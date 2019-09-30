Summit Bank : CEO Appointed to Second Term as ICBA's Oregon Delegate to the Federal Delegate Board

Craig Wanichek, president and CEO of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), has been appointed to a second term as the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Oregon Delegate to the Federal Delegate Board (FDB).

The ICBA created and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 52,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks and employ more than 760,000 Americans. The ICBA is dedicated to exclusively representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education and high quality products and services. There are 16 community banks headquartered in the State of Oregon.

“We are honored to have Craig serving on this prestigious national committee,” said Paul Weinhold, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Summit Bank. “He is an important voice for community banks across the Country. As President of the Oregon Bankers Association and a respected leader in the Oregon business and banking community, he understands the challenges and opportunities community banks face. He is a strong voice for local community banks on this committee.”

With offices in Eugene, Central Oregon and downtown Portland, Summit Bank is a business bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit Bank was recognized earlier this year as one of the top 200 Community Banks in America (number 34) by the American Bankers Association. The bank was also honored as one of the Top 100 Green Companies in Oregon, according to Oregon Business Magazine.

