Summer NAPE on the NAPE Network Is Where Deals Happen — Online

The first-ever virtual Summer NAPE kicked off last week, bringing buyers, sellers, investors and service providers together on the new NAPE Network to make deals happen.

“During this time of social distancing, the NAPE Network provides a digital platform that connects industry professionals with the vast NAPE audience. We are excited to host 181 exhibitors, 400 prospect listings and 1,500 attendees to our inaugural virtual expo,” said Ron Munn, NAPE chairman and general manager-land at Chevron U.S.A. Inc. “And with the flexibility of our NAPE Network online platform, Summer NAPE is open for dealmaking, networking and learning until Aug. 27.”

Through the NAPE Network, registrants can access all the signature features of Summer NAPE: oil and gas prospects and producing properties, networking, job boards, presentations and roundtable discussions featuring industry experts from across the globe, and more.

With just a few clicks, registrants can easily browse prospects and producing properties to buy, lease and trade and even narrow their search by investment level, acreage, exploration method, basin, state, county and company name.

Among the presentations now available to view on the NAPE Network is the Dealmakers Keynote featuring iconic political strategist Karl Rove, who previewed the fall presidential campaigns and weighed in on the role of energy nationally and in key states, the impact of mail-in ballots, swing voters, campaign spending, advice he would offer to President Trump and more.

Summer NAPE roundtable discussions and Business Conference sessions featuring well-respected industry leaders are also available to view on the NAPE Network. Registrants can submit questions via the Q&A platform, and moderators will continue to respond throughout Summer NAPE’s extended run.

Summer NAPE on the NAPE Network concludes at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 with the Network Sweepstakes drawing for $10,000. To register, visit NAPEexpo.com/summer.

