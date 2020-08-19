Summer lull in London shares after surprise rise in inflation

* FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 down 0.2%
* Hochschild Mining Plc shares slump 8.7%
* Primark-owner shares up 1.2%
Aug 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was largely
unchanged in thin summer trading on Wednesday, hardly reacting
to a surprise rise in domestic inflation last month and the
British government's plan to ramp up COVID-19 testing.
Health minister Matt Hancock said Britain is planning to
bring in population-wide mass testing for coronavirus to help
control the pandemic, adding that the government is working with
London's Heathrow Airport to shorten quarantine.
After starting the session in negative territory, the London
blue chip index flattened at 0919 GMT, with shares in British
Airways-owner IAG jumping 3.2% to the top of the index.
Shares of Primark-owner Associated British Foods
gained 1.2% as consumer price inflation jumped last month to its
highest rate since March, with clothing stores refraining from
their usual summer discounts after reopening from lockdowns.
"UK inflation came in quite a bit higher than expected in
July," said James Smith, ING developed markets economist.
"A much less pronounced fall in clothing prices than we'd
normally see at this time of year seemed to be the main
culprit."
Meanwhile, in the groceries space, Morrison shares
gained 1.1% after it listed its products on Amazon for same-day
delivery. Shares in online grocer Ocado were up 1.5%,
while market leader Tesco's shares were down 0.5% on
negative read-across.
Lower oil prices capped gains and dented trading in energy
stocks, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
being among the biggest drags.
Persimmon shares dipped as the company said the
chief executive officer of bus company National Express Group
, Dean Finch, will take up the top job at the homebuilder
earlier than envisaged.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2%, with precious
metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc slumping 8.7% as it
posted a lower revenue for the first half of the year.
(Reporting by Joice Alves in London, Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)