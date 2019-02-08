Sumida : Notice of Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast and the Year-end Dividend Forecast

SUMIDA CORPORATION (hereafter: the Company) hereby revises the consolidated financial forecast and the annual dividend forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018) that was released on February 13, 2018.

Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018)

Sales Operating

Profit Income

Before

Taxes Net Income

Attributable to

Owners of Parent EPS Forecast (A) 98,000 6,200 5,400 3,800 142.27 Revised Forecast (B) 97,500 5,380 4,060 2,400 89.49 Variance in Amount

(B) - (A) (500) (820) (1,340) (1,400) --- Variance in % (B / A) (0.5) (13.2) (24.8) (36.8) --- (Ref.) Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2017 90,153 6,217 5,697 4,504 176.41 Reasons for the Revision

We have revised the full year forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2018 as shown above, reflecting the recent net income attributable to owners of parent that will fall below our initial forecast, due to the depreciation of China's RMB as well as due to the impact of the recent tax reforms in Japan, leading to temporary reversal of deferred tax assets.

The public disclosure of the Consolidated Financial for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018 is scheduled for February 12, 2019. Reason for the Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast

As a top priority of the Company to return profit to our shareholders, dividend with a dividend payout ratio of 25-30% has been paid as the Company's basic policy. As stipulated in the articles of incorporation, dividends can be paid based on a Board resolution. Basic policy is a 4-times a year dividend. Concerning the payment method, the quarterly determined dividend amount is paid in the first up to the third quarter.

With respect to the fourth quarter, however, a year-end dividend amount is paid, reflecting the consolidated results. If the dividend amount calculated based on the consolidated dividend payout ratio (25% to 30%) exceeds the scheduled annual dividend, it is the Company's policy to add the excess amount to the year-end dividend.

Retained earnings will be used for strengthening the financial structure as well as for securing future growth.

Dividend for the fiscal period ending December 2018 amounting to 36 yen per share was planned in the beginning of the year, and a quarterly dividend amounting to 6 yen per share was paid from the first quarter to the third quarter. As the total annual dividend amount, calculated with a payout ratio based on the consolidated results, is falling below the initial annual dividend plan of 36 yen to 27 yen, a year-end dividend amounting to 9 yen per share is planned to be paid. However, this is the plan, and the final year-end dividend will be determined by the Board of Directors on February 21, 2019. Details of the Revision of the Year-end Dividend Forecast

Annual Dividend Amount First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Year-end Total Previous Forecast

(February 13, 2018) --- --- --- 18.00 36.00 Revised Forecast --- --- --- 9.00 27.00 Actual 6.00 6.00 6.00 --- --- Results of the Previous

Year (Ended December

2017) 6.00 6.00 6.00 27.00 45.00