Sumitomo : First Detached Spec Home Project in Thailand Sumitomo Forestry to Develop 1,400 Units in Joint Venture with Major Local Real Estate Development Company

May 31, 2019
For Immediate Release
Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.
First Detached Spec Home Project in Thailand
Sumitomo Forestry to Develop 1,400 Units in Joint Venture with Major Local Real Estate Development Company
Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa;
Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter Sumitomo Forestry) announced the launch of a detached house and storefront townhouse development business (hereinafter detached spec home business) in the Kingdom of Thailand (hereinafter Thailand). This is a joint venture between Sumitomo Forestry Singapore Ltd. (hereinafter SFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry, and Property Perfect PCL (hereinafter Property Perfect), a Thai real estate development company. Investment will total approximately 190 million U.S. dollars. The average price per unit will be 162,000 U.S. dollars. Development will begin June 2019 and is slated for completion in 2027.
Image
A special purpose company will be established to develop and sell a total of approximately 1,400 detached houses and storefront townhouses for the project. SFS is to cover 49% of the investment and Property Perfect is to cover 51% of the investment. This detached spec home business is a first for Sumitomo Forestry in Thailand. Houses with total floor area between 110 to 230 m2 will be developed across five projects on approximately 52 hectares located in Pathum Thani Province, about an hour by car to the center of Bangkok.
Sumitomo Forestry, together with Property Perfect and its affiliate Grande Asset Hotels & Property PCL in the Thonglor and Riverside areas of central Bangkok, are currently working together on the construction and sales of the Hyde Heritage Thonglor and Riverside Project (provisional name) luxury condominiums.
Property Perfect began as a detached spec home company in 1985. For over 30 years they have provided high quality products to enrich lives under the concept of "Happy Living".
Property Perfect owns Kiroro Resort in Hokkaido, a resort famous for skiing and outdoor activities, and engages in a real estate development business actively in Japan.
Sumitomo Forestry is planning to establish a system to sell 10,000 homes in the US and 3,000 homes in Australia as part of its US and Australia housing and real estate business. In Asia, Sumitomo Forestry will strengthen long-term relationships with local partners, including the Property Perfect Group, and expand the business area as the third area after the US and Australia to strengthen overseas business revenue base.
|
■ Business Overview
|
|
|
Name
|
:
|
LAKE Forestry (provisional name)
|
Location
|
:
|
Pathum Thani Province, Thailand
|
Total units
|
:
|
Approximately 1,400
|
Site area
|
:
|
Approximately 52 hectares for total area of five projects
|
Structure, number of floors
|
:
|
Precast reinforced concrete, two floors above ground
|
|
|
(The number of floors of the storefront townhouse is
|
|
|
under consideration)
|
Floor plan
|
:
|
Three or four bedrooms
|
Total floor area
|
:
|
110 m2-230 m2
|
Average price
|
:
|
162,000 U.S. dollars
|
Construction time
|
:
|
Scheduled for 2019-2027
|
Start of sales
|
:
|
Scheduled for 2020
|
■Map
|
|
|
|
|
Detached house
|
Project Site
|
Pathum Thani Province
|
|
|
|
Nonthaburi
|
|
Don Mueang Airport
|
|
|
|
|
Province
|
|
Bangkok
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Bangkok
|
Storefront townhouse
|
|
|
Suvarnabhumi Airport
|
Samut Prakan Province
|
■ Property Perfect
|
|
|
Company name
|
: Property Perfect PCL (listed on SET in 1993)
|
Location
|
: Vorasombat Building, 100/1 Rama IX Road, Bangkok,
|
|
|
Thailand
|
Established
|
:
|
1985
|
Representative
|
:
|
Dr. Thanong Bidaya (Chairman)
|
Principal business
|
: Detached house business, spec real estate business, growth
|
|
|
real estate business, general real estate business
Number of employees : 1,102 (as of December 2018)
Disclaimer
