Sumitomo : First Detached Spec Home Project in Thailand Sumitomo Forestry to Develop 1,400 Units in Joint Venture with Major Local Real Estate Development Company

May 31, 2019

For Immediate Release

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

First Detached Spec Home Project in Thailand

Sumitomo Forestry to Develop 1,400 Units in Joint Venture with Major Local Real Estate Development Company

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa;

Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter Sumitomo Forestry) announced the launch of a detached house and storefront townhouse development business (hereinafter detached spec home business) in the Kingdom of Thailand (hereinafter Thailand). This is a joint venture between Sumitomo Forestry Singapore Ltd. (hereinafter SFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry, and Property Perfect PCL (hereinafter Property Perfect), a Thai real estate development company. Investment will total approximately 190 million U.S. dollars. The average price per unit will be 162,000 U.S. dollars. Development will begin June 2019 and is slated for completion in 2027.

A special purpose company will be established to develop and sell a total of approximately 1,400 detached houses and storefront townhouses for the project. SFS is to cover 49% of the investment and Property Perfect is to cover 51% of the investment. This detached spec home business is a first for Sumitomo Forestry in Thailand. Houses with total floor area between 110 to 230 m2 will be developed across five projects on approximately 52 hectares located in Pathum Thani Province, about an hour by car to the center of Bangkok.

Sumitomo Forestry, together with Property Perfect and its affiliate Grande Asset Hotels & Property PCL in the Thonglor and Riverside areas of central Bangkok, are currently working together on the construction and sales of the Hyde Heritage Thonglor and Riverside Project (provisional name) luxury condominiums.

Property Perfect began as a detached spec home company in 1985. For over 30 years they have provided high quality products to enrich lives under the concept of "Happy Living".

Property Perfect owns Kiroro Resort in Hokkaido, a resort famous for skiing and outdoor activities, and engages in a real estate development business actively in Japan.