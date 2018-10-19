Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sumitomo Riko : Integrated Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:18am CEST

Therefore, please be aware that actual sales and proﬁts may vary materially from those described in this report. The Sumito-mo Riko Group does not intend or assume any obligation to up-date and ofﬁcially announce these forward-looking statements after the release of this report.

JP Tower Nagoya 1-1-1, Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya-shi, Aichi 450-6316, Japan

Edited by Sustainability Project, Corporate Planning Department

Contact

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department

For comments or questions on this report, please contact:

TEL +81-525-71-0200www.sumitomoriko.co.jp

Cautionary statement with regard to forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements such as sales and proﬁts described in this report other than statements of historical or current facts are based on the Sumitomo Riko Group's assumption and judg-ment on the basis of information that is currently available with regard to economic situation including forecast of the industry trends of the Sumitomo Riko Group's each business, ﬂuctuation in exchange rate, and other factors that affect the group's ﬁnan-cial performance. These forward-looking statements contain known or unknown risks and uncertainty.

Issued in October 2018

Introduction

The Sumitomo Spirit

The Sumitomo Spirit has been reﬁned through the generation for 400 years based on the Founder's Precepts "Monjuin Shiigaki," which Masatomo Sumitomo, the founder of the Sumitomo family, wrote and handed on to describe how a merchant should conduct business. The basic points of the Sumitomo Spirit have been passed on in the form of the two articles of the Business Principles as management guidelines of Sumitomo companies.

Business Principles

Quoted from the Sumitomo Goshi Kaisha Administrative Regulations formulated in 1928

Article 1. Sumitomo shall achieve prosperity based on a solid foundation by placing prime importance on integrity and sound management in the conduct of its business.

Article 2. Sumitomo's business interests must always be in harmony with the public interest. Sumitomo shall adapt to good times and bad times but will not pursue immoral business.

Sumitomo Riko Group Management Philosophy

In light of the Sumitomo Spirit, all of us at the Sumitomo Riko Group will:

  • 1. We will provide superior products and services to meet customer needs based on technological innovation.

  • 2. We will place top priority on safety and work to ensure the safety of people and society.

  • 3. We will strive to protect the global environment and to contribute to creating better communities.

  • 4. We will maintain a high standard of corporate ethics and observe all laws and regulations to earn public trust and confidence worldwide.

  • 5. We will foster an invigorating corporate culture that respects our employees' diversity, personal qualities, and individuality.

Inspired by the spirit inherited from the past,Sumitomo Riko Group reaches out to the world

From Foundation to Expansion of the Business Scope

Entering Overseas Markets with Automotive Products

Aspiring to be a Leading Global Enterprise

1929

Established in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, as Showa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

1959

Started the full-scale automotive hose business

1988

Established the ﬁrst overseas production base in the U.S.

2013

Executed four M&A deals, including acquisition of an Italian auto-

1930

Company name changed to Kabata Chotai (Belt) Co., Ltd.

Started manufacturing hydraulic hoses

1994

Started the automotive sound controlling/insulation products business

motive hose manufacturer and a German automotive anti-vibration

Started manufacturing ﬂat belts and belts for belt conveyors

1961

Company name changed to Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd. (changed the kanji for

Company stock listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

rubber manufacturer and making them into subsidiaries

1937

Company name changed to Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd. (using the kanji for "Rubber" in the Japanese name)

"Rubber" to katakana, a different Japanese form of writing)

1995

Established the ﬁrst bases in Asia (Thailand and China)

Started the health and nursing care business

following the participation of Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works (current Sumitomo Electric Industries,

1964

Moved the head ofﬁce from Yokkaichi City to Komaki City, Aichi Prefecture

1996

Promoted to the ﬁrst sections of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges

2014

Company name changed to Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Ltd.) in management. Started the manufacturing of industrial rubber products in addition to rubber belts.

1968

Started the automotive interior equipment business

1999

Established the ﬁrst base in Europe (Poland)

2016

Established Global Headquarters in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

1949

Company stock listed on the Nagoya Stock Exchange

1976

Started Foreman Training as an initiative to develop human

2001

Developed a vibration control device for the housing market

Advanced Automotive Systems R&D Center opened

1954

Started the automotive anti-vibration rubber products business

resources through improvement activities at workplaces

2002

TRI Technical Center USA, Inc., the ﬁrst development center overseas,

2017

New Business Development Center opened

1984

Started the ofﬁce equipment precision components business

established

1929st. Phase

1988nd. Phase

2013rd. Phase

Disclosure Based on the Materiality Principle

In preparing this report, information is disclosed by internally discussing and identifying material aspects to be reported. The process for identifying material aspects is indicated below.

Step 1

Select matters to be evaluated

Step 2

Evaluate materiality

Step 3

Determine matters to be included in the report

Select matters to be evaluated by referring to GRI Sustainability Reporting Guideline (G4) and other published guidelines.

Evaluate materiality from two perspectives-value created for the organization itself and value created for others-as required by the IIRC Integrated Reporting Framework.

Determine matters to be included in the report based on the results of materiality evaluation.

Materiality Matrix

Period covered in the Report

From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 (ﬁscal 2017).

This Report also refers to certain activities that are being undertaken in ﬁscal 2018 or were carried out in previous years.

Boundary of the Report

This Report covers Sumitomo Riko and its Group companies.

In this Report, "Sumitomo Riko" and the "Sumitomo Riko Group" are deﬁned as follows.

"Sumitomo Riko" and "the Company": Sumitomo Riko Company Limited "Sumitomo Riko Group" and the "Group": Sumitomo Riko and Group companies.

The term "Group companies" alone does not include Sumitomo Riko. Group companies may be described as associated companies, subsidiaries or afﬁliated companies.

Reliability and Assurance of the Report

KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. provides assurance on the performance indicators marked with, attesting to the accuracy and completeness of the information disclosed. Furthermore a review of the Sumitomo Riko Group's initiatives and disclosure status by an independent, third-party expert is presented in this Report to enhance its reliability.

Value Creation Model

Core Competencies Power Our Pursuit of Diverse Value Creation Opportunities

*Public value: Sumitomo Riko's unique objective. It includes enhancement of environmental technology, development of environmentally friendly products, zero occupational accidents, and business expansion in emerging-market countries.

CONTENTS

Vision &

Introduction

01

Business

P24

Sumitomo Riko's businesses are classiﬁed into two segments: Auto-motive Products and General Industrial Products. Their relationship with the four ﬁelds of the Sumitomo Riko Group 2022 Vision (2022V) is depicted below.

Growth Scenario

Value Creation Model

02

Core Competencies

04

A Message from the Chairperson of the Board

06

Interview with the Chairperson of the Board

07

Automotive ﬁeld

Automotive (Mobility)

Automotive Anti-Vibration Business Automotive Hose Business Polyurethane Products Business Seal Products Business

Infrastructure and housing environment ﬁeld Industrial Hose Business

Infrastructure and housing environment

Industrial Products and Materials Business Reﬂe-shine Functional Film Business

Feature

Sumitomo Riko Group Vision

11

A Message from the President & CEO

18

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

22

Business

Automotive (Mobility)

Introduction of products

24

Business Overview

26

General Industrial Products

Electronics ﬁeld

Chemical and Plastic Products Business Flexographics Business

Electronics

Healthcare ﬁeld

Healthcare

Health and Nursing Care Products Business Precision and Clean Products Business

Introduction of products

28

Business Overview

30

Business Activities

Sales & Marketing

32

R&D / Intellectual Property Management

34

The Sumitomo Riko Group has achieved business expansion through the pursuit of various opportunities based on core competencies cultivated in polymer materials technology and comprehensive evaluation technology. Identifying customer needs and anticipating latent needs in society, the Group is capable of conceiving new ideas and transforming them into innovative products.

Articulating a clear management vision based on this value creation model and contributing to development of society as a "Global Excellent Manufacturing Company," the Sumitomo Riko Group is an enterprise that always seeks to contrib-ute to safety, comfort and the environment for people, society and the Earth. These attributes are the source of the value the Sumitomo Riko Group delivers.

P01

Comprehensive

Evaluation Technology

P24

P36

P58

Foundation

Sumitomo Riko Group's Corporate Governance Structure

36

Foundation for Value Creation

P36

Sumitomo Riko has adopted a company with an Audit & Su-pervisory Board governance structure in which the Board of Directors is the Company's highest decision-making body. The governance structure incorporates the CSR Committee and other committees to address social and other issues related to the content covered by the Report.

Governance Bodies

Board of Directors

Audit & Supervisory Board

Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee

Executive Division

Group Governance Committee Risk Management Committee CSR Committee

for Value

Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Ofﬁcers

38

Creation

Corporate Governance

42

Governance

42

Internal Control System

44

Risk Management

45

CSR Management

CSR Management Structure

47

Safety and Health

48

Environmental Management

49

Compliance

50

Human Resources and Diversity

51

Procurement and Supply Chain

52

Social Contributions

53

Quality and Product Safety

54

Environmental and Social Performance Indicators

56

Financial Data

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations

58

Financial Information Consolidated Eleven-Year Summary 62

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 64

Consolidated Statements of Income

65

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

66

Company Proﬁle and Stock Information

67

List of Sumitomo Riko Group Companies

68

Independent Assurance Report

69

oiranecS htworG & noisiV

ssenisuBnoitaerC eulaV rof noitadnuoFataD laicnaniF

Creation of new materials

Pursue product development possibilities by linking two core competencies

Core Competencies

Polymer MaterialsTechnology

Generate a variety of functions

Polymer materials technology enables higher performance of products based on complex tech-nologies of synthesis, chemical reforming, and compounding. Since its foundation, by continually enhancing polymer materials technology, Sumito-mo Riko has responded to customer needs with its accumulated expertise in the manipulation of diverse materials.

Establishment of virtual development by CAE analysis

Comprehensive

Thorough evaluation

Evaluation Technology

Enhance quality by evaluation from micro to macro perspectives

Deploying comprehensive evaluation technology, Sumitomo Riko performs all the evaluation processes in house from nanoscale and molecular-level analysis in the materials de-velopment phase to performance evaluation, incorporating the components in ﬁnal products, in the product develop-ment phase. Comprehensive evaluation technology enables us to anticipate customer needs and propose solutions that are a step ahead.

Computer aided engineering (CAE) analysis enables simulation and evaluation of issues concerning products on personal computers from the design phase onward. Sumitomo Riko is promoting the establishment of virtual development utilizing CAE analysis that realizes more accurate and faster development. Virtual development will enable analyses of NVH, operational stability, and energy flows by applying AI-based automated design technology and full vehicle models and will facilitate development of new products meeting the needs of next-generation vehicles.

*NVH: Abbreviation of noise, vibration, and harshness. A criterion for measuring comfort of a vehicle.

Construction of test circuits planned

In order to establish a system for evaluating not only individual components but also products mounted on vehicles, we plan to construct an R&D facility includ-ing Sumitomo Riko's first test circuits in Ena City, Gifu Prefecture. The approx. 130,000-square-meter site will accommodate circuits for evaluation of high-speed travelling, special road surfaces, multipurpose utilities, and ITS*/autonomous driv-ing. Enhancing the comprehensive evaluation technology for increasingly sophisti-cated mobility, we are accelerating veriﬁcation of virtual development technology and proposal-driven creation of original differentiated products.

*ITS: Abbreviation of intelligent transport systems

Development of products offering diverse performance

Principal Products P2428

For example,

Reduce vibration

Automotive anti-vibration

Anti-vibration Rubber

Seismic Dampers

rubber products

for Railroads

For example,

Efficient absorption of vibration through control of ﬂexibility and damping performance

Flowing liquid

Automotive Hoses

High-pressure Hoses

For example,

Sealing

High durability and airtightness to prevent leakage of toxic substances

Sealing materials

Enhanced sealing, waterproof, performance by advanced molding technology

For example,

Manipulating sound

Sound controlling/ insulation materials

Heavy ﬂoor impact noise countering damper

Sound controlling/insulation performance achieved by the use of high-performance materials and in-vehicle testing

For example,

Conducting electricity

Charging Rolls

SR sensor

Flexibility and conductivity achieved by innovative compounding tech-nology

A Message from the Chairperson of the Board

Interview with the Chairperson of the Board

Becoming a

"Global Excellent Manufacturing Company" through Creation of Social Value

Chairperson of the Board

Aspiring to become a "Global Excellent Manu-facturing Company" and targeting net sales of ¥1 trillion in 2029, the Group's centenary, as "a corporation that contributes to safety, comfort, and the environment for people, society, and the Earth," the Sumitomo Riko Group strategi-cally revised the mid-term management vision formulated in 2016 (2020V) and announced the Sumitomo Riko Group 2022 Vision (2022V) in May 2018.

Major changes in the business environment over the past two years-the once-in-a-century grand transformation of the automotive indus-try, rising protectionism, and global movement towards resolving social issues, such as the en-dorsement of SDGs, leading to a newfound de-termination to address global social issues-are accelerating at an unprecedented speed. The Sumitomo Riko Group views these environmen-tal changes as growth opportunities in the course of revising 2020V, and decided to make the creation of social value through enhance-ment of corporate value and public value the fundamental premise of 2022V.

Speciﬁcally, our policy is as follows:

Inspired by the Sumitomo Spirit, through technological innovation, we strive to resolve the issues facing society, as embodied in the SDGs and other initiatives.

By enhancing corporate value, correspond-ing to ﬁnancial objectives, and public value, corresponding to non-financial objectives, simultaneously, we aim to create social value and achieve sustainable growth together with society.

In light of changes of society to which we belong aspire and how to generate innovation contributing to the realization of that society, we will engage in business activities true to the Su-mitomo Spirit. I request the continued guidance and encouragement of our stakeholders in the years ahead.

Yoshiaki Nishimura

Seeing a once-in-a-century grand transformation as an opportunity for dramatic growth

Linking corporate value and public value to create new social value

Automotive technological innovation, such as electriﬁcation of vehicles and autonomous driving, is accelerating rapidly, spurred by the tightening of environmental regulations and growing interest in safety and comfort. The Sumitomo Riko Group considers this change in the business environment a once-in-a-century grand transformation and has drastically revised the mid-term management vision in order to pursue expansion of the business scale while simultaneously helping resolve social issues, such as those addressed in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yoshiaki Nishimura, the Chairperson of the Board, discusses what is at the heart of 2022V.

Chieko Matsuda

Professor

Department of Management, Graduate School of Management Tokyo Metropolitan University

Yoshiaki Nishimura

Chairperson of the Board

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48aAUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : 2018 Annual Report
PU
03:48aROLAND DG : TrueVIS Printer/Cutters Awarded Top Honors from Buyers Lab
PU
03:39aSTANBIC : Steward Bank channels 70% plus deposits to govt
AQ
03:38aFRASER AND NEAVE : Penang’s Real-Life Environmental Warriors
PU
03:38aFRASER AND NEAVE : Overwhelming Response For Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018
PU
03:38aFORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ma On Shan Plaza Garners "Energy Saving Outstanding Award" at CLP Power’s Smart Energy Award 2018
PU
03:38aFRASERS PROPERTY : Press releaseFCOT Declares Stable DPU Of 2.40 Cents For 4QFY18, Contributing To Full-Year DP…19 Oct 2018
PU
03:38aECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE : set to spin off Cassava to create Fintech giant
AQ
03:36aMANCHESTER UNITED : Shaw extends United deal
AQ
03:31aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TRT World Now Live on Turkish Airlines
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
4NORSK HYDRO : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation
5DOWDUPONT : DOWDUPONT : Statement on Market Activity

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.