Sumitomo Riko : Integrated Report 2018

Introduction

The Sumitomo Spirit

The Sumitomo Spirit has been reﬁned through the generation for 400 years based on the Founder's Precepts "Monjuin Shiigaki," which Masatomo Sumitomo, the founder of the Sumitomo family, wrote and handed on to describe how a merchant should conduct business. The basic points of the Sumitomo Spirit have been passed on in the form of the two articles of the Business Principles as management guidelines of Sumitomo companies.

Business Principles

Quoted from the Sumitomo Goshi Kaisha Administrative Regulations formulated in 1928

Article 1. Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on a solid foundation by placing prime importance on integrity and sound management in the conduct of its business.

Article 2. Sumitomo's business interests must always be in harmony with the public interest. Sumitomo shall adapt to good times and bad times but will not pursue immoral business.

Sumitomo Riko Group Management Philosophy

In light of the Sumitomo Spirit, all of us at the Sumitomo Riko Group will:

1. We will provide superior products and services to meet customer needs based on technological innovation.

2. We will place top priority on safety and work to ensure the safety of people and society.

3. We will strive to protect the global environment and to contribute to creating better communities.

4. We will maintain a high standard of corporate ethics and observe all laws and regulations to earn public trust and confidence worldwide.

5. We will foster an invigorating corporate culture that respects our employees' diversity, personal qualities, and individuality.

Inspired by the spirit inherited from the past,Sumitomo Riko Group reaches out to the world

From Foundation to Expansion of the Business Scope

Entering Overseas Markets with Automotive Products

Aspiring to be a Leading Global Enterprise

1929 Established in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, as Showa Kogyo Co., Ltd. 1959 Started the full-scale automotive hose business 1988 Established the ﬁrst overseas production base in the U.S. 2013 Executed four M&A deals, including acquisition of an Italian auto- 1930 Company name changed to Kabata Chotai (Belt) Co., Ltd. Started manufacturing hydraulic hoses 1994 Started the automotive sound controlling/insulation products business motive hose manufacturer and a German automotive anti-vibration Started manufacturing ﬂat belts and belts for belt conveyors 1961 Company name changed to Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd. (changed the kanji for Company stock listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange rubber manufacturer and making them into subsidiaries 1937 Company name changed to Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd. (using the kanji for "Rubber" in the Japanese name) "Rubber" to katakana, a different Japanese form of writing) 1995 Established the ﬁrst bases in Asia (Thailand and China) Started the health and nursing care business following the participation of Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works (current Sumitomo Electric Industries, 1964 Moved the head ofﬁce from Yokkaichi City to Komaki City, Aichi Prefecture 1996 Promoted to the ﬁrst sections of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges 2014 Company name changed to Sumitomo Riko Company Limited Ltd.) in management. Started the manufacturing of industrial rubber products in addition to rubber belts. 1968 Started the automotive interior equipment business 1999 Established the ﬁrst base in Europe (Poland) 2016 Established Global Headquarters in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture 1949 Company stock listed on the Nagoya Stock Exchange 1976 Started Foreman Training as an initiative to develop human 2001 Developed a vibration control device for the housing market Advanced Automotive Systems R&D Center opened 1954 Started the automotive anti-vibration rubber products business resources through improvement activities at workplaces 2002 TRI Technical Center USA, Inc., the ﬁrst development center overseas, 2017 New Business Development Center opened 1984 Started the ofﬁce equipment precision components business established

1929st. Phase

1988nd. Phase

2013rd. Phase

Disclosure Based on the Materiality Principle

In preparing this report, information is disclosed by internally discussing and identifying material aspects to be reported. The process for identifying material aspects is indicated below.

Step 1 Select matters to be evaluated

Step 2 Evaluate materiality

Step 3 Determine matters to be included in the report

Select matters to be evaluated by referring to GRI Sustainability Reporting Guideline (G4) and other published guidelines.

Evaluate materiality from two perspectives-value created for the organization itself and value created for others-as required by the IIRC Integrated Reporting Framework.

Determine matters to be included in the report based on the results of materiality evaluation.

Materiality Matrix

Period covered in the Report

From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 (ﬁscal 2017).

This Report also refers to certain activities that are being undertaken in ﬁscal 2018 or were carried out in previous years.

Boundary of the Report

This Report covers Sumitomo Riko and its Group companies.

In this Report, "Sumitomo Riko" and the "Sumitomo Riko Group" are deﬁned as follows.

"Sumitomo Riko" and "the Company": Sumitomo Riko Company Limited "Sumitomo Riko Group" and the "Group": Sumitomo Riko and Group companies.

The term "Group companies" alone does not include Sumitomo Riko. Group companies may be described as associated companies, subsidiaries or afﬁliated companies.

Reliability and Assurance of the Report

KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. provides assurance on the performance indicators marked with, attesting to the accuracy and completeness of the information disclosed. Furthermore a review of the Sumitomo Riko Group's initiatives and disclosure status by an independent, third-party expert is presented in this Report to enhance its reliability.

Value Creation Model

Core Competencies Power Our Pursuit of Diverse Value Creation Opportunities

*Public value: Sumitomo Riko's unique objective. It includes enhancement of environmental technology, development of environmentally friendly products, zero occupational accidents, and business expansion in emerging-market countries.

CONTENTS

CONTENTS

Vision & Introduction
Business
Feature
Business Activities
Foundation
Financial Data

The Sumitomo Riko Group has achieved business expansion through the pursuit of various opportunities based on core competencies cultivated in polymer materials technology and comprehensive evaluation technology. Identifying customer needs and anticipating latent needs in society, the Group is capable of conceiving new ideas and transforming them into innovative products.

Articulating a clear management vision based on this value creation model and contributing to development of society as a "Global Excellent Manufacturing Company," the Sumitomo Riko Group is an enterprise that always seeks to contrib-ute to safety, comfort and the environment for people, society and the Earth. These attributes are the source of the value the Sumitomo Riko Group delivers.

Comprehensive Evaluation Technology

Foundation Sumitomo Riko Group's Corporate Governance Structure

Sumitomo Riko has adopted a company with an Audit & Su-pervisory Board governance structure in which the Board of Directors is the Company's highest decision-making body. The governance structure incorporates the CSR Committee and other committees to address social and other issues related to the content covered by the Report.

Governance Bodies
Board of Directors
Audit & Supervisory Board
Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee
Executive Division
Group Governance Committee
Risk Management Committee
CSR Committee

Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Ofﬁcers
Corporate Governance
Governance
Internal Control System
Risk Management
CSR Management
CSR Management Structure
Safety and Health
Environmental Management
Compliance
Human Resources and Diversity
Procurement and Supply Chain
Social Contributions
Quality and Product Safety
Environmental and Social Performance Indicators
Financial Data
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations
Financial Information
Consolidated Eleven-Year Summary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Company Proﬁle and Stock Information
List of Sumitomo Riko Group Companies
Independent Assurance Report

Creation of new materials

Pursue product development possibilities by linking two core competencies

Core Competencies

Polymer MaterialsTechnology

Generate a variety of functions

Polymer materials technology enables higher performance of products based on complex tech-nologies of synthesis, chemical reforming, and compounding. Since its foundation, by continually enhancing polymer materials technology, Sumito-mo Riko has responded to customer needs with its accumulated expertise in the manipulation of diverse materials.

Establishment of virtual development by CAE analysis

Comprehensive

Thorough evaluation

Evaluation Technology

Enhance quality by evaluation from micro to macro perspectives

Deploying comprehensive evaluation technology, Sumitomo Riko performs all the evaluation processes in house from nanoscale and molecular-level analysis in the materials de-velopment phase to performance evaluation, incorporating the components in ﬁnal products, in the product develop-ment phase. Comprehensive evaluation technology enables us to anticipate customer needs and propose solutions that are a step ahead.

Computer aided engineering (CAE) analysis enables simulation and evaluation of issues concerning products on personal computers from the design phase onward. Sumitomo Riko is promoting the establishment of virtual development utilizing CAE analysis that realizes more accurate and faster development. Virtual development will enable analyses of NVH, operational stability, and energy flows by applying AI-based automated design technology and full vehicle models and will facilitate development of new products meeting the needs of next-generation vehicles.

*NVH: Abbreviation of noise, vibration, and harshness. A criterion for measuring comfort of a vehicle.

Construction of test circuits planned

In order to establish a system for evaluating not only individual components but also products mounted on vehicles, we plan to construct an R&D facility includ-ing Sumitomo Riko's first test circuits in Ena City, Gifu Prefecture. The approx. 130,000-square-meter site will accommodate circuits for evaluation of high-speed travelling, special road surfaces, multipurpose utilities, and ITS*/autonomous driv-ing. Enhancing the comprehensive evaluation technology for increasingly sophisti-cated mobility, we are accelerating veriﬁcation of virtual development technology and proposal-driven creation of original differentiated products.

*ITS: Abbreviation of intelligent transport systems

Development of products offering diverse performance

Principal Products P2428

For example,

Reduce vibration

Automotive anti-vibration Anti-vibration Rubber Seismic Dampers rubber products for Railroads For example,

Efficient absorption of vibration through control of ﬂexibility and damping performance

Flowing liquid

Automotive Hoses

High-pressure Hoses

For example,

Sealing

High durability and airtightness to prevent leakage of toxic substances

Sealing materials

Enhanced sealing, waterproof, performance by advanced molding technology

For example,

Manipulating sound

Sound controlling/ insulation materials

Heavy ﬂoor impact noise countering damper

Sound controlling/insulation performance achieved by the use of high-performance materials and in-vehicle testing

For example,

Conducting electricity

Charging Rolls

SR sensor

Flexibility and conductivity achieved by innovative compounding tech-nology

A Message from the Chairperson of the Board

Interview with the Chairperson of the Board

Becoming a

"Global Excellent Manufacturing Company" through Creation of Social Value

Chairperson of the Board

Aspiring to become a "Global Excellent Manu-facturing Company" and targeting net sales of ¥1 trillion in 2029, the Group's centenary, as "a corporation that contributes to safety, comfort, and the environment for people, society, and the Earth," the Sumitomo Riko Group strategi-cally revised the mid-term management vision formulated in 2016 (2020V) and announced the Sumitomo Riko Group 2022 Vision (2022V) in May 2018.

Major changes in the business environment over the past two years-the once-in-a-century grand transformation of the automotive indus-try, rising protectionism, and global movement towards resolving social issues, such as the en-dorsement of SDGs, leading to a newfound de-termination to address global social issues-are accelerating at an unprecedented speed. The Sumitomo Riko Group views these environmen-tal changes as growth opportunities in the course of revising 2020V, and decided to make the creation of social value through enhance-ment of corporate value and public value the fundamental premise of 2022V.

Speciﬁcally, our policy is as follows:

Inspired by the Sumitomo Spirit, through technological innovation, we strive to resolve the issues facing society, as embodied in the SDGs and other initiatives.

By enhancing corporate value, correspond-ing to ﬁnancial objectives, and public value, corresponding to non-financial objectives, simultaneously, we aim to create social value and achieve sustainable growth together with society.

In light of changes of society to which we belong aspire and how to generate innovation contributing to the realization of that society, we will engage in business activities true to the Su-mitomo Spirit. I request the continued guidance and encouragement of our stakeholders in the years ahead.

Yoshiaki Nishimura

Seeing a once-in-a-century grand transformation as an opportunity for dramatic growth

Linking corporate value and public value to create new social value

Automotive technological innovation, such as electriﬁcation of vehicles and autonomous driving, is accelerating rapidly, spurred by the tightening of environmental regulations and growing interest in safety and comfort. The Sumitomo Riko Group considers this change in the business environment a once-in-a-century grand transformation and has drastically revised the mid-term management vision in order to pursue expansion of the business scale while simultaneously helping resolve social issues, such as those addressed in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yoshiaki Nishimura, the Chairperson of the Board, discusses what is at the heart of 2022V.

Chieko Matsuda

Professor

Department of Management, Graduate School of Management Tokyo Metropolitan University

Yoshiaki Nishimura

Chairperson of the Board