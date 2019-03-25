Sumida : Notice on the Determination of the Members of the Committees and Executive Officers

On March 24, 2019, following the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors appointed the members of the committees and Executive Officers by resolution as set out below.

Members of the Committees

Nomination Committee Pak Hong Auyang, Michael Mühlbayer, Yukihiro Moroe Audit Committee Atsushi Kato, Johji Sato, Masako Miyatake, Tatsuo Umemoto Compensation Committee Pak Hong Auyang, Michael Mühlbayer, Yukihiro Moroe Executive Officers

Title Name Representative Executive Officer (CEO) Shigeyuki Yawata Representative Executive Officer (President) Tomoharu Suseki Representative Executive Officer (CFO) Yoshiyuki Honda