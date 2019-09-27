Summit Financial Continues Growth Momentum With New Insurance Platform Leader

Nate Pugliese Will Support the Firm’s Advisor-Driven, Client-Centric Offering, SummitVantage

Summit Financial, a 36-year-old1 financial services firm supporting independent wealth management advisors, today announced the hiring of Nate Pugliese as National Sales Director and Executive Vice President of the firm’s national insurance platform. Pugliese brings two decades of experience to his role in offering outreach to independent wealth advisors looking for best-of-breed solutions in all facets of wealth management. He will drive growth of the firm’s insurance platform, which is a core component within Summit Financial’s newly introduced SummitVantage offering.

“We designed SummitVantage with advisors in mind, and we are dedicated to providing our advisor partners with best-in-class support in all aspects of their business,” said Stan Gregor, CEO of Summit Financial. “Nate has deep experience and expertise within the financial services industry and understands what advisors need to be successful. Having Nate on our team will ensure that we continue to provide the best support for advisors so they can grow their businesses.”

Pugliese’s appointment comes on the heels of two other new hires for the Summit Financial team. Earlier this month, the firm announced the addition of Michelle McIntyre as Director of Growth and Business Development and Brandon Smith, J.D., as the Director of the Integrated Planning Group. Pugliese will work closely with McIntyre and Smith on the SummitVantage offering. SummitVantage unites all facets of a financial advisor’s practice: financial planning, investment management, risk management, operations, client billing, legal and compliance, advisor lending services and HR resources. As part of this initiative, Summit Financial has also invested significant capital to integrate best-of-breed technologies into a single, proprietary advisor portal building off the firm’s long-standing capabilities in planning, investments and insurance.

Prior to joining Summit Financial, Pugliese worked with Ameriprise Advisor Group/American Express Financial Advisors for more than two decades. Most recently, he served as Complex Director, where he was responsible for driving profitability for a large group of financial advisors in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Pugliese specializes in identifying acquisition opportunities and onboarding advisors with significant assets from wirehouses, banks and other financial firms. He has earned the CFP®, APMA®, CRPC®, CLU® and ChFC® professional designations, and received his B.A. in business management from Gettysburg College.

Pugliese added: “Summit Financial is driven by its forward-thinking philosophy, and the SummitVantage offering for advisors truly reflects the firm’s commitment to best-in-class services. I am excited to join Summit’s mission of challenging industry norms and empowering advisors to grow.”

About Summit Financial

As an independent wealth management firm for more than 35 years, Summit Financial is proud to continue its legacy of guiding clients toward financial success by aligning extensive experience with a forward-thinking philosophy, adapting to industry changes for the sake of best serving our clients now and well into the future. With customized, wholistic and hands-on advice, we turn life’s aspirations into success stories. Our financial advice focuses on individual needs and values, not industry norms. To learn more about our firm, please visit our website at www.summitfinancial.com.

1Summit Financial, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor established in November 2018, is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business.

SummitVantage is a branding slogan only used to identify the services offered by Summit Financial Holdings, LLC’s affiliated firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005386/en/