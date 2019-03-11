Log in
Summit Bank : Bill Whalen promoted to Chief Credit Officer

03/11/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Craig Wanichek, president and chief executive officer of Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), today announced that Bill Whalen has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer. He is responsible for all functions of credit administration including managing and directing the bank's loan portfolio and supervision of all credit-related aspects of the bank.

'During his time at Summit Bank,' said Wanichek, 'Bill has had a significant impact on developing the bank credit's credit culture, outstanding leadership skills and overall banking expertise. He is a highly respected member of our executive team and a valued mentor for colleagues and advisory for clients. His 30 years of experience in management and overseeing commercial lending teams will further strengthen Summit Bank's vision to be one of the leading Community Banks in Oregon.'

Whalen is an active member of the Eugene/Springfield community. He is a member of the Local Government Affairs Council of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce. He is a current member and past president of the Board of Directors of CASA of Lane County, the Chairperson of the Eugene Police Commission, a former member of the Board of Directors of Womenspace and the former president of Kids FIRST of Lane County.

A native of Long Beach, Whalen received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an option in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach. He is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School (a Masters-Level extension program for senior officers in the banking industry) at the University of Washington, in 2010.

With offices in Eugene and Bend and a Loan Production office in Portland, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit is the number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing. Summit Bank is designated this year as a City of Eugene 'Bold Steps' award finalist for efforts contributing to sustainability.

Disclaimer

Summit Bank published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 22:24:05 UTC
