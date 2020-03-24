Log in
Sul América : Notice to the Market - Postponement of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

03/24/2020 | 06:18pm EDT

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers' (CNPJ) n. 29.978.814/0001-87

Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 33.3.0003299-1

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Share Capital

Publicly held company registration number 02112-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sul América S.A. (B3: SULA11) ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in light of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus and the ensuing reccomendations issued by public and health authorities, the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting ("ASM") scheduled to occur on March 26 has been

postponed to April 24, 2020 at 3pm.

In alignment with the Notice to the Market disclosed on March 17, 2020, such measure reaffirms SulAmérica's commitment towards prudence and responsibility as required by the current scenario by taking all actions within its reach to preserve its shareholders, its staff and the society in general, in line with the protocols and preventive measures determined by local and international authorities. In this sense, it is the Company's view that holding the ASM on its original date would not be advisable due to several factors, including the exposure of the attendees to unnecessary risks and the substantial restrictions to urban mobility currently in effect.

It should be highlighted that: (i) the new date designated for the ASM continues to meet the statutory deadline set forth by Law n. 6.404/76 for the holding of annual shareholders' meetings; (ii) the contents of the agenda and of the Management Proposal relating to the ASM disclosed to the shareholders on February 20, 2020 are preserved, while certain reference dates contained therein will be updated accordingly (such as the date of the ASM and the date of the shareholding base to be considered for purposes of the dividend payment); (iii) voting instructions contemplated by the Distance Voting Bulletins ("DVBs") already sent to the Company will remain valid and effective for purposes of the ASM, as per article 21-X, item I, of CVM Ruling n. 481; and (iv) shareholders will have an extended period running up to April 17 to submit DVBs to the Company, via e-mail (governanca.corporativa@sulamerica.com.br), with the goal of allowing shareholders to take part in the ASM without being exposed to health risks or incurring into additional costs.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation's development daily and, nearing the date of the ASM, will inform its shareholders in due course about any preventive measures which may be adopted for the ASM to preserve safety conditions or, if the case may be, about any revised approach in light of potential new rules or directives in force at such time.

Rio de Janeiro, March 24, 2020.

Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos

Vice-President of Control and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 22:17:02 UTC
