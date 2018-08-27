Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Summit Natural Gas of Maine : Turns on First Customer in Sidney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

Summit is now focused on building out the system to residential customers throughout the community.

SIDNEY, ME - Summit Natural Gas of Maine (Summit) turned on natural gas service to Pike Industries in Sidney over the weekend, marking the completion of the company's summer expansion project to the town. Summit will now focus on installing additional pipe to residential areas in the community where customers have signed up for gas service.

'As someone who was born and raised in Sidney, I'm extremely excited to be a part of working with town officials, local businesses and families to bring clean, reliable and efficient natural gas to the community,' said Summit's Lead Commercial Sales Representative Skye Austin. 'I continually hear from families and businesses that access to natural gas is a key consideration when choosing where to locate. Today marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to this community and I look forward to bringing natural gas access to residential and commercial customers through Sidney for years to come and continuing to partner with the town to foster economic growth and development.'

To complete the project, Summit worked closely with the Maine Department of Transportation and hired local contractors, JDR Unlimited and McGee Construction. The overall project cost $4 million and includes the installation of approximately 8 miles of pipe.

One of the catalysts for the project was converting Pike Industries from oil to natural gas. Pike Industries is a leading highway contractor as well as the largest producer of hot mix asphalt and construction aggregates in the country. It employs 850 individuals throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

'The Sidney plant is one of our flagship locations in Maine and Pike is excited to be burning natural gas for our energy needs at this location. We are always looking for avenues to reduce our carbon footprint and our impact on the environment and moving this plant to a cleaner fuel source fits that strategy,' said Pike Industries' Kevin Folkins

Now that the main pipeline connecting Sidney to the rest of Summit's Kennebec Valley System has been installed, the company is focused on installing additional pipe down residential roads to bring natural gas access to families and businesses throughout the community. To help lower the cost of converting to natural gas, Summit and the Efficiency Maine Trust offer rebates and incentives of up to $3,550 for residential homes and up to $6,800 for commercial buildings.

'There is tremendous opportunity for growth in Sidney,' said Chairman of Sidney's Board of Selectmen John Whitcomb. 'This expansion of natural gas as an energy option is a boost to the community that will hopefully help spur economic growth and opportunity throughout the area.'

'I love Sidney. It's where I grew up, where I live, and where I've chosen to build my business,' said Matt Philbrick, a local engineer and developer who is currently working on a housing development that will use natural gas on Mia Ridge in Sidney. 'Not only is natural gas affordable and cleaner burning than other fuel alternatives, but it's also always there when you need it. The addition of natural gas to this area is a big deal for residents and businesses who are looking for reliable and efficient energy solutions.'

Since coming to Maine five years ago, the company has invested more than $340 million to build more than 200 miles of distribution pipe throughout the state. Summit provides natural gas to thousands of residents and most of the schools, colleges, hospitals and municipal buildings in its service areas.

If you are interested in converting to natural gas, please call Summit at 1-800-909-7642 Ext. 6 or visit www.summitgasforsidney.com.

Disclaimer

Summit Natural Gas of Maine published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 18:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43pU.S. government to pay $4.7 billion in tariff-related aid to farmers
RE
09:42pCITY OF CLIFTON NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Tuesday 8/28/18
PU
09:39pDollar drops to four-week low as U.S.-Mexico trade deal dims safe-haven appeal
RE
09:32pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON WAYS AN : Brady Statement on U.S.-Mexico Progress on Trade
PU
09:29pOil gains, supported by rising stock market, U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
09:28pOil gains, supported by rising stock market, U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
09:27pJONI ERNST : U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal is Huge News for Iowa and a Monumental Step to Restore Market Certainty and Confidence for Iowa’s Farmers and Ranchers
PU
09:26pBank of Spain's website hit by cyber attack
RE
09:22pMARCY KAPTUR : Kaptur statement on trade talks and a tentative agreement between U.S. and Mexico
PU
09:22pCFA CONSUMER FEDERATION OF AMERICA : USDA Public Health Alert on Empire Kosher Chicken Sends Mixed Message to Consumers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.