Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sumitomo : Forestry Acquires a US Land Development Company Providing Land to the Top 10 Builders in the Northwest Region of South Carolina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:11am CEST

August 17, 2018

For Immediate Release

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Forestry Acquires a US Land Development Company

Providing Land to the Top 10 Builders in the Northwest Region of South

Carolina

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Akira Ichikawa; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter "Sumitomo Forestry") announced that it has acquired a 60% equity interest in the United States Mark III Properties, LLC (hereinafter: Mark III) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. (President: Atsushi Iwasaki; Headquarters: Bellevue City, Washington State, U.S.A.). A celebrative reception for the new partnership was held on August 14, local time.

The Sumitomo Forestry Group cited diversifying revenue sources in the global market as a basic policy in its Medium-term Management Plan 2018. The present initiative is part of that plan. The housing construction and sales businesses are steadily expanding in the United States and Australia, with sales of approximately 10,000 homes planned for the fiscal year ending March 2019.

Mark III is a land development company that was established in 1974. It engages in the developmentand sale of completed housing lots (for detached houses and townhouses) in Greenville and the Spartanburg areas in Northwestern South Carolina, situated in the southern part of the United States. The number of blocks handed over in the fiscal year ending December 2017 was 1,153. Sales were at $57M. It comprises a large share of the land provided to the top 10 builders in that area.

Greenville and Spartanburg areas

SC: South Carolina NC: North Carolina VA: Virginia

WV: West Virginia DC: Washington DC MD: Maryland

PA: Pennsylvania GA: Georgia

FL: Florida

Dan Ryan Builders (DRB), a homebuilding and sales company of the Sumitomo Forestry Group, has also expanded into the area.

Outline of Mark III Properties, LLC

  • (1) Name of Company

  • (2) Name and title of Representative

  • (3) Location of Head Office

  • (4) Date of Establishment

  • (5) Business

  • (6) Number of employees

  • (7) Net Sales

*Date of equity interest acquisitionMark III Properties, LLC John Beeson (President) Spartanburg City, South Carolina, US 1974

Land development in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas, South Carolina 10 employees (as of end of March 2018)

USD 57 million (for fiscal year ended in December 2017) May 1, 2018

The Sumitomo Forestry Group will continue to accumulate expertise the housing-related business in the United States for further business expansion and development.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 04:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aNASPERS : Wits want to keep flying
AQ
07:41aPRIMECARE : Fayette County Commissioner approve additional psych care at prison
AQ
07:38aTESLA : Elon Musk says past year has been excruciating and 'worst is yet to come'
AQ
07:37aTESLA : Musk says stress, overwork taking heavy toll
AQ
07:36aBJORN BORG : BJÖRN BORG AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – JUNE 2018
PU
07:35aCORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Hannover Leasing buys 'Central Post' office building in Rotterdam for institutional property fund
EQ
07:31aCIMCO MARINE : Q2 2018 Preliminary results of Cimco Marine AB (Publ) and additional fund raise
AQ
07:31aBJORN BORG : Björn borg ab interim report january - june 2018
AQ
07:31aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Half Year Financial Report 2018
GL
07:23aTESLA : Art of tweeting for business leadership
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SUMITOMO : Forestry Acquires a US Land Development Company Providing Land to the Top 10 Builders in the Nor..
3AMYRIS INC : Amyris Announces Launch of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5INTEL CORPORATION : As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.