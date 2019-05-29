Summit Bank : hires Stacy Koos as Senior Vice President

May 28, 2019

Craig Wanichek, president and chief executive officer of Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), announced today that Summit Bank has hired Stacy Koos as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Lead for the Eugene/Springfield office. 'Stacy brings outstanding leadership and team management to our bank,' says Wanichek. 'Her knowledge of and experience in the industry will further strengthen our mission to be the area's local bank of choice.'

In her role as Commercial Banking Team Lead, Koos oversees all lending activities in the area. She comes to Summit with over 23 years of experience in commercial banking, loan portfolio and branch management. An active member in a number of business and civic organizations, Stacy is the Vice Chair of the Albany Millersburg Economic Development Corporation and the Vice Chair of the Samaritan Albany General Hospital Board. She is a member of the Oregon Banker's Association, and is a graduate from the University of Northern Colorado.

'I have gotten to know Summit through my tenure in Oregon community banking,' says Koos. 'Local banks are vital to the well-bring of our community. I am excited to be a part of the entrepreneurial culture and look forward to continuing to build our brand of banking in the community.'

With offices in Eugene, Bend and now a loan production office in Portland, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit Bank is the number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing.

