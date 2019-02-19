Sumo Logic Drives Deeper Expansion into Europe to Meet Customer Demand for Real-time, Continuous Intelligence to Help Drive Digital Transformation

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence , today announced significant growth in the EMEA region fueled by customers adopting its platform and a rapidly expanding partner ecosystem delivering the machine data analytics insights needed to build, run and secure modern applications and infrastructures. To support this growth, Sumo Logic has appointed James Campanini as general manager and vice president and Mark Pidgeon as vice president of technical services and customer support for EMEA, to lead an expanded team from its new offices in Holborn, London.



Today’s modern applications are driving revenue-generating, digital services that are reliant on continuous improvement practices to ensure their customers’ experiences remain engaging, valuable and secure. Using machine data analytics can help drive better customer experience for end-customers while speeding time-to-market. According to a report from 451 Research, “ Using Machine Data Analytics to Gain Advantage in the Analytics Economy, ” reveals that 54 percent of organizations across EMEA recognize the value of machine data analytics to help in their journey to cloud or other digital transformation initiatives.

“As one of the world’s leading names in sports betting technology and trading, we generate massive quantities of pricing data across 23 sports 24/7, which is consumed by many of the largest betting operators. It’s critical that we have real-time visibility of our services to ensure accurate and fast pricing, robust trading services and the best end user experience for our customers and partners,” said Peter Wallis, CTO for Sporting Group. “Sumo Logic provided immediate value to our organization right out of the box. We’ve improved our ability to detect potential problems proactively, and generate real-time insights into our data, which were previously hidden. The fact that it’s all delivered as a powerful, modern platform for analysing our systems data is a bonus and we’re already looking at new use cases for leveraging Sumo Logic.”

Sumo Logic is expanding its EMEA footprint in three key areas:

Broad Customer Adoption — Sumo Logic has experienced broad customer adoption in EMEA with a continued focus on key markets including the U.K., Germany and the Nordics as well verticals including media, finance and technology. Today, customers of all sizes and across a number of industries are leveraging the Sumo Logic platform to gain end-to-end, holistic visibility into their modern application architectures including BBC, Channel 4, Magine, Paf, Sporting Group, Vaimo, and more.



— The company has doubled the team across Europe over the past year. In addition, Sumo Logic continues to invest heavily in technology innovation with two research and development (R&D) centers in Poland and India, with engineers dedicated to working on projects that will further enhance and extend the breadth and depth of its machine data analytics platform. Expanding Partner Ecosystem — Sumo Logic continues to rapidly expand its global partner presence with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and others including Nord Cloud, Ackent, TecRacer and more to help organizations get real-time operational, security and business insights into their modern applications and infrastructure. In addition, the company has extended its ecosystem to include VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, SIs, consulting partners and more.

“In Europe, we are seeing more and more companies shift to the cloud to speed their digital transformation journey. But to win in this new world, enterprises need to empower their teams with real-time data to move fast and execute confidently,” said James Campanini, general manager for EMEA, Sumo Logic. “I’m excited to join the team and the opportunity ahead for Sumo Logic in the region. The convergence of key trends around cloud adoption, containers and the shift to DevSecOps positions us well to be able to deliver continuous intelligence as a service from one single cloud-native platform, whether you’re a developer, in security or in the C-suite.”

Sumo Logic is a recognized expert in building and operating massive multi-tenant, highly distributed cloud systems, and is the industry’s first machine data analytics platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real time. As one of the most powerful cloud-native services in the world, the Sumo Logic platform ingests and analyzes vast amounts of data and runs millions of queries every day, which powers tens of millions of insights for customers who rely on this type of continuous intelligence to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

