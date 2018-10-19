Sumitomo Riko : Integrated Report 2018

Therefore, please be aware that actual sales and proﬁts may vary materially from those described in this report. The Sumito-mo Riko Group does not intend or assume any obligation to up-date and ofﬁcially announce these forward-looking statements after the release of this report.
Introduction
The Sumitomo Spirit
The Sumitomo Spirit has been reﬁned through the generation for 400 years based on the Founder's Precepts "Monjuin Shiigaki," which Masatomo Sumitomo, the founder of the Sumitomo family, wrote and handed on to describe how a merchant should conduct business. The basic points of the Sumitomo Spirit have been passed on in the form of the two articles of the Business Principles as management guidelines of Sumitomo companies.
Business Principles
Quoted from the Sumitomo Goshi Kaisha Administrative Regulations formulated in 1928
Article 1. Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on a solid foundation by placing prime importance on integrity and sound management in the conduct of its business.
Article 2. Sumitomo's business interests must always be in harmony with the public interest. Sumitomo shall adapt to good times and bad times but will not pursue immoral business.
Sumitomo Riko Group Management Philosophy
In light of the Sumitomo Spirit, all of us at the Sumitomo Riko Group will:
-
1. We will provide superior products and services to meet customer needs based on technological innovation.
-
2. We will place top priority on safety and work to ensure the safety of people and society.
-
3. We will strive to protect the global environment and to contribute to creating better communities.
-
4. We will maintain a high standard of corporate ethics and observe all laws and regulations to earn public trust and confidence worldwide.
-
5. We will foster an invigorating corporate culture that respects our employees' diversity, personal qualities, and individuality.
Inspired by the spirit inherited from the past,Sumitomo Riko Group reaches out to the world
From Foundation to Expansion of the Business Scope
Entering Overseas Markets with Automotive Products
Aspiring to be a Leading Global Enterprise
|
1929
|
Established in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, as Showa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
|
1959
|
Started the full-scale automotive hose business
|
1988
|
Established the ﬁrst overseas production base in the U.S.
|
2013
|
Executed four M&A deals, including acquisition of an Italian auto-
|
1930
|
Company name changed to Kabata Chotai (Belt) Co., Ltd.
|
Started manufacturing hydraulic hoses
|
1994
|
Started the automotive sound controlling/insulation products business
|
motive hose manufacturer and a German automotive anti-vibration
|
Started manufacturing ﬂat belts and belts for belt conveyors
|
1961
|
Company name changed to Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd. (changed the kanji for
|
Company stock listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
rubber manufacturer and making them into subsidiaries
|
1937
|
Company name changed to Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd. (using the kanji for "Rubber" in the Japanese name)
|
"Rubber" to katakana, a different Japanese form of writing)
|
1995
|
Established the ﬁrst bases in Asia (Thailand and China)
|
Started the health and nursing care business
|
following the participation of Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works (current Sumitomo Electric Industries,
|
1964
|
Moved the head ofﬁce from Yokkaichi City to Komaki City, Aichi Prefecture
|
1996
|
Promoted to the ﬁrst sections of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges
|
2014
|
Company name changed to Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
|
Ltd.) in management. Started the manufacturing of industrial rubber products in addition to rubber belts.
|
1968
|
Started the automotive interior equipment business
|
1999
|
Established the ﬁrst base in Europe (Poland)
|
2016
|
Established Global Headquarters in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
|
1949
|
Company stock listed on the Nagoya Stock Exchange
|
1976
|
Started Foreman Training as an initiative to develop human
|
2001
|
Developed a vibration control device for the housing market
|
Advanced Automotive Systems R&D Center opened
|
1954
|
Started the automotive anti-vibration rubber products business
|
resources through improvement activities at workplaces
|
2002
|
TRI Technical Center USA, Inc., the ﬁrst development center overseas,
|
2017
|
New Business Development Center opened
|
1984
|
Started the ofﬁce equipment precision components business
|
established
Disclosure Based on the Materiality Principle
In preparing this report, information is disclosed by internally discussing and identifying material aspects to be reported. The process for identifying material aspects is indicated below.
|
Step 1
|
Select matters to be evaluated
|
Step 2
|
Evaluate materiality
|
Step 3
|
Determine matters to be included in the report
Select matters to be evaluated by referring to GRI Sustainability Reporting Guideline (G4) and other published guidelines.
Evaluate materiality from two perspectives-value created for the organization itself and value created for others-as required by the IIRC Integrated Reporting Framework.
Determine matters to be included in the report based on the results of materiality evaluation.
Materiality Matrix
Period covered in the Report
From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 (ﬁscal 2017).
This Report also refers to certain activities that are being undertaken in ﬁscal 2018 or were carried out in previous years.
Boundary of the Report
This Report covers Sumitomo Riko and its Group companies.
In this Report, "Sumitomo Riko" and the "Sumitomo Riko Group" are deﬁned as follows.
"Sumitomo Riko" and "the Company": Sumitomo Riko Company Limited "Sumitomo Riko Group" and the "Group": Sumitomo Riko and Group companies.
The term "Group companies" alone does not include Sumitomo Riko. Group companies may be described as associated companies, subsidiaries or afﬁliated companies.
Reliability and Assurance of the Report
KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. provides assurance on the performance indicators marked with, attesting to the accuracy and completeness of the information disclosed. Furthermore a review of the Sumitomo Riko Group's initiatives and disclosure status by an independent, third-party expert is presented in this Report to enhance its reliability.
Value Creation Model
Core Competencies Power Our Pursuit of Diverse Value Creation Opportunities
*Public value: Sumitomo Riko's unique objective. It includes enhancement of environmental technology, development of environmentally friendly products, zero occupational accidents, and business expansion in emerging-market countries.
Creation of new materials
Pursue product development possibilities by linking two core competencies
Core Competencies
Polymer MaterialsTechnology
Generate a variety of functions
Polymer materials technology enables higher performance of products based on complex tech-nologies of synthesis, chemical reforming, and compounding. Since its foundation, by continually enhancing polymer materials technology, Sumito-mo Riko has responded to customer needs with its accumulated expertise in the manipulation of diverse materials.
Establishment of virtual development by CAE analysis
Comprehensive
Thorough evaluation
Evaluation Technology
Enhance quality by evaluation from micro to macro perspectives
Deploying comprehensive evaluation technology, Sumitomo Riko performs all the evaluation processes in house from nanoscale and molecular-level analysis in the materials de-velopment phase to performance evaluation, incorporating the components in ﬁnal products, in the product develop-ment phase. Comprehensive evaluation technology enables us to anticipate customer needs and propose solutions that are a step ahead.
Computer aided engineering (CAE) analysis enables simulation and evaluation of issues concerning products on personal computers from the design phase onward. Sumitomo Riko is promoting the establishment of virtual development utilizing CAE analysis that realizes more accurate and faster development. Virtual development will enable analyses of NVH, operational stability, and energy flows by applying AI-based automated design technology and full vehicle models and will facilitate development of new products meeting the needs of next-generation vehicles.
*NVH: Abbreviation of noise, vibration, and harshness. A criterion for measuring comfort of a vehicle.
Construction of test circuits planned
In order to establish a system for evaluating not only individual components but also products mounted on vehicles, we plan to construct an R&D facility includ-ing Sumitomo Riko's first test circuits in Ena City, Gifu Prefecture. The approx. 130,000-square-meter site will accommodate circuits for evaluation of high-speed travelling, special road surfaces, multipurpose utilities, and ITS*/autonomous driv-ing. Enhancing the comprehensive evaluation technology for increasingly sophisti-cated mobility, we are accelerating veriﬁcation of virtual development technology and proposal-driven creation of original differentiated products.
*ITS: Abbreviation of intelligent transport systems
Development of products offering diverse performance
Principal Products P2428
For example,
Reduce vibration
|
Automotive anti-vibration
|
Anti-vibration Rubber
|
Seismic Dampers
|
rubber products
|
for Railroads
For example,
Efficient absorption of vibration through control of ﬂexibility and damping performance
Flowing liquid
For example,
Sealing
High durability and airtightness to prevent leakage of toxic substances
Enhanced sealing, waterproof, performance by advanced molding technology
For example,
Manipulating sound
Sound controlling/ insulation materials
Heavy ﬂoor impact noise countering damper
Sound controlling/insulation performance achieved by the use of high-performance materials and in-vehicle testing
For example,
Conducting electricity
Flexibility and conductivity achieved by innovative compounding tech-nology
A Message from the Chairperson of the Board
Interview with the Chairperson of the Board
Becoming a
"Global Excellent Manufacturing Company" through Creation of Social Value
Aspiring to become a "Global Excellent Manu-facturing Company" and targeting net sales of ¥1 trillion in 2029, the Group's centenary, as "a corporation that contributes to safety, comfort, and the environment for people, society, and the Earth," the Sumitomo Riko Group strategi-cally revised the mid-term management vision formulated in 2016 (2020V) and announced the Sumitomo Riko Group 2022 Vision (2022V) in May 2018.
Major changes in the business environment over the past two years-the once-in-a-century grand transformation of the automotive indus-try, rising protectionism, and global movement towards resolving social issues, such as the en-dorsement of SDGs, leading to a newfound de-termination to address global social issues-are accelerating at an unprecedented speed. The Sumitomo Riko Group views these environmen-tal changes as growth opportunities in the course of revising 2020V, and decided to make the creation of social value through enhance-ment of corporate value and public value the fundamental premise of 2022V.
Speciﬁcally, our policy is as follows:
Inspired by the Sumitomo Spirit, through technological innovation, we strive to resolve the issues facing society, as embodied in the SDGs and other initiatives.
By enhancing corporate value, correspond-ing to ﬁnancial objectives, and public value, corresponding to non-financial objectives, simultaneously, we aim to create social value and achieve sustainable growth together with society.
In light of changes of society to which we belong aspire and how to generate innovation contributing to the realization of that society, we will engage in business activities true to the Su-mitomo Spirit. I request the continued guidance and encouragement of our stakeholders in the years ahead.
Yoshiaki Nishimura
Seeing a once-in-a-century grand transformation as an opportunity for dramatic growth
Linking corporate value and public value to create new social value
Automotive technological innovation, such as electriﬁcation of vehicles and autonomous driving, is accelerating rapidly, spurred by the tightening of environmental regulations and growing interest in safety and comfort. The Sumitomo Riko Group considers this change in the business environment a once-in-a-century grand transformation and has drastically revised the mid-term management vision in order to pursue expansion of the business scale while simultaneously helping resolve social issues, such as those addressed in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yoshiaki Nishimura, the Chairperson of the Board, discusses what is at the heart of 2022V.
Chieko Matsuda
Professor
Department of Management, Graduate School of Management Tokyo Metropolitan University
Yoshiaki Nishimura
Chairperson of the Board