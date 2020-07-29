Sul América : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and Interest on Shareholders` Equity

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) 29.978.814/0001-87

Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Share Capital

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Sul América S.A. (B3: SULA11) ("Company" or "SulAmérica") hereby informs its shareholders that, as approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on July 29, 2020, the payment of dividends for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in the amount of R$131,084,669.47, to be paid at the rate of R$0.112634684525650 per Company's common or preferred shares not represented by unit, and R$0.337904053576950 per unit, will be carried out as from August 10, 2020. Shareholders registered in the Company's records as of July 29, 2020 will be entitled to receive the dividends. The Company also clarifies that the shares and units shall be traded on the Brazilian Securities, Commodities and Futures Exchange (B3) without rights to the dividends hereby declared from July 30, 2020 onwards.

The Company also informs the payment, as of August 10, 2020, of Interest on Shareholders' Equity ("JCP"), approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors, as follows: