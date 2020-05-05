Summit Bank : Announces $5 Million Stock Offering Oversubscribed

May 5, 2020, Eugene, OR - Craig Wanichek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), today announced that the bank's $5 million stock offering has been oversubscribed and concluded. The Board of Directors approved a resolution to accept approximately 850,000 shares that were subscribed at $10 per share.

'The Board of Directors believes it was in the best interest of current and our new shareholders to accept the additional capital,' said Paul Weinhold Chair of the Board of Directors. 'We are pleased by the number of new shareholders the offering attracted and that we were able to raise this level of capital during this pandemic.'

On April 23, the Summit Bank Board of Directors announced the approval of up to a $6,000,000 stockoffering. The Bank began receiving Subscription Agreements the morning of Monday, May 4 and the stock offering was oversubscribed by 5:00 p.m.

The capital will be used to support historic and projected growth in conventional loans, as a measure of prudence entering into a time of uncertainty and to support the Bank's Paycheck Protection Plan lending.

The offering was open to new and existing shareholders on a first-come, first-served basis. 'The response by our clients and communities we serve was overwhelming,' said Wanichek. 'Our plan was to raise $5 million in 30 days. It took less than one business day to become oversubscribed. We are truly humbled and honored by the support.'

With offices in Eugene, Central Oregon and Portland, Summit Bank is a business bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit is a number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing. Summit Bank is designated this year as one of the 100 Best Green Companies to Work for in Oregon for efforts in the sustainability area, according to Oregon Business Magazine.