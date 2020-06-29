Log in
Sul América : Manual for Shareholders` Meeting - 2020 AGM

06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Invitation from 1

Management

Call Notice

2

Attendance at the Meeting

3

Summary

General 4

Information

Clariﬁcation on the matters to be voted 5 at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Forms of power of attorney (proxy)

Exhibit I -

6

Exhibit II -

Bios of the candidates for the Board of Directors

7

July 29, 2020

Schedule

Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas 121,

Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

1:30 p.m.: Reception and identiﬁcation of shareholders 2:00 p.m.: Opening of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Dear Shareholder,

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sul América S.A., will be held on July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Company at Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas 121, Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Reinforcing our commitment to quality and transparency in communications, we present in this Manual information and guidance for your attendance at our Shareholders' Meeting and for analysis of the matters that will be discussed thereat.

This Manual should be read together with the Management Proposal and other documents relating to our Shareholders' Meeting and available at the headquarters of the Company, on its investor relations website (ri.sulamerica.com.br),

and on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 (www.b3.com.br).

Invitation

from Management

Your attendance at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sul América S.A. for 2020 is very important to us.

However, considering the pandemic scenario caused by the COVID-19 virus and aiming at the security of our shareholders, SulAmérica especially recommends this year the use of the remote voting bulletin, made available by the Company under the terms of CVM Instruction 481/09.

Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos

Vice-President for Control and Investor Relations

Call

Notice

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:01 UTC

