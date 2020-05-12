Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Summer holidays abroad unlikely, Britain's health minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:30am EDT

British people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

Asked on ITV's This Morning show if people should accept that the normal summer holiday season for travelling abroad was cancelled, he replied: "I think that's likely to be the case."

While the government is slowly trying to open up different segments of the economy, some form of social distancing will be required for some time.

"The conclusion from that is it is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to possible for this summer," he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the government planned to introduce a 14-day quarantine for international travellers to prevent a second spike in the virus, infuriating airlines which planned to resume flying in the coming months.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aAltavera Founder Brian Simons joins Maxwell executive team
SE
06:50aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Public Statment
PU
06:45aPreviously neglected communities​​​​​​​
PU
06:40aADVANCING CONTACTLESS TRANSACTIONS AT MERCHANTS THAT HAVE CONVERTED TO EMV : The Bank of Israel raises the contactless transaction ceiling to NIS 300
PU
06:38aMalaysian oil exploration vessel leaves South China Sea waters after standoff
RE
06:35aInnovation Technology Award Goes to OpenClose Loan Origination System
SE
06:30aCoronavirus-hit German economy contracted by up to 25% - KfW
RE
06:30aSummer holidays abroad unlikely, Britain's health minister says
RE
06:24aIndonesia's parliament backs plan for emergency coronavirus spending of $25 billion
RE
06:22aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower on anxiety over second virus wave; Indonesia falls most
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ENGIE : ENGIE : 1Q Operating Income, Revenues Fell
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5CEZ, A. S. : CEZ A S : Group earned CZK 14.2 billion in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase by 43%.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group