Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Summit Bank : hires Stacy Koos as Senior Vice President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

May 28, 2019

Craig Wanichek, president and chief executive officer of Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), announced today that Summit Bank has hired Stacy Koos as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Lead for the Eugene/Springfield office. 'Stacy brings outstanding leadership and team management to our bank,' says Wanichek. 'Her knowledge of and experience in the industry will further strengthen our mission to be the area's local bank of choice.'

In her role as Commercial Banking Team Lead, Koos oversees all lending activities in the area. She comes to Summit with over 23 years of experience in commercial banking, loan portfolio and branch management. An active member in a number of business and civic organizations, Stacy is the Vice Chair of the Albany Millersburg Economic Development Corporation and the Vice Chair of the Samaritan Albany General Hospital Board. She is a member of the Oregon Banker's Association, and is a graduate from the University of Northern Colorado.

'I have gotten to know Summit through my tenure in Oregon community banking,' says Koos. 'Local banks are vital to the well-bring of our community. I am excited to be a part of the entrepreneurial culture and look forward to continuing to build our brand of banking in the community.'

With offices in Eugene, Bend and now a loan production office in Portland, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit Bank is the number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing.

Disclaimer

Summit Bank published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 23:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Inkfirst from Amazon.ca
PU
09:14pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by SIA 'Solution' from Amazon.co.uk
PU
09:14pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by WWW.TONERANDINKS.CO.UK LIMITED from Amazon.co.uk
PU
09:14pBANK OF CHINA : Airbus 350th delivery
PU
09:14pCANON : announces conclusion of dispute with Alphaink S.r.l.
PU
09:13pOil prices rise after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. inventories
RE
09:11pLYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
RE
09:09pCOMET RIDGE : 30 May 2019 MOU with APA for Gas Transportation Services from the Galilee Basin
PU
09:09pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Term Sheet Extension
PU
09:08pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : utilities seek relief from fire lawsuits
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract
5BAE SYSTEMS : Pentagon seeks funds to reduce U.S. reliance on China's rare earth metals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About