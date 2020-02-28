Sul América : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 7th Debenture Issuance

SUL AMÉRICA S.A. CNPJ/ME nº 29.978.814/0001-87 NIRE 3330003299-1 A Publicly held Company with Authorized Capital Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 28, 2020. On February 28, 2020, at 5p.m., at the registered office of Sul América S.A. ("Company"), at Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas, 121, south wing, 6th floor, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, and by teleconference the Board of Directors met, on duly-issued notice of call to meeting, with the presence of the unanimity of its members, to decide on the matters contained in the following agenda: the seventh issuance, by the Company, of unsecured, non-convertible debentures (" Debentures "), pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended (" Brazilian Corporations Law " and " Issuance ", respectively) and a public offering of the Debentures, with restricted placement efforts, under the terms of Law

No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended (" Brazilian Capital Market Law "), CVM Rule No. 476, dated 16 January, 2009, as amended (" CVM Rule 476 ") and other applicable legislation and regulations (the " Offer "); the authorization for the management of the Company to do all acts necessary to implement, formalize and manage the resolutions adopted at this meeting, as well as to represent the Company before the entities participating in the Issuance and the Offer; and the ratification of the acts which may be already done by the Company's management and legal representatives, in accordance with the matters above. After discussing the matters on the agenda, the Directors present at the meeting unanimously and without provisos of any kind decided: Pursuant to article 59, paragraph 1 of the Brazilian Corporations Law and to article 14, letter (s) from the Company bylaws, to approve the Issuance and the Offer with the following features, to be governed by the " Instrumento Particular de Escritura de Emissão Pública de Debêntures Simples, Não Conversíveis em Ações, da Espécie Quirografária, da Sétima Emissão de Sul América S.A. " (" Indenture "):

Use of Proceeds : The net funds obtained by the Company from the Issuance will be used in their entirety for reinforcement and adequacy of liquidity levels available to the Company as well as for general corporate purposes. Placement : The Debentures will be placed through a public offering with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to the Brazilian Capital Market Law, CVM Rule 476 and other applicable legislation and regulations and the " Contrato de Coordenação e Distribuição Pública de Debêntures Simples, Não Conversíveis em Ações, da Espécie Quirografária, da Sétima Emissão de Sul América S.A. " (" Placement Agreement ") with securities distribution system entities (" Underwriters ", being led by the lead underwriter, " Lead Underwriter ") in firm commitment with regard to all Debentures (" Firm Commitment "), targeting professional investors, as defined under Article 9 - A of CVM Rule No. 539, of November 13, 2013, as amended (" Professional Investors "). Collection of Investment Intentions : The procedure regarding the collection investments intentions adopted will be organized by the Underwriters, with any receipt of reservations, without minimum or maximum lots, for the validation and definition, with the Company, subject to the provision of the article 3 of the CVM Rule 476 (" Bookbuilding Procedure "): of the issuance in single series or in two (2) series, and the issuance and number of Debentures of the First Series and/or Debentures of the Second Series, subject to the limits provided for in item (h) below; of the Remuneration of the Debentures of the First Series (as defined below) and/or of the Remuneration of the Debentures of the Second Series (as defined below) within the limits provided in item "q" below; of the eventual subscription of the Debentures with premium or discount, as appropriate, being certain that, if applicable, the premium or discount will be the same for all Debentures of the respective series. Subscription Period : Subject to compliance with the requirements referred to in the Indenture, the Debentures will be subscribed at any time, from the distribution start date of the Offer, subject to the provisions of the articles 7º-A and 8º, paragraph 2 and 8º-A of CVM Rule 476. Form of Subscription and Payment and Price of Payment : The Debentures shall be subscribed and paid-up through the MDA - Módulo de Distribuição de Ativos (Asset

Distribution Module) managed and operated by B3 (" B3 " means B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão or B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Segmento CETIP UTVM , as applicable), by a maximum of fifty (50) Professional Investors, in cash, upon subscription (" Paying-in 2

Date"), and in local currency for the Unit Face Value (as defined below), at the First (1st) Paying-in Date (the "First Paying-inDate") of the respective series, or by the Unit Face Value plus First Series Remuneration or Second Series Remuneration as applicable, calculated pro rata from the First Paying-in Date of the respective series until the respective paying-in date, in the case of subscriptions that occur after the First Paying-in Date, and may also be subscribed at any Paying-in Date at a premium or discount, as it may be defined, given that, if applicable, the premium or discount will be the same for all Debentures of the respective series, at each Paying-in Date. Negotiation : The Debentures will be deposited for trading in the secondary market by means of the CETIP21 - Títulos e Valores Mobiliários , administrated and operated by the B3, provided that the financial liquidation of the trading and the electronic custody of the Debentures are made at B3. The Debentures may only be traded in the organized market after ninety (90) days of each subscription or acquisition by the investor, in accordance with Article 13 of CVM Rule 476, except by the lot of Debentures subscribed by the Underwriters in connection with the Firm Commitment as indicated in the moment of the subscription, if applicable, observing, in the subsequent negotiations, the limits and conditions set forth in Articles 2 and 3 of CVM Rule 476, observing, further, the compliance by the Company of the obligations set in the article 17 of CVM Rule 476. Issuance Amount : The total amount of the Issuance will be five hundred million reais (R$500,000,000.00), on the Issuance Date (as defined below). Quantity : The Issuance will be of five hundred thousand (500,000) Debentures. Face Value : The Debentures will have a unit face value of one thousand reais

(R$1,000.00), on the Issuance Date (" Unit Face Value "). Series : The Issuance will be carried out in up to two (2) series, in the system of communicating vessels, and the number of Debentures to be allocated in each series will be defined according to the Bookbuilding Procedures, with due regard for the sum of the Debentures of the first series (" Debentures of the First Series ") and of the Debentures of the second series (" Debentures of the Second Series ") may not exceed the amount provided for in item (h) above. Form and Proof of Ownership : The Debentures shall be issued under the registered and book-entry, without issuing of bonds and certificates, and for all legal purposes, the ownership of the Debentures will be proved by the statement of deposit account issued by the bookkeeping agent. In addition, the statement issued by B3 on behalf of 3

Debenture holder will be acknowledged as Debentures proof of ownership, when Debentures are held under electronic custody at B3. Convertibility : The Debentures are not convertible into shares issued by the Company. Type : The Debentures are of unsecured kind, pursuant to the provisions of article 58 of the Brazilian Corporations Law, without security and priority, not granting, therefore, any special or general privilege to the holders. Issuance Date : For all legal purposes and effects, the issuance date of the Debentures will March 10, 2020 (" Issuance Date "). Term and Maturity : Except in case of early redemption of the Debentures or early maturity of the obligations under the Debentures, pursuant to the Indenture, the term of the Debentures will be (i) nine (9) months for Debentures of the First Series, from the Issuance Date, maturing, therefore, in December 10, 2020 (" First Series Maturity Date "); and five (5) years for Debentures of the Second Series, from the Issuance Date, maturing, therefore in March 10, 2025 (" Second Series Maturity Date "). Payment of the Unit Face Value : Without prejudice to the payments due to early redemption, extraordinary amortization of the Debentures of the Second Series or early maturity of the obligations under the Debentures, pursuant to the Indenture: the Unit Face Value of Debentures of the First Series shall be fully paid at the First Series Maturity Date; and the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of Debentures of the Second Series shall be paid in three (3) installments, being: the first installment, in the amount corresponding to 33.3300% of the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the Second Series, due on March 10, 2023; the second installment, in the amount corresponding to 50.000% of the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the Second Series, due on March 10, 2024; and the third installment, in the amount corresponding to 100.000% of the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures, due on the Second Series Maturity Date. Remuneration : (i) the Remuneration of the Debentures of the First Series will be as

follows: (a) the Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the First Series will not be adjusted for inflation; (b) on the Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the First Series will bear interest corresponding to 100.00% of the accumulated variation of the average daily 4

rates of DI - Interbank Deposits of one day, "over extra group", expressed as a percentage per year of two hundred and fifty-two (252) Business Days, calculated and published daily by B3 in the daily bulletin available on its website (http://www.b3.com.br) ("DI Rate") plus the surcharge corresponding to a certain percentage per year, of two hundred and fifty-two (252) Business Days to be defined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedures, and in any case limited to 0.75%, expressed as a percentage per year of two hundred and fifty-two (252) Business Days ("First Series Surcharge" and, jointly with the DI Rate, "First Series Remuneration"), calculated in a way exponentially and cumulatively pro rata by business days from the First Paying-in Date of the Debentures of the First Series until the date of effective payment. Without prejudice to the payments due to early redemption of the Debentures of the First Series or early maturity of the obligations under the Debentures of the First Series, pursuant to the Indenture, the First Series Remuneration shall be paid in two (2) installments, being the first payment on September 10, 2020 and the First Series Maturity Date. The First Series Remuneration will be calculated in accordance to the terms of the Indenture; (ii) the Remuneration of the Debentures of the Second Series will be as follows: (a) the Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the Second Series will not be adjusted for inflation; (b) on the Unit Face Value or on the outstanding amount of Unit Face Value, as appropriate, of the Debentures of the Second Series will bear interest corresponding to 100.00% of the accumulated variation of the DI Rate plus the surcharge corresponding to a certain percentage per year, of two hundred and fifty- two (252) business days to be defined in accordance with the Bookbuilding Procedures, and in any case limited to 1.25%, expressed as a percentage per year of two hundred and fifty-two (252) business days ("Second Series Surcharge" and, jointly with the DI Rate, "Second Series Remuneration", and, jointly with the First Series Remuneration, "Remuneration"), calculated in a way exponentially and cumulatively pro rata by business days from the First Paying-in Date of the Debentures of the Second Series or the date of payment of Second Series Remuneration immediately preceding, as appropriate, until the date of effective payment. Without prejudice to the payments due to early redemption of the Debentures of the Second Series, extraordinary amortization of the Debentures of the Second Series or early maturity of the obligations under the Debentures of the Second Series, pursuant to the Indenture, the Second Series Remuneration shall be paid every six months from the Issuance Date, on day 10 of the months of September and March of each year, occurring the first payment on September 10, 2020 and the last on the Second Series Maturity Date. The Second Series Remuneration will be calculated in accordance to terms of the Indenture; Optional Early Redemption : Except as provided on item (t) below: (i) the Company may not, gratuitously, exercise the optional early redemption of any Debentures of the First Series; and (ii) the Company may, at its sole discretion, exercise, at any time from the Issuance Date, and through previous notification to the Debenture of the Second Series 5

holders (by means of publication of notice in accordance with the Indenture), to the trustee, bookkeeping agent, settlement bank and B3, prior at a minimum of three (3) Business Day of such event, the optional early redemption of all Debentures of the Second Series (the partial redemption shall be forbidden), with its subsequent cancelation, with the payment of the Unit Face Value or of the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the Second Series, as appropriate, plus Second Series Remuneration, calculated pro rata temporis from the First Paying-in Date of the Debentures of the Second Series or the date of payment of Second Series Remuneration immediately preceding, as appropriate, until the date of effective payment, plus premium over the early redemption amount as described above (observed that, in the event the optional early redemption occurs in any Second Series Remuneration or Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the Second Series payment date, the amounts paid on those dates shall not be considered) corresponding to 0.30% per year by the average duration remaining term, calculated with the terms of the Indenture. Optional Extraordinary Amortization : (i) the Company may not, gratuitously, exercise the optional extraordinary amortization of any Debentures of the First Series; (ii) the Company may, at its sole discretion, exercise, at any time from the Issuance Date, and through previous notification to the Debenture of the Second Series holders (by means of publication of notice in accordance with the Indenture), to the trustee, bookkeeping agent, settlement bank and B3, prior at a minimum of three (3) Business Day of such event, the extraordinary amortization on the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of all Debentures of the Second Series, limited to 98% of the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the Second Series, corresponding to the installment to the paid of the amount of the Unit Face Value of the Second Series, plus the proportional Second Series Remuneration to the amount of the installment to be paid of the outstanding amount of the Unit Face Value of the Second Series, calculated pro rata temporis , from the First Paying-in Date of the Debentures of the Second Series or the date of payment of Remuneration of the Second Series immediately preceding, as appropriate, until the date of effective payment, plus premium over the extraordinary amortization amount as described above (observed that, in the event the optional extraordinary amortization occurs in any Second Series Remuneration or Unit Face Value of the Debentures of the Second Series payment date, the amounts paid on those dates shall not be considered) corresponding to 0.30% per year by the average duration remaining term, calculated with the terms of the Indenture. Optional Offer of Early Redemption : The Company may, in its sole discretion, make, at any time, an offer of early redemption of the Debentures, in whole or in part, as set by the Company, with the subsequent cancellation of such Debentures, which will be addressed to all Debenture holders, without distinction, ensuring the same conditions to all Debenture holders, in whole or in part, as set for by the Company, to accept the early 6

redemption of the Debentures they hold, in accordance with the terms and conditions to be described in the Indenture. Optional Acquisition : The Company may, at any time, acquire Debentures, provided that it complies with the provisions of article 55, paragraph 3, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, in article 13 and, as applicable, in article 15 of the CVM Rule 476 and in the applicable CVM regulation. Debentures acquired by the Company may, at its discretion, be canceled, remain in treasury or be placed on the market again. The Debentures acquitted by the Company, to remain in treasury under the terms of this item, if and when replaced in the market, will be entitled to the same Remuneration applicable to the other outstanding Debentures of the same series. Early Termination : The Debentures will have its early maturity in the events and on terms to be set out in the Indenture. Default Charges : In the event of payment in arrears of any amount due by the Company to Debenture Holders under the terms to be set forth in the Indenture, in addition to the payment of Remuneration, calculated pro rata temporis from the First Paying-in Date of the respective series or of payment of Remuneration immediately preceding, where applicable, until the date of the effective payment, over any and all amounts in arrears, regardless of notice, judicial or extrajudicial notification, the following shall be incurred: (i) late payment fine of one percent (1%) per month, calculated pro rata temporis from default date until the date of effective payment; and (ii) non- compensatory default charge of two percent (2%). Terms Renewal : The terms referring to any obligation to be provided for in the Indenture until the first (1 st ) subsequent Business Day shall be considered renewed, if its maturity coincides with a non-Business Day, not being due any addition to payable amounts. For the purposes of Indenture, " Business Day " means (i) in relation to any monetary obligation, inclusive for calculation purposes, any day not falling on Saturday, Sunday or national holiday; and (ii) in relation to any nonmonetary obligation to be provided for in the Indenture, any day with business hours at commercial banks in the City and State of São Paulo and City and State of Rio de Janeiro, not falling on Saturday or Sunday. To authorize the Company's management to: (a) negotiate and execute all documents and any amendments thereto, including the Indenture and the Placement Agreement, as well as perform all acts necessary to the Issuance and the Offer, including represent it before any public or private entities in order of obtaining registration of the Offer and including the amendments to 7

the Indenture; and (b) engage service providers in connection with the Issuance and the Offer, as applicable, including, but not limited to, the Underwriters, the trustee, the financial institution to act as bookkeeping agent, the financial institution to act as settlement bank of the Debentures, the distribution and trading systems for the Debentures and the legal advisors. To ratify the acts which may be already done by the management and legal representatives of the Company, in line with the resolutions above. There being no further business, the meeting was concluded with the drawing -up of these minutes, which, after having been read and found in conformity, was signed by all those present at the meeting. Rio de Janeiro, February 28, 2020. Signatures: Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas, Chairman; Carlos Infante de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, David Lorne Levy, Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon, Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo, Romeu Côrtes Domingues and Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo, members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, Secretary of the meeting. As Secretary of the meeting I declare that this is a faithful copy of the original drawn up in the book of minutes. Fernanda Bezerra ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ) Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF) Secretary of the meeting 8