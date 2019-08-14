Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. : Promotes Kent Eikanas To Chief Executive Officer And Elizabeth Pagliarini To Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc's ("Summit") Board of Directors announced that Kent Eikanas has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.  In addition, Elizabeth Pagliarini was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer for Summit, as well as retaining her current role as Chief Financial Officer.  

Summit Logo

Mr. Eikanas has served as Chief Operating Officer since July 2012 and President since September 2012.  Ms. Pagliarini has served as Summit's Chief Financial Officer since September 2014.  

According to Steve Roush, Summit's Board Chairman, "These promotions reflect the significant contributions that both of these individuals have made in producing positive results for our Company over the last five years.'' 

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.
Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 57 Senior Housing facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

For more information, please contact Chris Kavanagh at (800) 978-8136.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward- looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarterly reports for the periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-healthcare-reit-inc-promotes-kent-eikanas-to-chief-executive-officer-and-elizabeth-pagliarini-to-chief-operating-officer-300901776.html

SOURCE Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pNHPCO Launches My Hospice Ambassadors Program
GL
12:48pMOTOROLA : 'Connected by Safety', Latin America Children Learning How to Identify and Respond to Emergencies
AQ
12:48pAUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches TV Service in Ancram and Austerlitz, New York, over New Fiber-to-the-Premises Network > Consolidated Communications
AQ
12:46pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc.
BU
12:46pUnited Health Products Announces Completion of Pathology and Study of Preclinical Bone Application of HemoStyp®
GL
12:46pTHE DVI GROUP : Named on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
12:44pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt plc
BU
12:44pInvestigation of Farfetch Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12:42pVALLIANZ : Posts Net Profit Of US$1.1 Million For 1QFY2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group