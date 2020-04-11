Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sullivan, Cramer in Call with Senior Saudi Officials: Need Action on Decreasing Oil Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 05:13pm EDT
04.11.20

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, led a nearly two-hour call today between a group of senators and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, and Deputy Defense Minister, Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

'While I appreciate that Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, took the time-nearly 2 hours-to update my Senate colleagues and me on the current state of play with other OPEC members, it's important to remember that Saudi Arabia's announcement on March 6th of massively increasing production to over 12 million barrels a day greatly exacerbated the turmoil in global energy markets, at a time when the world was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic crisis,' said Senator Sullivan. 'States, like Alaska, continue to suffer from this turmoil today-tens of thousands of hard-working Americans have been laid off and independent energy companies have been forced to close up shop. While, in recent days, Saudi Arabia has been making commitments to decrease oil production and to play a constructive role in global energy markets, actions speak louder than words. The Kingdom needs to take sustainable, concrete actions to significantly cut oil production, and it needs to do so soon.'

'While we appreciate them taking the first step toward fixing the problem they created, the Saudis spent over a month waging war on American oil producers, all while our troops protected theirs. That's not how friends treat friends,' said Senator Cramer. 'Their actions were inexcusable and won't be forgotten. Saudi Arabia's next steps will determine whether our strategic partnership is salvageable.'

The high-ranking Saudi defense and energy officials on today's call highlight the efficacy of the legislation Senators Cramer and Sullivan introduced to remove troops from Saudi Arabia and relocate them elsewhere in the Middle East. Learn more here.

Also joining the call was Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the United States, Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whom Senators Cramer and Sullivan have spoken to multiple times during this dispute.

Joining Senators Cramer and Sullivan on their call with the Saudis were Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Cory Gardner (R-CO), John Cornyn (R-TX), John Barrassso (R-WY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Kennedy (R-LA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and John Hoeven (R-ND).

'We again spoke with Princess Reema, the Saudi Energy Minister and Deputy Defense Minister about the importance of stopping the oil price war and providing stability in global energy markets, especially with the challenges of decreasing demand during the coronavirus pandemic,' said Senator Hoeven. 'The agreement by Saudi Arabia and Russia to stop flooding the market and to cut production is a step in the right direction. U.S. producers are driven by global market conditions, and going forward we will work to restore balance to the market and ensure these state-run oil companies are held to the agreement. At the same time, we will continue our efforts to support U.S. oil and gas producers, including working to fund purchases of domestically-produced oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).'

###

Disclaimer

Dan Sullivan published this content on 11 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2020 21:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pU.S. senators press Saudi officials to put oil cut in motion
RE
06:49pCanadian legislators approve wage subsidy as coronavirus spreads
RE
06:37pMexican president's nationalist oil vision fuels standoff with Saudis
RE
06:27pEXCLUSIVE : Macy's taps Lazard to bolster finances as coronavirus saps sales - sources
RE
06:17pMexican president's nationalist oil vision fuels standoff with Saudis
RE
06:10pExclusive - JPMorgan Chase to raise mortgage borrowing standards as economic outlook darkens
RE
05:13pSULLIVAN, CRAMER IN CALL WITH SENIOR SAUDI OFFICIALS : Need Action on Decreasing Oil Production
PU
04:24pCongressional Republicans nix Democratic bid for broader coronavirus relief
RE
03:08pWarehouse workers risk COVID-19 to ship Gucci shades, face cream, sofas
RE
02:53pCABINET SECRETARIAT OF BHUTAN : Press Release
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
2Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
3ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K..
4DTE ENERGY COMPANY : High winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group