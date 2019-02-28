Sumida : Notice of the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SUMIDA CORPORATION (the 'Company') hereby would like to inform you that the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as outlined below.

Time and Date: 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 (JST)

(The reception desk will open at 12:30 p.m., JST.) Venue: HAKUHO, 4th floor, Hotel Mariners Court Tokyo,

4-7-28, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (map)



Concerning the Exercise of Voting Rights

Shareholders attending the meeting in person are requested to submit the voting form enclosed with this notice at the reception desk on the day of the meeting.

A shareholder may exercise his/her voting rights by designating one proxy who is another shareholder of the Company with voting rights pursuant to Article 17 of the Articles of Incorporation. In such cases, please submit to the Company a document proving the proxy's power of representation (power of attorney).

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, please exercise your voting rights using either of the below methods.

[Exercising Voting Rights by Mail]

After indicating your acceptance or rejection of the agenda item on the voting form enclosed with the Notice of the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, return it without affixing a stamp.

Votes to be received by: 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 (JST)

[Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet]

Please access the Website for Exercising Voting Rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) with a computer, smartphone, or mobile phone, and enter the log-in ID and temporary password shown on the voting form enclosed with the Notice of the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Follow the instructions given on the screen to indicate your acceptance or rejection.

In addition, you can exercise voting rights from the Website for Exercising Voting Rights for smartphones, which does not require the entry of the log-in ID and temporary password, by scanning the QR code shown on the voting form with your smartphone or other devices.

Votes to be given by: 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 (JST)

Please note that shareholders are to bear any and all telecommunications charges, including call charges, and connection charges to be paid to Internet service providers when accessing the Website for Exercising Voting Rights. For shareholders who intend to exercise voting rights via mobile phones or smartphones, please note that it may not be possible to do so using certain models. In the event that a shareholder exercises a voting right on multiple occasions via the Internet, the Company will treat the shareholder's final vote as the effective exercise of the voting right.

If the reference materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated and Non-consolidated Financial Statements are subsequently revised, the revisions shall be posted on this Website.

General Enquiries:

PR/IR Team

Tel: +81-3-6758-2473