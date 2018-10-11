Log in
Summit Industrial Income REIT : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Results & Conference Call

10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ('Summit II' or the 'REIT') (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it will be issuing its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 6, 2018. A conference call hosted by Summit II's management team will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 9.00 am EST.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

North America Toll Free: (800) 377-0758

Local Toronto / International: (416) 340-2218

The live audio conference call will also be available as a webcast. To access the audio webcast please access the link on the Investor Information page on our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are North American Toll Free (800) 408-3053 or Local Toronto / International (905) 694-9451. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 2877961#. A webcast of the call will also be archived on the REIT's web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

About Summit II
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT

Paul Dykeman, CEO at (902) 405-8813, pmdykeman@sigmarea.com

Disclaimer

Summit Industrial Income REIT published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
