Sul América : Notice to Shareholders - Management Proposal

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

Corporate taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/MF) nº 29,978,814/0001-87

Company Registry (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Authorized Capital Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SUL AMÉRICA S.A. ("SulAmérica" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders that, on this date, the Management Proposal for the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on July 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm, was represented with the purpose of adjust the table contained in item 5(a) of Attachment 9-1-II of CVM Instruction 481/09.

The represented Management Proposal is available for consultation on our website (ri.sulamerica.com.br), and on the websites of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (www.cvm.gov.br).

Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2020.

Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos

Vice President of Control and Investor Relations Officer