Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Summer Jobs Dry Up and Teens Face Highest Unemployment in Decades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 05:45am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Young Americans are having little luck finding summer jobs.

Coronavirus outbreaks throughout the country have dried up many of the traditional opportunities that high school and college-age students rely on each summer. Junior workers seeking seasonal employment are striking out so much that the April unemployment rate for teens aged 16 to 19 hit 32%, marking a high not seen since at least 1948, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As more teens hit the job market in June and July, when school is generally out, that rate typically climbs higher.

Teen unemployment had been steadily falling since the aftermath of the 2008 recession. Summer jobs had been rising in popularity, reflecting a healthy labor market. The pandemic swiftly put that trend in reverse. More than two million retail jobs disappeared in April as thousands of stores closed. Restaurant owners are grappling with how many people to hire back as states lift lockdown measures around the U.S. Social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also curbed many summer activities that provided positions to younger workers as swimming pool lifeguards and golf-course caddies.

Without a chance to earn money over the summer, young workers are missing out on thousands of dollars of extra income that could be used to help their families or put toward expenses such as tuition payments.

Chuck Montrie runs Bethesda Aquatics, which operates several neighborhood swimming pools in Bethesda, Md. In a typical summer, he employs between 60 and 70 lifeguards and swim coaches between the ages of 15 and 22. This year, he has made many offers but doesn't know when he will be able to put people to work. Normally, Mr. Montrie's summer hires would be getting the pools in shape for Memorial Day crowds, but the state's pools remain closed until further notice.

"At this point, it's a big unknown if we will pay our lifeguards or not, " he said. "Our guess is mid- to late June, but that's just based on hope."

Mr. Montrie also said he has had more students than usual who worked for him in the past come back this season and ask for jobs; many told him their summer internships were rescinded.

Matt Kaye, 22, is graduating from University of California, Los Angeles, next month and was recently furloughed from a clerical job at the school's student union. He was hoping to work through September, giving him the summer to look for a full-time job opportunity in finance.

Mr. Kaye said he may start looking for other part-time work in July if he can't find a full-time job by then. "It's definitely been a huge blow to my confidence," he said.

David Benowitz, chief operating officer of restaurant operator Craft and Crew Hospitality Inc. based in Wayzata, Minn., said it hires about seven to 15 employees for the summer at each of his company's five locations. Mr. Benowitz said he has recently hired back some furloughed workers as Minnesota moves to relax some of its restrictions on bars and restaurants next month.

Rather than cutting back on summer hires, Mr. Benowitz said he plans to hire a few extra workers at each location to ramp up delivery capability. But students and younger workers will face a lot of competition for those jobs.

"We have a lot of people to choose from now. It was challenging to be picky before this. That's turned 180 degrees now," he said. "We can bring on A players at every position."

Riverside Golf Club in Riverside, Ill., normally hires nearly 140 teenaged caddies with roughly 70 working on any given day, said Joe Green, the club's caddie master. Courses are open but local laws don't permit caddies to work this summer.

Mr. Green said many of his summer caddies can make between $5,000 and $6,000.

"I don't see how we're going to bring them back safe this year," he said. "To me, it's the best job these kids can have. It teaches discipline, social skills, networking. It's a great learning experience."

While traditional temporary jobs for young workers are in short supply this summer, teens could find work in warehouses and distribution centers, said Traci Fiatte, head of nontechnical staffing at recruiting firm Randstad N.V.'s U.S. division. She said students looking for summer work should be flexible and willing to take roles other unemployed people may not want.

"Be willing to take work that a mother of two can't take," she said. "Be flexible with overnight shifts, or doing delivery at the restaurant you used to work at."

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.45% 2029 Delayed Quote.-32.28%
RANDSTAD N.V. -1.32% 36.71 Delayed Quote.-32.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aChina tells U.S. to stop wasting time in coronavirus battle
RE
05:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Defense minister asks military to step up training, modernization
PU
05:45aSummer Jobs Dry Up and Teens Face Highest Unemployment in Decades
DJ
05:45aState and Local Budget Woes Create Drag for Economic Recovery Prospects
DJ
05:44aIraq Turns to Neighbors to Ease Economic Strains
DJ
05:08aBWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Philippine unions fight wage and benefit cuts, rights castration
PU
03:54aThose who want China to pay virus compensation are daydreaming-diplomat
RE
03:03aBANK OF KOREA : BOK Sends Letter to Private Financial Institutions Encouraging Action Ahead of Discontinuation of LIBOR in 2022
PU
02:39aChinese banks could post flat or falling profits in 2020 - PBOC article
RE
01:13aPivoting Your Business
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's efforts to resolve financial risks slowed by virus - local central bank head
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : India's Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon, Flipkart
3DEUFOL SE : DEUFOL SE: The DEUFOL Plant in Debrecen has reached its highest point
4ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Proposed Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : Eno Consulting Group Joins Cisco's Award-Winning Partner Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group