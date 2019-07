The Board of Directors of Summit Bancshares Inc., at a meeting held on July 17, 2019, declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share from February 2019, payable on August 30, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2019.

Summit Bancshares, Inc., (OTC Bulletin Board: SMAL is the parent company of Summit Bank).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005996/en/