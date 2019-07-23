Log in
Sumitomo SHI FW : Wins Contract for CFB Boiler in Taiwan

07/23/2019 | 08:42am EDT

  • Awarded CFB Steam Generator for CLC Chupei Mill in Taiwan
  • Utilizes SFW’s advanced circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) technology

Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) announces today that it has been awarded a contract by Cheng Loong Corporation, CLC for a CFB steam generator for their Chupei Mill in Taiwan. Commercial operation of the new boiler is scheduled for July 2021.

SFW will design and supply the 19 MWe CFB steam generator and auxiliary equipment and also provide technical advisory services for erection and commissioning. The CFB will be designed to burn paper mill rejects as primary fuel and paper mill sludges and coal as secondary fuels. This is the second CFB that SFW has supplied to CLC. In 2012, Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI), as a licensee of SFW, delivered a 35 MWe CFB boiler firing coal and tire derived fuel for CLC’s Houli Mill.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, Sumitomo SHI FW, said:

“We are pleased to again be selected by CLC to deliver our advanced CFB steam generator for their mill which will allow CLC to meet stricter environmental emission standards while burning waste fuels. The solution is a win-win for both CLC and the environment.”

Notes to editors:

Sumitomo SHI FW (www.shi-fw.com) is a world leader in combustion and steam generation technology. The company has sold over 500 CFB boilers around the world, bringing high-value technology solutions to utilities, independent power generators and industrial clients. Our leadership position in CFB boiler combustion has resulted from our commitment to deliver superior designs providing high efficiency, fuel flexibility and low emissions. Our power solutions expand beyond fluidized bed technologies, covering a full range of environmental products, waste heat boilers and a spectrum of aftermarket services.

More information on Sumitomo SHI FW is available at https://www.shi-fw.com/

Keywords

Coal, boilers, power plants, power generation, emissions, emission control, CFBC, CFB, circulating fluidized bed, circulating fluidised bed, fuel flexibility, CFB boiler, biomass, Sumitomo SHI FW


© Business Wire 2019
