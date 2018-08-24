Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Summer intern Q&A: Don’t be afraid to speak up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

The Intern to In Charge Blog Series spotlights summer interns and thriving young professionals at DXC Technology and their personal advice for those who are transitioning from campus to corporate life.

Interview by Bruce Perry, Digital Marketing Intern

Melissa Meyers is a rising senior at James Madison University, where she is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Computer Information Systems with a concentration in European Business and Social Media.. As an intern within DXC's Content Hub, a part of the global marketing and communications group, Melissa has spent her summer learning the ins and outs of content marketing. She is passionate about her two majors as she strives for a career that utilizes both skills and interest.

What do you want to accomplish here at DXC?
In my experience I have only ever marketed a product and a service. I am excited to take on my final summer project which is to create a content marketing campaign for one of our most viewed articles. It is something I haven't done before so I am excited to see the results.

What was your most valuable internship experience and what did it teach you?

I interned for a small marketing and consulting firm last summer and learned the value of communication. I got to work directly with clients to help elevate their business and brand. In doing so, I learned the art of professional conversations. It has helped me tremendously ever since - in job interviews and other professional meeting situations. Business school does not necessarily teach you how to talk, just what to say. So, it was a very invaluable summer.

What are your best tips for thriving in your first corporate work environment?

Do not be afraid to ask questions. As much as we want to feel self-sufficient, time is money. Spending too much time trying to figure something out on your own, only for it to be wrong - that's not going to be very helpful to the team. If you do want to learn about a new topic or how to use a program, explore when you have down time in the office, not when pressed with a due date.

What excites you the most about interning here at DXC?

The unlimited potential. DXC is a new company with so much to offer and as an intern we are encouraged to explore opportunities. I am able to work with people from other departments on projects as an extension of my position within the Content Hub. It allows me to learn so much more, meet more people within the company, and try new things.

How are you transforming your professional brand as you gain more experience?

I am learning which things I enjoy doing and which I do not. Through those discoveries, I am starting to realize what I want to do after graduation and what I would like to peruse.

How do you network at your job?

I am very much a people person. I love starting conversations with people I see around the office. I have been able to create valuable professional relationships with many people - in and out of the office - just by starting a random conversations in the hallway. So, don't be afraid to talk!

How do you stay organized and optimize your time in a flexible work environment?

I have the sticky note app on my desktop. One note has a to-do list and one has scheduled meetings for the week. That way I can easily see in one view what I need to accomplish so I can plan accordingly.

What are some things that interns should absolutely avoid?

Try not to say no! The whole point of an internship is to learn. Even if you are asked to do something outside your comfort zone, take the opportunity. You will be viewed favorably by the person doing the asking, and you'll add another skill to your repertoire. It is a win, win situation.

[Attachment]Melissa Myers is an intern with the DXC Content Hub.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 12:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Dealing in securities (64 Kb)
PU
02:52pCHINA HANKING : Change of joint company secretaries, waiver from strict compliance with rule 3.28 and rule 8.17 of the listing rules and change of authorised representative
PU
02:52pCHINA HANKING : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 august 2018
PU
02:52pUAE Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market (2018-2025) by Type and Application - Increased Automation in End-Use Industries is Expected to Limit Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:51pINVESQUE INC. : Completes Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
AQ
02:49pGAME OF THE WEEK : Reed-Casey returns to Serrano to guide Hawks into big Week 1 matchup
AQ
02:49pATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Data Protection Notice
PR
02:49pA.M. BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to New Horizons Insurance Company of Missouri, Affirms Credit Ratings of Farm Bureau Town and Country Insurance Company of Missouri
BU
02:48pLGC CAPITAL : Updates on the Construction & Expansion Plans at Tricho-Med's Brownsburg, Quebec Cannabis Facility
AQ
02:47pCYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG plc – Ordinary shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5FTSE 100 : Oil stocks, miners prop FTSE up as markets await Powell

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.