Summit Bank : Bill Whalen promoted to Chief Credit Officer

Craig Wanichek, president and chief executive officer of Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), today announced that Bill Whalen has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer. He is responsible for all functions of credit administration including managing and directing the bank's loan portfolio and supervision of all credit-related aspects of the bank.

'During his time at Summit Bank,' said Wanichek, 'Bill has had a significant impact on developing the bank credit's credit culture, outstanding leadership skills and overall banking expertise. He is a highly respected member of our executive team and a valued mentor for colleagues and advisory for clients. His 30 years of experience in management and overseeing commercial lending teams will further strengthen Summit Bank's vision to be one of the leading Community Banks in Oregon.'

Whalen is an active member of the Eugene/Springfield community. He is a member of the Local Government Affairs Council of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce. He is a current member and past president of the Board of Directors of CASA of Lane County, the Chairperson of the Eugene Police Commission, a former member of the Board of Directors of Womenspace and the former president of Kids FIRST of Lane County.

A native of Long Beach, Whalen received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an option in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach. He is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School (a Masters-Level extension program for senior officers in the banking industry) at the University of Washington, in 2010.

