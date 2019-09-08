Summers Sounds the Alarm -- Journal Report

By Dan Weil

Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers sees economic danger ahead.

A Treasury secretary under President Clinton, an economic adviser to President Obama and a former president of Harvard, Mr. Summers doesn't anticipate an economic nosedive. But he says he sees a nearly 50% chance of a U.S. recession before 2021. Despite healthy consumer spending and a resilient stock market, he sees threats from weakness in the U.S. industrial sector, the fragile global economy and trade tension.

At the same time, he says, the negative real long-term interest rates that prevail throughout major industrialized nations will leave central banks with little weaponry to fight economic weakness and could create a "black hole" where both economic growth and inflation stay very low.

What follows are excerpts from a conversation about the economy with Mr. Summers.

WSJ: How likely is it that the U.S. economy enters recession within the next year?

MR. SUMMERS: I haven't been this alarmed since the financial crisis. That reflects the length of the expansion; the fact that we're starting with very low unemployment; market indicators, particularly the yield curve; the weakness of the industrial sector; the susceptibility of the global economy to geopolitical shocks; uncertainties associated with trade conflicts that seem ubiquitous; and a growing deflationary specter outside the U.S. The probability of recession beginning by the end of next year is just below 50%.

WSJ: Why is strong employment a risk?

MR. SUMMERS: It has limited room to get better, given how strong it is. And we don't have a successful history with contained increases in unemployment once they start.

WSJ: Does the consumer sector provide a bulwark against recession?

MR. SUMMERS: I don't think so. Consumer psychology is a volatile thing. If consumers sense things are turning the wrong way, it could change quite rapidly.

WSJ: What is your concern about near-zero global interest rates?

MR. SUMMERS: It's the defining macroeconomic challenge of this decade and perhaps beyond. Market indicators suggest that no one in the [Group of Seven nations] will hit their 2% inflation target, even over the next decade. Real long-term interest rates are already negative throughout the G-7. That suggests projections of a lot of economic weakness from financial markets.

WSJ: And what does it suggest about monetary policy?

MR. SUMMERS: That central banks have very little ammunition to respond to any difficulties that may materialize. Even to the extent they can, there is very little evidence that further reducing negative rates has a significant effect on economic activity. We have been relying on monetary policy for stability for the last generation, and I fear it's pretty played out.

WSJ: Tell us about your black-hole theory.

MR. SUMMERS: The experience in Japan, Europe, or even the U.S., is that once you get into a near-zero interest-rate regime, it's kind of a black hole. The economy tends to be pulled in, and once there, it's difficult to escape. Japan is unable to, and it doesn't look like Europe will. The U.S. did escape, but it looks like we're being pulled back in. We're only one recession away from "Japanification." In the black hole, weak economic growth and low inflation lead to low interest rates, and falling confidence makes it hard to escape low rates.

WSJ: What's your assessment of Federal Reserve policy?

MR. SUMMERS: I would hope to see significantly more easing. In the course of this year, most people are looking for meaningful easing, and I would expect that to play out. But I doubt it will be nearly sufficient to meet our challenges.

WSJ: Are you concerned about the government debt buildup?

MR. SUMMERS: I'm less concerned about the buildup of public debt than many of my friends. The debt-to-income ratio for the government is high, but the debt service-to-income ratio is lower than normal. I'm not saying all deficit spending is good. President Trump used up fiscal space to put money in the pockets of wealthy people and corporations with limited propensity to spend. But it will be a grave mistake if deficit reduction is the principal theme for the next president. Any thought of deficit reduction has to deal with how we'll maintain adequate demand and levels of employment. And we have to be mindful of our huge public-investment shortfall.

WSJ: What's your outlook for financial markets?

MR. SUMMERS: I don't have high-conviction views starting from here. Bonds have had a tremendous rally with historically low yields. We may be headed into a phase different from anything we've seen in the postwar period. The real risk is that black-hole scenario where rates go to zero and are stuck there for a very long time. The only thing that got us out of zero rates in the 1930s was war, and I don't expect a fiscal shock of that magnitude.

WSJ: What's your take on currencies?

MR. SUMMERS: It's easier to figure out which currencies not to hold than which ones to hold. Japan's liquidity creation has given it real competitive issues, Europe is turning again to monetary expansion, and we haven't seen such erratic management of the dollar in the last 75 years. Meanwhile, China faces immense internal challenges, let alone the challenge of the external environment, to get confidence in the renminbi. And as the industrial world is having trouble, there is uncertainty about what is happening in emerging markets. It's hard to get excited about any currency. Perhaps that's part of the reason why gold and bitcoin have rallied.

WSJ: Do you see the economy dropping into a deep downturn like in the 1930s?

MR. SUMMERS: I don't think we'll see an event like 1929-33. But if the economy turns down, we have less capacity for a rescue than at any point in history. There's limited room to reduce interest rates and a real question about the willingness to use fiscal policy. Post-2009 reforms have limited the capacity of central banks to engage in emergency liquidity operations, so a Lehman-style policy error is a greater risk than it has been historically. The U.S. hasn't had economic leadership this weak in key positions since World War II, and there is now next to no scope for international cooperation. The world economy hasn't been this brittle during my 40-year career.

