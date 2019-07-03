Summer Fun: 5 Ways to Enjoy Gummy Worms

July 15th is National Gummy Worm Day - as if we needed another excuse to enjoy this favorite treat!

Surf Sweets Gummy Worms and Sour Worms are a natural twist on an old favorite. Gummy Worms are a classic candy that has always been loved by kids and adults. Surf Sweets version is even better - we eliminated the artificial flavors and colors found in most gummy candies and made our Allergy-Free Gummy Wormswith organic fruit juice and organic sweeteners. You'll feel good about sharing this naturally delicious snack with your family and friends. And they can be enjoyed by all since Surf Sweets candy is made in a facility that is free of the Top 10 most common food allergens. Our Sour Wormsare a delicious choice for Vegans.

Here are five fun ways to enjoy our Gummy Worms this summer:

Here are five fun ways to enjoy our Gummy Worms this summer:

Dirt Cups

Dirt cups are a dessert that's fun to make and eat. Serve them at your next backyard party. The basic recipe is simple: chocolate pudding, smashed graham crackers or Oreos, and Gummy Worms. Dirt cupcakes or cake are fun alternatives if you like to bake.

Jenniferused Pamela's Productsgluten-free graham crackers in her creation.

Freeze Sour Worms or Gummy Worms in ice cube molds for a fun addition to your lemonade or iced tea pitcher. Or use the cubes to encourage kids to stay hydrated. Get the recipe here.

Use them to make jewelry.

What's better than an edible craft table to entertain kids? Tie Gummy Worms together into necklaces or bracelets. You could also use Wholesome Organic Frostingas 'glue.'

Add to popcorn for movie night.

Mix Gummy Worms into popcorn for a sweet and salty snack during family movie night. You could also set up a DIY popcorn station with more of your favorite Surf Sweets candies.

Do a science experiment.

If your kid is into STEM activities, use Gummy Worms to measure how temperature affects how much a Gummy Worm can stretch. Here's what to do.

And if all else fails, eat them straight out of the bag. What's your favorite way to enjoy Gummy Worms or Sour Worms? Share with us by tagging #SurfSweets on social media.