Sul América : Notice to the Market - Change of Auditor

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers' (CNPJ) 29.978.814/0001-87

Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Share Capital

Publicly held company registration number nº 21121

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sul América S.A. (B3: SULA11) ("Company"), informs the public in general that the Board of Directors of the Company, in a meeting held on February, 20, 2020, approved the hiring of Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S, registered in

the National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers' (CNPJ) under number 61.366.936/0002-06, to provide independent auditing services to the Company and its direct and indirect subsidiaries for a period of 5 (five) years from the first quarter of 2020, replacing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes ("Deloitte"), whose services ended with the auditing of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The change of independent auditors occurred due to the ending of the term of the contract with Deloitte.

The Company also informs that it obtained the necessary consent from Deloitte, regarding the above mentioned change.

Rio de Janeiro, February 27, 2020.

Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos

Vice-President of Control and Investor Relations Officer