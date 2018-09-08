Log in
Summer Convention: Engage: Be Relevant!

09/08/2018 | 01:32am CEST

Thank you Sponsors

A huge thank you to all of our sponsors with a special thank you to our presenting sponsor, SAIF. Your support is invaluable!

Anchor Insurance & Surety, Inc
Ball Janik LLP
BenchMark Rehab Partners
Black Rock Coffee
Brown & Brown Northwest
CNA Surety
Columbia Bank
Convergence Networks
Cosco Fire Protection, Inc.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Durham & Bates Agencies, Inc
HR Answers, Inc
James E John Construction Co.
JE Dunn Construction Company
Jones & Roth CPAs and Business Advisors
Knife River
k.p.d. Insurance and RISK SOLUTIONS
Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
Moss Adams LLP
Northside Ford Truck Sales
Perlo Construction
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon
SAIF
Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt
Solutions Yes
Star Rentals
Stewart Sokol & Larkin LLC
Stoel Rives LLP
Talbot Korvola & Warwick, LLP
TerraFirma Foundations Systems, Inc.
TS&S Ford
Union Contractor Group
Waste Management of Oregon

Photos

Photos from the convention have been added to our flickr page. Click here for fun photos.

Event App

All PowerPoint presentations that speakers have made available for attendees are in the event app under the session. Email Viktoria Schulz with any questions.

Save the Date

It is too early to start planning for next year? Maybe, but at least save the date! The 2019 Summer Convention will be August 8-10 at Salishan Resort.

Disclaimer

Associated General Contractors Oregon Chapter published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 23:31:00 UTC
