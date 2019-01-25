Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Centennial Crossing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Centennial Crossing at 6429 N. Alpine Ridge Way in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



“We’re excited to show off this stunning new community, opening just in time to relieve some pressure off the hot Vegas market,” said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. “This is a limited offering of only 22 homes, and they are certain to be swept up quickly.”

Located on the northwest corner of Centennial Parkway and North Alpine Ridge Way in northwest Las Vegas, Centennial Crossing is offering 22 single-family one- and two-story detached homes with four floorplans ranging from 2,437 to 4,039 square feet on 4.8 acres. Each home features kitchens with large islands and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantries and bathrooms with cultured marble. The homes, ranging from three bedrooms and two bathrooms to six bedrooms and four bathrooms, all have high-tech wiring and two- and three-car garages, as well as RV parking.

The community is built on two cul-de-sacs and includes an attractive community park.

Located close to I-215, Centennial Crossing provides convenient access to freeways, shopping centers, parks and schools.

Prices start in the mid $300,000s. The sales office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information available by contacting the sales office at (702) 937-0513.

About Summit Homes of Nevada

Summit Homes of Nevada is owned and operated by the White family, second generation homebuilders who have built more than 5,000 homes in Nevada. The team at Summit Homes has deep roots in the region and is committed to delivering top-notch customer service. https://www.summithomesnv.com/

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

