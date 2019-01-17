Summit Bank : Margaret Holmes Tibbets joins Summit Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

January 10, 2019, Eugene, OR - Craig Wanichek, president and chief executive officer of Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), today announced that Margaret Holmes Tibbets has joined Summit Bank as Senior Vice President Chief Administrative Officer. She will oversee strategy and is responsible for the internal operations of the Bank including loan and deposit operations, compliance and human resources. She will also work with our VP of Information Technology Services in product development and technology integration and coordination.

'One of the greatest attributes we have as a business bank is an ability to adapt and grow as the needs of our clients evolve,' said Wanichek. 'Margaret will provide some vital organizational skills to the Bank while helping maintain our position as the community bank of choice for business clients in Eugene, Springfield, Central Oregon and now, Portland. She is a strong leader who will help us continue to deliver a positive customer experience, while growing our internal processes. She is highly respected in the banking community and her experience in managing operations, risk management and process efficiencies will help take us where we want to go as a bank.'

A native Oregonian, Tibbets has a tenured career in banking, serving most recently as Senior Vice President Bank Administration Officer at a $6.3 billion bank in Northern California. She has served in leadership positions at Tri Counties Bank, Bank of the Cascades and Wells Fargo.

Along with her experience as a banker, Tibbets has been instrumental in developing community relationships and fund raising with non-profits and in deploying CRA programs. Tibbets also recently sat on the Western Bankers Association Federal Government Affairs Committee, where she was an advocate for banking reform on Capitol Hill. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Oregon State University and is a 2018 Graduate of the Western Bankers Association (WIB) Executive Development Program.

With offices in Eugene and Bend and a new loan production office in Portland, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit is the number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing.