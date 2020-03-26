Summit Bank : A LETTER FROM SUMMIT BANK PRESIDENT AND CEO CRAIG CRAIG WANICHEK

To the Summit Bank Community:

Summit Bank is open for business. Our focus is on protecting our clients and their finances, and our colleagues, during the ever changing COVID -19 pandemic. We have built our bank on having strong personal relationships with all of you who bank with us. We are committed to providing services, resources and support to our clients during this trying period. We have developed the mutual trust to build plans for short and long term sustainability. Be assured, our colleagues are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid contracting an illness, while ensuring continued safe and sound operations of the bank. Thankfully we had a strong Business Continuity Plan in place that allowed us to react quickly to the Pandemic. We were also fortunate to be in a very strong place financially with strong liquidity and capital. Your money is safe with Summit Bank.



We feel our clients benefit from those with extensive local market knowledge. Summit Bank was founded in 2004 by a group of local entrepreneurs who wanted to create the kind of purposeful, personalized banking service they desired themselves. They envisioned services inspired by partnerships and defined by shared vision goals. Through the last 15 years, we've stayed focused on the fundamentals of banking - maintaining high liquidity, solid capital and, most importantly, an unwavering focus on the communities we serve.

We, like our customers, are deeply connected to and engaged in the communities we serve. We champion local economic development and nonprofit activities. All of us working together in the communities in which we live and work will enable us to get through this together. Today, Summit Bank is guided by purpose driven banking, community stewardship, regional industry expertise, speed to serve, and a commitment to economic development in all three of our markets.

How will Summit Bank let me know if there are any changes in access and services?

Continue to check our Summit Bank and Facebook pages for COVID-19 updates. We also communicate any changes in access to our offices or services on our website at: sbko.bank.

Banking Options.

As we navigate this unprecedented situation, we want to remind you about the various banking channels we provide our clients. Our downtown Portland office in the KOIN Tower is open for full-service banking Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Summit Bank's Central Oregon and Eugene offices are open during the times listed above for drive-through banking. Appointments can be made during regular scheduled hours to accommodate account opening or to visit your safe deposit box.

Summit Bank has invested in technological options. These alternative ways of banking make it easier and safer for our clients to bank remotely. These options include:

Drive-through banking, open Monday -Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

open Monday -Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Night drop banking - checked every 30 minutes during business hours (Central Oregon & Eugene)

- checked every 30 minutes during business hours (Central Oregon & Eugene) Mobile deposit banking - available 24 hours a day

- available 24 hours a day Remote deposit banking - available 24 hours a day

- available 24 hours a day Personal and Business Online Banking - available 24 hours a day

How can I get ahold of Summit Bank?

Please call your banker if you have any questions. General lines are below:

Central Oregon: 541.317.8000

Eugene: 541.684.7500

Portland: 971.940.1911

Protect your Financial Well-Being, Be Aware.

As the country and our communities work to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to note, that unfortunately, there are spammers and scammers in the world who are using the situation to take advantage of people and businesses. I want to remind all of our clients that scams, especially fraudulent emails purporting to be sent by health or government agencies that require people to provide personal or account information, are in existence right now. Please note that Summit Bank will not request your personal information by email.

We would like to remind you that your money is safe with us. Funds deposited in the bank are generally federally insured up to $250,000, and the insurance programs are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government -a method through which no guaranteed insured money has ever been lost. Like scams to garner personal information, fraudsters spreading fear about the safety of your funds in any bank, are unwarranted. If cash is lost or stolen, it cannot be replaced.

Helping You and Your Business.

Our bankers are here to constructively work with your businesses, nonprofits, public entities, and you individually. As in previous downturns, we are here to help with your banking needs, provide you capital when you most need it and take advantage of every tool we have at our disposal to keep you - and our communities - thriving. In our conversations across the portfolio our borrowers are also well-capitalized and liquid. But, we never have and never will have a one-size-fits-all program. We are happy to help some borrowers with accommodation but overall the portfolio looks like it will weather this disruption very well. We will look at your particular situation and work to get you through the facts surrounding COVID-19.

Our local state and federal governments have created a number of programs to assist you, as well. We have compiled a list of resources provided by the federal, state and local governments to help. We also stand by ready to assist you in navigating these programs.

How is Summit Bank handling safety in the branches?

Our Central Oregon and Eugene drive-throughs are open during normal business hours. Our Portland office is open during normal business hours. Our Central Oregon and Eugene branch offices are open by appointment only, which reduces the number of people in our lobbies. The two lobby closures have reduced the exposure to potential harmful COVID-19 germs. We have also taken swift and significant sanitary responses to the pandemic. We have protocol around timely sanitation of each teller workspace and high touch objects, social distancing, hand sanitizer placement throughout the building, mandatory handwashing and have provided an extra week paid time off for people who are feeling ill or have family members who are showing signs of illness. We've also significantly limited in person meetings and travel. We have proactively separated departments in multiple locations, so our teams and critical operations can maintain a safe distance throughout the workday. We've also let those who can work securely from home do so. As an Executive Team, we meet every day at 4:00 p.m. to review and update our bank on the most recent developments surrounding COVID-19.

How do they calculate FDIC Insurance Amounts?

FDIC insurance has protected depositors since 1933. In fact, no depositor has ever lost a penny of FDIC-insured funds. Please call your banker if you have specific questions related to FDIC insurance. We have the ability to provide FDIC insurance up to $25 million.

Learn more about FDIC insurance here

FDIC FAQS

FDIC Coronavirus Information

FDIC Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator (EDIE)

Why Summit Bank?

Summit Bank consistently achieves high performance ratings from bank rating agencies and industry associations.

BauerFinancial: We are ranked 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, an independent bank rating firm for security, strength and reliability. This means Summit Bank is recognized as one of the strongest financial institutions in the country.

ICBA Top 200 Bank: In the July, 2019 issue of Independent Banker® Magazine, Summit Bank was recognized as a top-producing lender in the country. Independent Banker's listing identified the top 120 commercial, consumer/mortgage and agricultural community bank lenders with the highest dollar-value percentage of loans to assets in 2019. Summit Bank was also named as one of the Top 20 most Innovative Banks by the same magazine in 2018.

S & P Global: In recent years, Summit Bank has been recognized on S & P global market intelligence rankings of community banks under 3 billion in assets. We have appeared as a top performing bank headquartered in the Northwest and have ranked in the top 200 of nearly 5000 other community banks across the country.

For more information about COVID-19:

World Health Organization (WHO)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Oregon Health Authority

Multnomah County

Lane County

Deschutes County

American Bankers Association (ABA)

Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA)

Oregon Bankers Association (OBA)

We will get through this Together.

By working together, we will weather this storm and come out even stronger. Thank you for banking with Summit.

Sincerely,

Craig Wanichek

President & CEO