Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sumitomo : First Detached Spec Home Project in Thailand Sumitomo Forestry to Develop 1,400 Units in Joint Venture with Major Local Real Estate Development Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:43am EDT

May 31, 2019

For Immediate Release

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

First Detached Spec Home Project in Thailand

Sumitomo Forestry to Develop 1,400 Units in Joint Venture with Major Local Real Estate Development Company

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa;

Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter Sumitomo Forestry) announced the launch of a detached house and storefront townhouse development business (hereinafter detached spec home business) in the Kingdom of Thailand (hereinafter Thailand). This is a joint venture between Sumitomo Forestry Singapore Ltd. (hereinafter SFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry, and Property Perfect PCL (hereinafter Property Perfect), a Thai real estate development company. Investment will total approximately 190 million U.S. dollars. The average price per unit will be 162,000 U.S. dollars. Development will begin June 2019 and is slated for completion in 2027.

Image

A special purpose company will be established to develop and sell a total of approximately 1,400 detached houses and storefront townhouses for the project. SFS is to cover 49% of the investment and Property Perfect is to cover 51% of the investment. This detached spec home business is a first for Sumitomo Forestry in Thailand. Houses with total floor area between 110 to 230 m2 will be developed across five projects on approximately 52 hectares located in Pathum Thani Province, about an hour by car to the center of Bangkok.

Sumitomo Forestry, together with Property Perfect and its affiliate Grande Asset Hotels & Property PCL in the Thonglor and Riverside areas of central Bangkok, are currently working together on the construction and sales of the Hyde Heritage Thonglor and Riverside Project (provisional name) luxury condominiums.

Property Perfect began as a detached spec home company in 1985. For over 30 years they have provided high quality products to enrich lives under the concept of "Happy Living".

Property Perfect owns Kiroro Resort in Hokkaido, a resort famous for skiing and outdoor activities, and engages in a real estate development business actively in Japan.

Sumitomo Forestry is planning to establish a system to sell 10,000 homes in the US and 3,000 homes in Australia as part of its US and Australia housing and real estate business. In Asia, Sumitomo Forestry will strengthen long-term relationships with local partners, including the Property Perfect Group, and expand the business area as the third area after the US and Australia to strengthen overseas business revenue base.

Business Overview

Name

:

LAKE Forestry (provisional name)

Location

:

Pathum Thani Province, Thailand

Total units

:

Approximately 1,400

Site area

:

Approximately 52 hectares for total area of five projects

Structure, number of floors

:

Precast reinforced concrete, two floors above ground

(The number of floors of the storefront townhouse is

under consideration)

Floor plan

:

Three or four bedrooms

Total floor area

:

110 m2-230 m2

Average price

:

162,000 U.S. dollars

Construction time

:

Scheduled for 2019-2027

Start of sales

:

Scheduled for 2020

■Map

Detached house

Project Site

Pathum Thani Province

Nonthaburi

Don Mueang Airport

Province

Bangkok

Central Bangkok

Storefront townhouse

Suvarnabhumi Airport

Samut Prakan Province

Property Perfect

Company name

: Property Perfect PCL (listed on SET in 1993)

Location

: Vorasombat Building, 100/1 Rama IX Road, Bangkok,

Thailand

Established

:

1985

Representative

:

Dr. Thanong Bidaya (Chairman)

Principal business

: Detached house business, spec real estate business, growth

real estate business, general real estate business

Number of employees : 1,102 (as of December 2018)

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 04:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aBIOM'UP : Industry Veteran Dr. Jan Ohrstrom takes on Executive Leadership of Biom'up
EQ
02:05aFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:04aTHALES : Yamal-601 satellite in orbit
PU
02:04aAMETEK : Reading Alloys Appoints Michael Wilkes as New Product Manager, Powders
PU
02:02aTetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement re Monthly Factsheet
PR
02:02aAll Star Minerals Plc - Final Results
PR
02:02aCapital for Colleagues plc - Interim Results
PR
02:02aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – financial calendar
AQ
02:02aMKANGO RESOURCES : Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending March 31, 2019
AQ
02:01aBOLIDEN : Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2Oil set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade conflicts spread
3AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
5Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About