Summit Partners : Raises $4.9 Billion for Tenth U.S. Growth Equity Fund

Summit Partners, a global alternative investment firm, today announced
the first and final closing of its latest flagship U.S. growth equity
fund, Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund X. The oversubscribed fund,
which was launched in the fourth quarter of 2018, closed at its hard cap
with total commitments of $4.9 billion. The general partner has
committed $400 million of this total and will be the single largest
investor in the fund.
“We are deeply grateful for the longstanding trust and support of our
limited partners,” said Peter
Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit
Partners. “With our latest U.S. growth equity fund, our strategy remains
focused on serving as the partner of choice for best-in-class growth
companies identified through our unique idea generation process and deep
sector expertise. We intend to continue serving founders and executives
teams with our industry experience and our platform of value enhancement
services built specifically to support the needs of growth companies.”
Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund X will target minority and majority
investments of $75 to $300 million in category-leading growth companies,
pursuing the growth equity strategy the firm pioneered in 1984. Summit
seeks to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams and
deliver post-investment support to accelerate growth and enhance value.
Summit’s global team
of more than 100 investment professionals works collaboratively and
cohesively across offices in the U.S. and Europe to partner with growth
companies in key industry sectors including technology, healthcare,
financial technology and services, consumer products and industrial
technology. The Summit team provides active board-level support, as well
as specialized in-house
resources dedicated to serving the needs of growth companies.
Summit’s Peak Performance Group, Capital Markets Team and Talent &
Recruiting Team offer on-demand services to Summit’s portfolio companies
to support and accelerate their growth initiatives.
With Growth Equity Fund X, Summit is currently managing more than $19
billion in capital across its growth equity, fixed income and public
equity strategies. Since its inception in 1984, Summit Partners has
raised more than $27 billion.
About Summit Partners
Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a
global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than
$19 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and
public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the
economy and has invested in more than 475 companies in technology,
healthcare
and other growth
industries. These companies have completed more than 140 public
equity offerings, and more than 190 have been acquired through strategic
mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe,
and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please
see www.summitpartners.com
or on Twitter at @SummitPartners.
In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an
SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document
is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the
Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability
partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number
OC388179 and its registered office is at 11–12 St. James’s Square,
London, SW1Y 4LB, UK. This document is intended solely to provide
information regarding Summit Partners’ potential financing capabilities
for prospective portfolio companies.
