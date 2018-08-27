Summit Natural Gas of Maine : Turns on First Customer in Sidney

Summit is now focused on building out the system to residential customers throughout the community.

SIDNEY, ME - Summit Natural Gas of Maine (Summit) turned on natural gas service to Pike Industries in Sidney over the weekend, marking the completion of the company's summer expansion project to the town. Summit will now focus on installing additional pipe to residential areas in the community where customers have signed up for gas service.

'As someone who was born and raised in Sidney, I'm extremely excited to be a part of working with town officials, local businesses and families to bring clean, reliable and efficient natural gas to the community,' said Summit's Lead Commercial Sales Representative Skye Austin. 'I continually hear from families and businesses that access to natural gas is a key consideration when choosing where to locate. Today marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to this community and I look forward to bringing natural gas access to residential and commercial customers through Sidney for years to come and continuing to partner with the town to foster economic growth and development.'

To complete the project, Summit worked closely with the Maine Department of Transportation and hired local contractors, JDR Unlimited and McGee Construction. The overall project cost $4 million and includes the installation of approximately 8 miles of pipe.

One of the catalysts for the project was converting Pike Industries from oil to natural gas. Pike Industries is a leading highway contractor as well as the largest producer of hot mix asphalt and construction aggregates in the country. It employs 850 individuals throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

'The Sidney plant is one of our flagship locations in Maine and Pike is excited to be burning natural gas for our energy needs at this location. We are always looking for avenues to reduce our carbon footprint and our impact on the environment and moving this plant to a cleaner fuel source fits that strategy,' said Pike Industries' Kevin Folkins

Now that the main pipeline connecting Sidney to the rest of Summit's Kennebec Valley System has been installed, the company is focused on installing additional pipe down residential roads to bring natural gas access to families and businesses throughout the community. To help lower the cost of converting to natural gas, Summit and the Efficiency Maine Trust offer rebates and incentives of up to $3,550 for residential homes and up to $6,800 for commercial buildings.

'There is tremendous opportunity for growth in Sidney,' said Chairman of Sidney's Board of Selectmen John Whitcomb. 'This expansion of natural gas as an energy option is a boost to the community that will hopefully help spur economic growth and opportunity throughout the area.'

'I love Sidney. It's where I grew up, where I live, and where I've chosen to build my business,' said Matt Philbrick, a local engineer and developer who is currently working on a housing development that will use natural gas on Mia Ridge in Sidney. 'Not only is natural gas affordable and cleaner burning than other fuel alternatives, but it's also always there when you need it. The addition of natural gas to this area is a big deal for residents and businesses who are looking for reliable and efficient energy solutions.'

Since coming to Maine five years ago, the company has invested more than $340 million to build more than 200 miles of distribution pipe throughout the state. Summit provides natural gas to thousands of residents and most of the schools, colleges, hospitals and municipal buildings in its service areas.

If you are interested in converting to natural gas, please call Summit at 1-800-909-7642 Ext. 6 or visit www.summitgasforsidney.com.