Sumida : Notice of Resolutions adopted at the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/25/2019 | 03:55am EDT

The reports made and resolutions adopted at the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'General Shareholders' Meeting') on March 24, 2019 are as follows.

Reports:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and reports on the audited results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the independent auditors and the Audit Committee for the 64th term (January 1 to December 31, 2018).
  2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 64th term (January 1 to December 31, 2018)
    Details pertaining to the above were reported.

Resolution: Election of eight (8) Directors of the Board
Approved as proposed. The following six (6) persons Messrs. Shigeyuki Yawata, Johji Sato, Pak Hong Auyang, Yukihiro Moroe, Atsushi Kato, Michael Mühlbayer were re-elected. Ms. Masako Miyatake and Mr. Tatsuo Umemoto were newly elected. All directors have assumed their positions as directors of the board.

With the exception of Mr. Shigeyuki Yawata all seven (7) directors are outside directors.

Disclaimer

Sumida Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:54:17 UTC
