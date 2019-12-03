Log in
Summit Bank : Announces Chris Hemmings Promotion to Senior Vice President Chief Administrative Officer

12/03/2019 | 03:16pm EST

Craig Wanichek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) today announced the promotion of Chris Hemmings to Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer. He will oversee strategy and is responsible for the internal operations of the Bank including loan and deposit operations, compliance, human resources and coordination of treasury management product development and support. He will be a member of the Bank’s Executive Committee.

"Chris is a trusted colleague and leader at Summit,” says Wanichek. “We are very pleased to promote him to this key position within the bank. Chris has a clear and compelling vision for Summit and will provide a strong voice for operations in the Bank, as well as a balanced approach to establishing policy and procedures. His technical and employee-focused background along with his tenure and experience make him well-suited to identify opportunities for us to grow and provide value to our team.”

Prior to his promotion, Hemmings was Vice President, Controller for Summit Bank. He is knowledgeable in the areas of risk, compliance, operations and has provided leadership on the oversight and management of bank accounting and general ledger. He is a member of the Government Relations Committee of the Oregon Banker’s Association and a member of the Budget & Finance Committee of FOOD for Lane County. Hemmings is currently entering his third and final year at Pacific Coast Banking School, which is the premier national graduate school of banking.

Hemmings graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree and Honors in Economics and Political Science.

With offices in Eugene, Bend and downtown Portland, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.


© Business Wire 2019
