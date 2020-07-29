Sul América : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and Interest on Shareholders` Equity

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) 29.978.814/0001-87
Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1
Publicly-held Company with Authorized Share Capital
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Sul América S.A. (B3: SULA11) ("Company" or "SulAmérica") hereby informs its shareholders that, as approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on July 29, 2020, the payment of dividends for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in the amount of R$131,084,669.47, to be paid at the rate of R$0.112634684525650 per Company's common or preferred shares not represented by unit, and R$0.337904053576950 per unit, will be carried out as from August 10, 2020. Shareholders registered in the Company's records as of July 29, 2020 will be entitled to receive the dividends. The Company also clarifies that the shares and units shall be traded on the Brazilian Securities, Commodities and Futures Exchange (B3) without rights to the dividends hereby declared from July 30, 2020 onwards.
The Company also informs the payment, as of August 10, 2020, of Interest on Shareholders' Equity ("JCP"), approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors, as follows:
JCP approved on September 19, 2019, in the total gross amount of R$60,000,000.00, corresponding to R$0.0516508682801494 per common or preferred share, and R$0.1549526048404480 per unit. Shareholders registered in the Company's records on September 24, 2019 are entitled to receive interest on capital, while the shares and units traded on B3 as from September 25, 2019 will not have rights to receive interest on capital, in accordance with the Notice to Shareholders published on September 19, 2019. The withholding income tax at source was applied to the amount of interest on capital, except to shareholders that evidenced to be exempt or immune in accordance with applicable legislation by presenting to the Company the documentary evidence of their tax status until September 25, 2019.
JCP approved on December 13, 2019, in the total gross amount of R$110,000,000.00, corresponding to R$0.0946285529110663 per common or preferred share, and R$0.2838856587331990 per unit. Shareholders registered in the Company's records on December 18, 2019 are entitled to
receive interest on capital, while the shares and units traded on B3 as from December 19, 2019 will not have rights to receive interest on capital, in accordance with the Notice to Shareholders published on December 13, 2019. The withholding income tax at source was applied to the amount of interest on capital, except to shareholders that evidenced to be exempt or immune in accordance with applicable legislation by presenting to the Company the documentary evidence of their tax status until December 19, 2019.
For further information and/or clarification, shareholders may contact any branch of Banco Itaú Unibanco, during banking business hours, or through the investor specific Service Channel and with the convenience of the Digital Channels.
Service Channel: 3003-9285 for capital cities and metropolitan regions and 08007209285 for others regions.
Digital Channels: account holders may consult the information through the bankline (https://www.itau.com.br/), if the investor is non-account holder the
information will be available on the Itaú Corretora website (https://www.itaucorretora.com.br/).
Rio de Janeiro, July 29, 2020. The Management.
