rise to cause were they an employee of the Company), the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee may, at its sole discretion, (i) bring forward the date for acquiring the right to exercise the unvested Option as of the date of dismissal, setting a special term for the respective exercise and payment; or (ii) decide to continue with the prevailing Options so that they can be exercised within the terms and conditions provided for in the respective Program. Also, with regard to vested Simple or Options according to the rules of the Options Contract, the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee may establish a special term for the exercise and respective payment of the Option, which can never be less than the term originally granted. After this term has elapsed, the Options will be automatically extinguished and the Beneficiary will not be entitled to any indemnification. Also, except as otherwise decided by the Board of Directors or the Human Capital Committee, as the case may be, in the aforementioned situations, (i) the discount granted on the selling price of the Restricted units will be forfeited by the Beneficiary and must be returned by the Beneficiary to the Company or offset by any amounts owed to the Beneficiary by the Company within the scope of this Plan pursuant to the respective Program and Contract; and (ii) any preemptive rights of the Company established in regard to the Restricted units and those acquired when exercising Options pursuant to the General Plan will remain in force. 13.5 - Share-based compensation plan for the board of directors and statutory executive board The 2014 to 2019 Programs granted options on the Company's units to members of its Executive Board, as well as those of its subsidiaries, as shown below, and as established in CVM/SEP Circular Letter No. 03/2019. Company (Issuer) Simple Stock Options There is no information regarding Simple Stock Options to be provided individually by the Company for the current fiscal year and the past 3 fiscal years. Bonus Options Stock options grants Board of Executive Board Directors - 04/02/2019 Date of grant - 04/02/2019 - 04/02/2019 - 103,195 Number of options granted - 103,195 - 106,320 - 04/02/2022 Deadline for the options to become exercisable - 04/02/2023 - 04/02/2024 - 04/02/2025 Maximum period for exercise of options - 04/02/2025 - 04/02/2025 04/02/2022 Lock-up period - 04/02/2023 04/02/2024 - 29.80 Fair value of options on date of grant - 29.80 - 29.80 Stock options grants Board of Executive Board Directors - 04/02/2018 Date of grant - 04/02/2018 - 04/02/2018 - 60,309 Number of options granted - 60,309 - 62,135 - 04/02/2021 Deadline for the options to become exercisable - 04/02/2022 - 04/02/2023 - 04/02/2024 Maximum period for exercise of options - 04/02/2024 - 04/02/2024 04/02/2021 Lock-up period - 04/02/2022 04/02/2023 - 21.95 Fair value of options on date of grant - 21.95 - 21.95 Stock options grants Board of Executive Board Directors Date of grant - 04/03/2017 - 04/03/2017 - 04/03/2017 - 50,980 Number of options granted - 50,980 - 52,520 - 04/03/2020 Deadline for the options to become exercisable - 04/03/2021 - 04/03/2022 - 04/03/2023 Maximum period for exercise of options - 04/03/2023 - 04/03/2023 04/03/2020 Lock-up period - 04/03/2021 04/03/2022 - 16.69 Fair value of options on date of grant - 16.69 - 16.69 The Company and subsidiaries (Consolidated) Simple Stock Options There is no information on Simple Stock Options to be provided regarding the Consolidated accounts for the current fiscal year and the fiscal years 2019 and 2018. Share-based compensation expected for the fiscal year ended December 31, 20161 Simple Stock Options Board of Executive Board Directors Number of Members 11.00 34.18 Number of members receiving compensation 10.00 34.18 Weighted average exercise price of: (a) stock options outstanding at the beginning of the fiscal year 0 15.15 (b) stock options forfeited during the year - - (c) stock options exercised during the year - 13.87 (d) stock options expired during the year. - 16.13 Potential dilution in case of exercise of all stock options N/A2 granted 1 Treasury shares resulting from the repurchase of shares issued by the Company will be used in the General Plan on Stock Options Issued by the Company. Bonus Options Stock options grants Board of Executive Board Directors - 04/02/2019 Date of grant - 04/02/2019 - 04/02/2019 - 246,485 Number of options granted - 246,485 - 253,930 - 04/02/2022 Deadline for the options to become exercisable - 04/02/2023 - 04/02/2024 - 04/02/2025 Maximum period for exercise of options - 04/02/2025 - 04/02/2025 Lock-up period - 04/02/2022 04/02/2023 04/02/2024 - 29.80 Fair value of options on date of grant - 29.80 - 29.80 Stock options grants Board of Executive Board Directors - 04/02/2018 Date of grant - 04/02/2018 - 04/02/2018 - 266,209 Number of options granted - 266,209 - 274,269 - 04/02/2021 Deadline for the options to become exercisable - 04/02/2022 - 04/02/2023 - 04/02/2024 Maximum period for exercise of options - 04/02/2024 - 04/02/2024 04/02/2021 Lock-up period - 04/02/2022 04/02/2023 - 21.95 Fair value of options on date of grant - 21.95 - 21.95 Stock options grants Board of Executive Board Directors - 04/03/2017 Date of grant - 04/03/2017 - 04/03/2017 - 273,029 Number of options granted - 273,029 - 281,272 - 04/03/2020 Deadline for the options to become exercisable - 04/03/2021 - 04/03/2022 - 04/03/2023 Maximum period for exercise of options - 04/03/2023 - 04/03/2023 04/03/2020 Lock-up period - 04/03/2021 04/03/2022 - 16,69 Fair value of options on date of grant - 16,69 - 16,69 13.6. Outstanding options of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board at the end of the last fiscal year Board of Directors and Statutory Board of the Company Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2015 Program Board of Directors Statutory Board Total No. of members ...................................................................................................................... 10 4.0 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 9 4.0 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 87,511 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - 04.01.2020 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.01.2021 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - - Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2016 Program Board of Directors Statutory Board Total No. of members ...................................................................................................................... 10 4.0 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 9 4.0 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 70,801 72,944 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - 04.01.2020 04.01.2021 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.01.2022 04.01.2022 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 59.92 Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries .......................................... Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - - Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2017 Program Board of Directors Statutory Board Total No. of members ...................................................................................................................... 10 4.0 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 9 4.0 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 50,980 50,980 52,520 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - 04.03.2020 04.03.2021 04.03.2022 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.03.2023 04.03.2023 04.03.2023 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 59.92 59.92 Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries .......................................... Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - - Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2018 Program Board of Directors Statutory Board Total No. of members ...................................................................................................................... 10 4.0 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 9 4.0 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 60,309 60,309 62,135 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - 04.02.2021 04.02.2022 04.02.2023 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.02.2024 04.02.2024 04.02.2024 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 59.92 59.92 Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries .......................................... Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - - Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2019 Program Statutory Board of Board of Directors the Company Total No. of members 10 4.0 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 9 4.0 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 87,883 87,883 90,544 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... 04.02.2022 - 04.02.2023 04.02.2024 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.02.2025 04.02.2025 04.02.2025 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 59.92 59.92 Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries .......................................... Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - - Board of directors and Statutory Board - Consolidated Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2014 Program Statutory Board of the Company and subsidiaries Board of Directors (consolidated) Total No. of members 34.24 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 34.24 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries .......................................... Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 51,443 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - 06.06.2020 Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - 13.41 Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - 3,082 Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2015 Program Statutory Board of the Company and subsidiaries Board of Directors (consolidated) Total No. of members ...................................................................................................................... 34.27 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 34.27 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 278,635 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - 04.01.2020 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.01.2021 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 59.92 Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries .......................................... Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - - Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2016 Program Statutory Board of the Company and subsidiaries Board of Directors (consolidated) Total No. of members ...................................................................................................................... 33,12 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 33,12 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - - 267,070 242,271 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - - 04.01.2020 04.01.2021 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - - 04.01.2022 04.01.2022 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - - Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - - Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - - 59.92 59.92 Options exercisable on shares of the Company and its subsidiaries Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 12,024 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.01.2022 Lock-up period for the units................................................................................................................ - -- Weighted average exercise price ....................................................................................................... - 16.05 Fair value of options at the end of the year (in Reais) ........................................................................ - 59.92 Fair value of total options on the last day of the year (in thousands of Reais) .................................... - 720.47 Outstanding options at the close of the year ended 12.31.2019 2017 Program Statutory Board of the Company and subsidiaries Board of Directors (consolidated) Total No. of members ...................................................................................................................... 34.27 No. of members receiving compensation ...................................................................................... 34.27 Options not yet exercisable Number (units)................................................................................................................................... - 204,925 178,703 184,094 Date they will become exercisable ..................................................................................................... - 04.03.2020 04.03.2021 04.03.2022 Maximum period for exercise of options ............................................................................................. - 04.03.2023 04.03.2023 04.03.2023