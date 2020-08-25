Log in
Summit Financial : Expands Financial Planning Team and In-House Tax Planning Capabilities

08/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

The firm appoints James Rabasca as a Senior Tax Specialist and enhances Summit’s estate and business planning expertise

Summit Financial, a prominent financial services firm for top independent and breakaway advisors, has appointed James Rabasca as Senior Tax Specialist in the Integrated Planning Group, further enhancing the firm’s in-house financial planning and tax teams. In his new role, Rabasca will report to the Integrated Planning Group’s Director, Brandon Smith, J.D., and will work to analyze, design and implement comprehensive financial and estate plans for high-net-worth clients.

Rabasca joins Summit Financial with nearly a decade of experience in working with clients and advisors providing estate planning and tax advice, reviewing executive benefit plans and consulting on the implementation of insurance strategies. Most recently, Rabasca served as Vice President at Ayco, where he provided financial planning and tax advice to individuals and businesses. Prior to that, he worked at Rufolo & Stein, LLC as an attorney.

“Our goal is to help financial advisors succeed and grow their businesses, and a major component of that is aligning with top professionals in the industry who offer expansive expertise and best-in-class resources,” said Stan Gregor, CEO of Summit Financial. “We are thrilled to welcome James to Summit Financial and look forward to utilizing his unique skills in the realm of tax planning.”

“At Summit, we continue to take steps to expand and diversify our team of tax professionals,” noted Smith. “James is part of that mission of ensuring our department is well-versed in all aspects of our industry and informed on the latest developments in tax laws.”

Since aligning with Merchant Investment Management in August 2018, Summit Financial has expanded its presence in the financial services industry and has seen significant growth in 2020 as it enhances its offerings that empower advisor growth. Most recently, the firm partnered with Seeds Investor to introduce an ESG investment resource for Summit Financial advisors and their clients.

“Summit is on an accelerated growth path as it continues to build its impressive roster of industry-leading professionals and expand the suite of service offerings for clients,” remarked Rabasca. “I’m excited to be a part of a team of forward-thinking professionals working to push boundaries and fill the gaps in the financial services industry.”

Rabasca’s appointment follows a series of strategic hires Summit Financial has made over the past year. Most recently, the firm brought on industry veteran Ed Friedman to head business development in April. Rabasca hails from Clifton, New Jersey and is an alumnus of Rider University and Seton Hall University School of Law.

Advisors interested in aligning with Summit should visit www.SummitFinancial.com.

About Summit Financial

As an independent wealth management firm for almost 40 years, Summit Financial and its affiliates are proud to continue their legacy of guiding clients toward financial success by aligning extensive experience with a forward-thinking philosophy, adapting to industry changes for the sake of best serving our clients now and well into the future. With customized, holistic and hands-on advice, we turn life’s aspirations into success stories. Our financial advice focuses on individual needs and values, not industry norms. To learn more about our firm, please visit our website at www.SummitFinancial.com.

Summit Financial, LLC, a SEC registered investment advisor established November 2018, is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business.


© Business Wire 2020
